El proceso Enfe – Focas avanzará con o sin la presencia de Goni y Aranibar

La Fiscalía General del Estado continuará el proceso por los casos Enfe y FOCAS con o sin la presencia del ex presidente Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada y de Antonio Aranibar, señaló el miércoles el fiscal Superior, José Manuel Gutiérrez.

“Se está solicitando la notificación mediante exhortos suplicatorios a Estados Unidos y Costa Rica como se hizo en el caso petrocontratos y esperamos la reprocidad de las autoridades judiciales de Estados Unidos y Costa Rica para cumplir con este procedimiento”, detalló Gutiérrez

Tras la imputación, Gutiérrez dijo que se busca la notificación en Estados Unidos al ex presidente Sánchez de Lozada y a Antonio Aranibar en Costa Rica para que asuman defensa.

Sostuvo que por informe de la embajada de Bolivia en Costa Rica se conoce que Aranibar conoce del proceso en su contra.

Gutiérrez no descartó la tramitación de una segunda solicitud de extradición del ex mandatario, que ya tiene en trámite una extradición por el caso Octubre Negro y que no prospera desde hace más de dos años.

En la víspera, fuera de Sánchez de Lozada y Aranibar también fueron imputados otras ex autoridades, entre ellas, el exministro de Gobierno Carlos Sánchez Berzaín.

