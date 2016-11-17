Fecha de publicación: Jueves 17 de noviembre de 2016 -- 14:40

Analizan suspender clases o adelantar clausura en 100 unidades sin agua

El director Departamental de Educación de La Paz, Basilio Pérez, informó este jueves que al menos unas 100 unidades educativas de la zona sur y este de La Paz están sin agua, por lo que se está analizando si se suspende, se adelanta la clausura o se mantienen las labores educativas. Esta tarde se definirán una posición en base a todos los informes de cada escuela.

Pérez dijo que se pronunciarán “dependiendo de la necesidad, si es que como decían la parte de salud, algunos médicos han sugerido, entonces vamos a ver que si se estarían creando focos infección supuestamente”.

No obstante, en su criterio aquel extremo no sería necesario “porque pedir eso de que se adelante o se postergue algunas actividades educativas, es una salida fácil por lo cual nosotros estamos coadyuvando, también sería prolongar algunos días más de actividades educativas, creo que eso no va ser correcto”.

El Servicio Departamental de Educación está esperando tener todos los informes de las unidades educativas privadas, fiscales y de convenio que están siendo afectadas por la escasez de agua para tomar una determinación.

Aclaró que cuando se refiere a unidades educativas no lo hacer por la infraestructura sino por unidades ya que en una infraestructura funcionan hasta cinco o seis unidades, que funcionan por turnos.

Destacó la labor de la Alcaldía que ante la emergencia los trabajadores municipales están llegando a cada escuela o colegio para hacer la limpieza, especialmente de los baños higiénicos.

La clausura del año escolar en el departamento de La Paz es diferenciado: en los Yungas, Trópico y Valles será el 30 de este mes; mientras que en las ciudades de La Paz y El Alto, además del altiplano está previsto para el 7 de diciembre.

LA PAZ/Fides

