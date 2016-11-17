Analizan suspender clases o adelantar clausura en 100 unidades sin agua

El director Departamental de Educación de La Paz, Basilio Pérez, informó este jueves que al menos unas 100 unidades educativas de la zona sur y este de La Paz están sin agua, por lo que se está analizando si se suspende, se adelanta la clausura o se mantienen las labores educativas. Esta tarde se definirán una posición en base a todos los informes de cada escuela.
Pérez dijo que se pronunciarán “dependiendo de la necesidad, si es que como decían la parte de salud, algunos médicos han sugerido, entonces vamos a ver que si se estarían creando focos infección supuestamente”.
No obstante, en su criterio aquel extremo no sería necesario “porque pedir eso de que se adelante o se postergue algunas actividades educativas, es una salida fácil por lo cual nosotros estamos coadyuvando, también sería prolongar algunos días más de actividades educativas, creo que eso no va ser correcto”.
El Servicio Departamental de Educación está esperando tener todos los informes de las unidades educativas privadas, fiscales y de convenio que están siendo afectadas por la escasez de agua para tomar una determinación.
Aclaró que cuando se refiere a unidades educativas no lo hacer por la infraestructura sino por unidades ya que en una infraestructura funcionan hasta cinco o seis unidades, que funcionan por turnos.
Destacó la labor de la Alcaldía que ante la emergencia los trabajadores municipales están llegando a cada escuela o colegio para hacer la limpieza, especialmente de los baños higiénicos.
La clausura del año escolar en el departamento de La Paz es diferenciado: en los Yungas, Trópico y Valles será el 30 de este mes; mientras que en las ciudades de La Paz y El Alto, además del altiplano está previsto para el 7 de diciembre.
LA PAZ/Fides
This post is worth everyone’s attention. When can I find
out more?
Hello colleagues, good paragraph and nice arguments commented at this place,
I am genuinely enjoying by these.
Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam feedback?
If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any support is very much appreciated.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled
upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently
fast.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this
fantastic blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle
for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my
Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Taking a few minutes and
actual effort to generate a good article… but what can I
say… I procrastinate a whole lot and never manage to get nearly anything
done.
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Great article, exactly what I needed.
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe
for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright
clear idea
I really like what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and reporting!
Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to
blogroll.
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit
my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say wonderful
blog!
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My site has a lot of completely unique content I’ve
either written myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it
is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know
any methods to help prevent content from being ripped off?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
Keep on working, great job!
I enjoy, cause I found exactly what I used to be looking for.
You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a
great day. Bye
This info is priceless. When can I find out more?
Keep this going please, great job!
Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to no backup.
Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
hello!,I like your writing very a lot! proportion we be in contact more about your article on AOL?
I require a specialist in this space to unravel my problem.
Maybe that’s you! Taking a look ahead to peer you.
It is the best time to make a few plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have learn this submit and if I may I wish to counsel you some interesting issues or advice.
Perhaps you could write next articles regarding this article.
I desire to learn more things about it!
Excellent blog you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any forums that
cover the same topics talked about in this article? I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get opinions from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Kudos!
You made some really good points there. I checked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your
views on this site.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your site.
You have some really good articles and I think I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some content
for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please blast me an email if interested. Kudos!