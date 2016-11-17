Caso FOCAS: Suspendida la audiencia sin fecha

La Sala Segunda del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ) determinó este jueves un cuarto intermedio, sin fecha ni hora definida de reinicio de la audiencia en el caso FOCAS, por la presentación de dos objeciones de incompetencia presentadas por los imputados Reynaldo Peters y Fernando Illanes.
Según sostuvieron las magistradas de la Sala Penal, Norka Mercado y Maritza Suntura, la solicitud de medida cautelar presentada por el Ministerio Público no será considerada, mientras no resuelva las excepciones de incompetencia y los incidentes de falta de acción penal y de prescripción presentada por los imputados.
Las dos magistradas al retirarse no dieron una fecha para reiniciar la audiencia. Esta audiencia comenzó el 3 de noviembre y también determino ingresar en una pausa por la ausencia de dos imputados y determinó reiniciar la sesión el 17 de noviembre.
Samuel Doria Medina, uno de los imputados del proceso, al abandonar el edificio del TSJ reiteró que este proceso es político y por eso invito a observadores internacionales para constatar este accionar del Órgano Judicial que esta sumiso al Gobierno.
SUCRE/Loyola – Fides
