Descubren el mayor yacimiento de petróleo de Estados Unidos

El Servicio Geológico Nacional (USGS) descubrió un vasto yacimiento de petróleo en el oeste de Texas, el mayor hasta la fecha en territorio estadounidense. Estiman que contiene unos 20.000 millones de barriles de petróleo y 16 billones de pies cúbicos de gas natural.
Según cálculos de Bloomberg, el valor del yacimiento con los precios actuales del petróleo es de USD 900.000 millones. El petróleo hallado es del tipo esquisto, una variedad no convencional comúnmente extraída con técnicas de fracking.
El UGSG señaló en un comunicado que esta reserva situada en la cuenca de Midland Wolfcamp es cerca de tres veces mayor que la evaluación de recursos hecha en 2013 en la cuenca Bakken-Three Forks en Montana y Dakota del Norte, lo que la convierte en la mayor acumulación de petróleo estimada que esta institución ha evaluado en Estados Unidos hasta la fecha.
El coordinador del Programa de Recursos Energéticos del USGS, Walter Guidroz, aseguró que este descubrimiento “tan sólo demuestra que, incluso en áreas que han producido miles de millones de barriles de petróleo, todavía existe potencial de encontrar miles de millones más”.
“Los cambios en la tecnología y en las prácticas de la industria pueden tener efectos significativos sobre qué recursos son técnicamente recuperables, y por eso seguimos realizando evaluaciones de recursos en todo Estados Unidos y el mundo”, indicó Guidroz en el mismo documento.
Por otro lado, el UGSG explicó que desde la década de 1980, la cuenca de Midland Wofcamp ha sido explotada utilizando la tecnología tradicional de pozos verticales.
Sin embargo, más recientemente, las compañías de petróleo y gas han estado utilizando perforaciones horizontales y la fracturación hidráulica (fracking, que inyecta a alta presión grandes cantidades de agua y aditivos químicos), y más de tres mil pozos horizontales han sido perforados y terminados en la sección de Wolfcamp de la Cuenca Midland.
“El potencial del hallazgo es para el futuro, no tendrá resultados de la noche a la mañana”, advirtió Ken Medlock, director de estudios energéticos de la Universidad de Rice en Houston.
El descubrimiento se da después de que en septiembre pasado, la compañía de exploración petrolera Apache Inc. anunciará haber localizado bajo el subsuelo del oeste de Texas un yacimiento que estima contiene más de tres mil millones de barriles de petróleo y unos 75 billones de pies cúbicos de gas natural.
Tomado de Infobae
