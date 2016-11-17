Después de dos horas como rehenes : Dirigentes vecinales liberan a funcionarios en El Alto

Los dirigentes Federación de Juntas Vecinales de El Alto (Fejuve) determinaron liberar al viceministro de Aguas, Rubén Méndez, después de tenerlo retenido por más de dos horas en su sede exigiendo que la ministra de Medio Ambiente y Aguas, Alexandra Moreira llegue para explicarles el problema del agua en su urbe.
Méndez fue liberado después de que el comandante departamental de la Policía de La Paz, Abel de la Barra advirtiera a los dirigentes vecinales que su acción sería calificada como un delito y por tanto los efectivos a su orden actuarían para garantizar la libertad de Méndez y de los otros dos retenidos, Roberto Rojas (EPSAS) y Edgar Paniagua (Emaguas).
Después de las palabras del policía los dirigentes barriales determinaron dar libertad a los tres funcionarios e iniciaron un ampliado de emergencia para evaluar la medida.
Los tres funcionarios fueron retenidos como una forma de presión para que llegue al ampliado vecinal la ministra Moreira, que en dos oportunidades postergó la reunión con estos movimientos sociales.
El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, indicó que presentará una demanda penal contra los dirigentes, pues cometieron un delito al retener a las tres personas y también exigió a la Fiscalía una inmediata investigación de hecho.
Por su parte el viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, sostuvo que la Ministra de Medio Ambiente no atenderá a los dirigentes vecinales alteños por tener su tiempo ocupado en resolver la crisis del agua en La Paz.
