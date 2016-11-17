Fejuve de El Alto retiene al Viceministro de Aguas hasta que llegue la Ministra

Los dirigentes de la Federación de Juntas Vecinales de El Alto, afines al Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), que encabeza Sandro Ramírez, retienen como rehenes al viceministro de Aguas, Rubén Mendez, al representante de EPSAS, Roberto Rojas y el técnico de Emagua, Edgar Paniagua. Piden que la ministra de Aguas y Medio Ambiente, Alexandra Moreira llegue a la sede vecinal para liberar a los tres retenidos.
Ramírez indicó a Radio Fides que “no vamos a seguir soportando que la Ministra se burle la hemos invitado con carta para el 10 de noviembre nos ha dicho que no podía por asistir por el aniversario de Potosí y lo hemos comprendido y después ella nos pidió esta fecha y no viene su Viceministro esto es una burla para nosotros”.
El dirigente sostuvo que convocaron a la ministra Moreira para conocer cuáles son los planes para El Alto para prevenir una posible escases de agua en los próximos días en las zonas bajas de la urbe y otros proyectos a largo plazo.
Los funcionarios estás retenidos de las 16.00 en la sede de Fejuve en la Ceja de El Alto.
EL ALTO/Fides
Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear
and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
Liquid Cialis For Sale viagra online pharmacy Canada Pharmacies No Description
Keflex Overdose viagra Cialis Levitra Pfizer
Yes! Finally someone writes about iphone repairs.
I visited many web sites except the audio quality for audio songs existing at this website is in fact wonderful.
Thankfulness to my father who shared with me regarding this blog, this weblog is truly remarkable.
I quite like reading through a post that can make men and women think.
Also, thank you for permitting me to comment!
Thank you for sharing your info. I really appreciate your efforts and
I am waiting for your next post thanks once again.
obviously like your web-site however you have to take a look at the spelling
on quite a few of your posts. Many of them
are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the reality on the other hand I
will definitely come again again.
If some one wishes expert view about blogging and site-building then i advise him/her to pay a visit this weblog, Keep up
the nice work.
wonderful publish, very informative. I wonder why the opposite specialists of
this sector don’t realize this. You must proceed your writing.
I am confident, you have a huge readers’ base already!