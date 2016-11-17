Fecha de publicación: Jueves 17 de noviembre de 2016 -- 17:13

Fejuve de El Alto retiene al Viceministro de Aguas hasta que llegue la Ministra

Parte de los retenidos por los dirigentes de Fejuve de El Alto. (Fides)

Los dirigentes de la Federación de Juntas Vecinales de El Alto, afines al Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), que encabeza Sandro Ramírez, retienen como rehenes al viceministro de Aguas, Rubén Mendez, al representante de EPSAS, Roberto Rojas y el técnico de Emagua, Edgar Paniagua. Piden que la ministra de Aguas y Medio Ambiente, Alexandra Moreira llegue a la sede vecinal para liberar a los tres retenidos.

Ramírez indicó a Radio Fides que “no vamos a seguir soportando que la Ministra se burle la hemos invitado con carta para el 10 de noviembre nos ha dicho que no podía por asistir por el aniversario de Potosí y lo hemos comprendido y después ella nos pidió esta fecha y no viene su Viceministro esto es una burla para nosotros”.

El dirigente sostuvo que convocaron a la ministra Moreira para conocer cuáles son los planes para El Alto para prevenir una posible escases de agua en los próximos días en las zonas bajas de la urbe y otros proyectos a largo plazo.

Los funcionarios estás retenidos de las 16.00 en la sede de Fejuve en la Ceja de El Alto.

EL ALTO/Fides

