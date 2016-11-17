Fecha de publicación: Jueves 17 de noviembre de 2016 -- 12:16

Oruro: Exasambleísta denuncia sobreprecio en la adjudicación del Teleférico

Trabajos de construcción del Teleférico en la ciudad de Oruro. (El Sajama)

Trabajos de construcción del Teleférico en la ciudad de Oruro. (El Sajama)

El exasambleísta del departamental de Oruro y militante del desaparecido Movimiento Sin Miedo, José Luís Toco, denunció que en la adjudicación de la construcción de teleférico que se construye en Oruro hubo un sobreprecio de al menos 20 millones de bolivianos. El gobernador orureño, Víctor Hugo Vásquez, pidió a la Contraloría General del Estado una supervisión técnica y auditoría al proceso de contratación.

Según el denunciante, la compañía austriaca Doppelmayr había ofertado poco más de 105 millones de bolivianos, en tanto que la empresa Asociación Accidental Telecabina, de capitales franceses, se adjudicó por 125 millones, lo que significa una diferencia de 20 millones. “Es muy extraño que se haya decidido por esa oferta, representando un grave daño económico”, dijo Toco, según un reporte de radio Fides Oruro.

“Esa diferencia de 20 millones de bolivianos en el proceso de calificación no ha sido valorado,  resulta que a la primera empresa le inhabilitan porque no tenía las hojas foleadas, no tenía las fotocopias acorde a los originales y la eliminan, no toman en cuenta en absoluto la oferta económica. En el caso segundo si toman en cuenta la parte económica y dicen que está perfecto sobre una evaluación de 20 puntos, le dan los 20 puntos en la  evaluación económica lo cual realmente hace sospechar de que ha habido algo oscuro para adjudicar”, indicó.

Tras la denuncia, el gobernador de Oruro, Víctor Hugo Vásquez, aclaró que ese contrato se firmó en la anterior gestión y que confiaban en que todo se habría hecho de buena fe.

“Nosotros lo que hemos hecho es asumir de buena fe los trabajos que se han hecho anteriormente y hemos proseguido con la ejecución de todo aquello que ha sido suscrito en la anterior gestión”, sostuvo.

También anunció que ya envió a la Contraloría General del Estado (CGE) una nota pidiendo una supervisión técnica al proceso de contratación y otra solicitando una auditoría especial al proceso de contratación del teleférico.

Toco se comprometió a enviar al Gobernador fotocopias de la documentación, sin embargo dijo que los originales los tiene la Gobernación y que “él (Gobernador) debe iniciar el proceso correspondiente como primera autoridad”.

ORURO/Fides

,
Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>