Fecha de publicación: Jueves 17 de noviembre de 2016 -- 11:45

Vecinos de Sacaba bloquean por agua y se pelean con la Policía

Vecinos del Distrito 2 de Sacaba (Cochabamba) instalaron esta madrugada tres puntos de bloqueo exigiendo que se abran las válvulas de la laguna La Merced y se dote de agua a la población fueron gasificados por la Policía y hasta llegaron a enfrentarse a golpes con los uniformados.

“La Policía vino a intervenir, tendremos que tomar otras determinaciones, nuestro objetivo es el agua, que nos suelten de arriba de nuestras lagunas que se han adueñado los comunarios de las alturas, lamentablemente con el apoyo del Alcalde”, dijo el dirigente Mario Arevalo.

Los vecinos instalaron bloqueos desde las 06.00 en el kilómetro 3 y 4 de la avenida Villazón y en el puente Chaquimayu en la Circunvalación.

El desbloqueo de la vía comenzó a las 08.00 y duro más de 45 minutos en los que las fuerzas del orden utilizaron agentes químicos para dispersar a los vecinos.

Los vecinos continúan a lado de la carretera y mantienen bloqueado el puente Chaquimayu.

Los vecinos indicaron que conversaron con funcionarios del Ministerio de Medio Ambiente y Agua, pero que no dan soluciones a este problema y de de no encontrarse una solución inmediata radicalizarán sus medidas.

COCHABMBA/Fides

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>