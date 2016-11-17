Vecinos de Sacaba bloquean por agua y se pelean con la Policía

Vecinos del Distrito 2 de Sacaba (Cochabamba) instalaron esta madrugada tres puntos de bloqueo exigiendo que se abran las válvulas de la laguna La Merced y se dote de agua a la población fueron gasificados por la Policía y hasta llegaron a enfrentarse a golpes con los uniformados.
“La Policía vino a intervenir, tendremos que tomar otras determinaciones, nuestro objetivo es el agua, que nos suelten de arriba de nuestras lagunas que se han adueñado los comunarios de las alturas, lamentablemente con el apoyo del Alcalde”, dijo el dirigente Mario Arevalo.
Los vecinos instalaron bloqueos desde las 06.00 en el kilómetro 3 y 4 de la avenida Villazón y en el puente Chaquimayu en la Circunvalación.
El desbloqueo de la vía comenzó a las 08.00 y duro más de 45 minutos en los que las fuerzas del orden utilizaron agentes químicos para dispersar a los vecinos.
Los vecinos continúan a lado de la carretera y mantienen bloqueado el puente Chaquimayu.
Los vecinos indicaron que conversaron con funcionarios del Ministerio de Medio Ambiente y Agua, pero que no dan soluciones a este problema y de de no encontrarse una solución inmediata radicalizarán sus medidas.
COCHABMBA/Fides
If some one wishes expert view about blogging afterward i recommend him/her to
visit this weblog, Keep up the good work.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your site.
You have some really great articles and I think I would be a
good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some
material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please send me an e-mail if interested. Many thanks!
I just like the helpful information you provide to your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and take a look at once more right here regularly.
I am relatively sure I will be told plenty of new stuff right right here!
Good luck for the next!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to
be really something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I visit each day a few sites and information sites to read articles, except this blog provides quality based articles.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading
properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same
outcome.
Hi there, I read your new stuff on a regular basis.
Your story-telling style is awesome, keep it up!
bookmarked!!, I like your website!
Great post.
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article.
I like to write a little comment to support you.
Undeniably consider that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the
internet the easiest factor to take into accout of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked even as other folks
think about worries that they plainly don’t understand about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also outlined out the entire thing
with no need side-effects , other folks can take a signal.
Will probably be again to get more. Thank you