Fecha de publicación: Jueves 17 de noviembre de 2016 -- 09:28

Waldo Albarracín es reelegido como rector de la UMSA

Waldo Albarracín, rector electo de la UMSA. (BTV)

Waldo Albarracín del frente ‘Unidad Universitaria’ fue reelecto anoche como Rector de la Universidad Mayor de San Andrés (UMSA) de La Paz, por un nuevo periodo que se extenderá hasta 2019, junto a Alberto Quevedo como Vicerrector.

“El frente ganador es ‘Unidad Universitaria’ con 50,9% y el frente ‘100% UMSA’ obtuvo el 45,5% de votos. El total de los votos en blanco fue de 3,6%”, anunció la noche del miércoles el presidente del comité electoral, José Antonio Bravo, citado por el portal digital de La Razón.

Albarracín, quien salió vencedor en la segunda vuelta, manifestó que su victoria es un mensaje claro para seguir trabajando por la institución y en beneficio de la población universitaria.

“Nos está diciendo que sigamos trabajando (…) reitero que es importante asumir ese mandato con humildad, responsabilidad y firme decisión de llevar a la UMSA por senderos más favorables”, mencionó.

Durante la campaña, Albarracín comprometió realizar el II Congreso de la UMSA y llevar a esa casa de estudios superiores fuera de las fronteras, para facilitar el estudio de connacionales que dejaron Bolivia.

LA PAZ/ABI

