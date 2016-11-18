Dos fallecidos en accidente de tránsito en el norte de Potosí

Una camioneta que transportaba a ocho personas a la localidad nortepotosina de Pocota desde la comunidad Harana embarrancó con un saldo fatal de dos fallecidos y seis heridos según informó el director de la Unidad de Tránsito de Potosí, Willams Villa.
“Una camioneta que transportaba que tenía ocho ocupantes embarrancó 200 metros, después de salir de la comunidad de Harana para dirigirse a la población de Pocoata. Como resultado del accidente dos personas fallecieron y seis resultaron heridas, y ya fueron rescatadas”, indicó el Policía.
Los heridos – según el policía- fueron trasladados a Pocoata y a Llallagua para ser atendidos, sobre los fallecidos indicó que todavía no fueron identificados, pues no portaban ningún documento de identificación y esperan que alguno de sus compañeros de viaje se recupere y los reconozca.
Para Villa el accidente habría ocurrido por exceso de velocidad, pues el camino en esa parte del norte de Potosí es muy sinuoso y no permite desarrollar altas velocidades, pero los conductores no son prudentes y aceleran sin medir consecuencias.
POTOSÍ/Fides
