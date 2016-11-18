La ATT clausura radio Tupac Katari en El Alto

La Autoridad de Transporte y Telecomunicaciones (ATT) informó que incautaron los equipos de la radio ilegal “Tupac Katari”, que transmitía desde El Alto e interfería con las frecuencias de la torre de control del Aeropuerto, indica un boletín institucional.
“La ATT desplegó un equipo técnico, que tuvo el apoyo de efectivos policiales del Comando Departamental de El Alto, llevando a cabo un operativo de incautación de equipos de la Radio autodenominada “Túpac Katari”, correspondiente a la frecuencia 90.4 Mhz, en la Banda FM; medio ilegal que funcionaba en esa ciudad y que ocasionaba interferencia a la Banda Aeronáutica de AASANA, afectando sus frecuencias” indica el documento.
También indica que la ATT ha iniciado una campaña informativa, mediante la cual se ha comunicado a los medios de comunicación los requisitos legales, técnicos y económicos necesarios y el cumplimiento del cronograma para la migración de títulos habilitantes radios y canales de televisión.
“Es importante recordar a la población que en el marco de la Ley de Adecuación para Operadores de Radiodifusión, los medios de comunicación de AM, FM, Onda Corta y Televisión que cuenten con licencias de uso de frecuencia y/o contratos suscritos con la ex SITTEL y la ATT, antes del 8 de agosto del 2011, deberán presentar sus documentos para migrar al nuevo ordenamiento jurídico, hasta el 10 de marzo de 2017, impostergablemente”, explica el comunicado.
Acción que permitirá a la ATT realizar la revisión y procesamiento interno de la documentación presentada por los operadores en los plazos establecidos por ley, que señalan el 31 de agosto de 2017, como fecha límite.
LA PAZ/Fides con datos de la ATT
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog
and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
I got this website from my pal who shared with me regarding this
site and at the moment this time I am visiting this website and reading very informative posts at this place.
Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is available on web?
Fastidious answers in return of this question with real arguments and telling everything on the topic of that.
Hi there mates, its impressive article about teachingand completely explained,
keep it up all the time.
I all the time emailed this web site post page to all my
associates, because if like to read it afterward my contacts will
too.
Wow! At last I got a web site from where I know how to really get valuable information regarding my study and knowledge.
Good day! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
When someone writes an piece of writing he/she keeps the plan of a user in his/her brain that
how a user can understand it. Thus that’s
why this article is amazing. Thanks!
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I’m quite sure I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site?
My blog is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my users would genuinely benefit from a lot of
the information you provide here. Please let
me know if this alright with you. Thanks!
Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so
I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any tips and hints for first-time blog
writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.
obviously like your website however you need to test the
spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome
to tell the reality however I will surely come again again.
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This article posted at this web site is actually pleasant.
Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this
post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept talking about this.
I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will have
a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
This design is incredible! You most certainly know
how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos,
I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and
more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Exceptionally well written!
Hi there, after reading this remarkable piece of writing
i am too glad to share my know-how here with mates.
Hi mates, how is all, and what you desire to
say regarding this post, in my view its actually
remarkable for me.
Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing.
The clearness in your submit is simply great
and that i can assume you’re knowledgeable in this subject.
Well along with your permission let me to seize your RSS
feed to stay up to date with impending post. Thank you one million and please continue the gratifying work.
I’m not sure why but this website is loading very slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still
exists.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for nanoo
Hi, all is going well here and ofcourse every one is sharing data,
that’s actually excellent, keep up writing.
Touche. Sound arguments. Keep up the amazing spirit.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it
or something. I think that you can do with a few pics
to drive the message home a bit, but other
than that, this is excellent blog. An excellent read.
I will certainly be back.
Hello there, I believe your blog might be having browser
compatibility issues. Whenever I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in I.E., it has some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
Other than that, great site!
Very good post. I definitely appreciate this website.
Continue the good work!
I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more
or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful information I
was looking for this info for my mission.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost
a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so
I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your
web site, how could i subscribe for a weblog web site?
The account helped me a applicable deal. I have been tiny bit familiar of
this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my web site thus i came to
“return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to enhance my site!I suppose its
ok to use some of your ideas!!
Fascinating blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from
somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple
tweeks would really make my blog jump out. Please let me
know where you got your design. Thanks a lot
That is a great tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Brief but very precise information… Thanks for sharing this one.
A must read post!
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually recognize what you are speaking about!
Bookmarked. Kindly additionally visit my website =).
We could have a link change contract between us
Thanks for any other excellent post. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect approach
of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the search for such information.
I blog quite often and I seriously appreciate your content.
The article has truly peaked my interest. I will book mark your blog and
keep checking for new information about once a week. I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.
Attractive section of content. I simply stumbled upon your website and in accession capital
to say that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I will be subscribing on your feeds and even I success you get right of entry to constantly quickly.
What’s up every one, here every person is sharing these kinds
of knowledge, thus it’s pleasant to read this weblog, and I used to go to see
this blog every day.