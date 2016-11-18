Fecha de publicación: Viernes 18 de noviembre de 2016 -- 11:32

La ATT clausura radio Tupac Katari en El Alto

Técnicos de la ATT. (ATT)

Técnicos de la ATT. (ATT)

La Autoridad de Transporte y Telecomunicaciones (ATT) informó que incautaron los equipos de la radio ilegal “Tupac Katari”, que transmitía desde El Alto e interfería con las frecuencias de la torre de control del Aeropuerto, indica un boletín institucional.

“La ATT desplegó un equipo técnico, que tuvo el apoyo de efectivos policiales del Comando Departamental de El Alto, llevando a cabo un operativo de incautación de equipos de la Radio autodenominada “Túpac Katari”, correspondiente a la frecuencia 90.4 Mhz, en la Banda FM; medio ilegal que funcionaba en esa ciudad y que ocasionaba interferencia a la Banda Aeronáutica de AASANA, afectando sus frecuencias” indica el documento.

También indica que la ATT ha iniciado una campaña informativa, mediante la cual se ha comunicado a los medios de comunicación los requisitos legales, técnicos y económicos necesarios y el cumplimiento del cronograma para la migración de títulos habilitantes radios y canales de televisión.

“Es importante recordar a la población que en el marco de la Ley de Adecuación para Operadores de Radiodifusión, los medios de comunicación de AM, FM, Onda Corta y Televisión que cuenten con licencias de uso de frecuencia y/o contratos suscritos con la ex SITTEL y la ATT,  antes del 8 de agosto del 2011, deberán presentar sus documentos para migrar al nuevo ordenamiento jurídico, hasta el 10 de marzo de 2017, impostergablemente”, explica el comunicado.

Acción que permitirá a la ATT realizar la revisión y procesamiento interno de la documentación presentada por los operadores en los plazos establecidos por ley, que señalan el 31 de agosto de 2017, como fecha límite.

LA PAZ/Fides con datos de la ATT

