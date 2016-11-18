La Paz: Comienzan las protestas contra el racionamiento de agua

Centenares de personas protestaron mediodía en la ciudad de La Paz con la escases de agua y la falta de soluciones por parte de Gobierno en la que fue la primera acción ciudadana contra la actual crisis de desabastecimiento del líquido elemento .
La concentración fue convocada por las redes sociales con el nombre de “marcha por el agua” e indicó como punto de encuentro la esquina donde se edifica el nuevo edificio del Ministerio de Economía en pleno centro de la ciudad.
La mayoría de las personas llegó portando recipientes vacíos y pancartas en las llamaban la atención del Gobierno por su falta de previsión para cuidar el líquido elemento y la incapacidad de los ministros para resolver el tema.
La parte central se dio cuando un grupo de personas trajeron arrastrando dos muñecos que representaban a la ministra de Agua y Medio Ambiente, Alexandra Moreira y del ministro de Economía, Luis Arce Catacora. Los dos monigotes fueron quemados a gritos de la gente que pedía la renuncia de ambos funcionarios.
La concentración duró cerca de 45 minutos y reunió a personas de todas las clases sociales y de varias zonas que son afectadas con el corte y racionamiento de agua.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hi there, everything is going perfectly here and ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s
genuinely excellent, keep up writing.
Thanks for every other fantastic article. Where else could anyone get that type of info in such a perfect manner of writing?
I have a presentation next week, and I am at the search for such information.
I feel that is one of the such a lot significant info for me.
And i am glad studying your article. However should remark
on some normal issues, The website taste is perfect, the articles is truly great : D.
Excellent process, cheers
Wow, this post is fastidious, my sister is analyzing these
kinds of things, therefore I am going to tell her.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really
well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and
return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post.
I will definitely comeback.
You really make it appear so easy together with your presentation however I in finding this topic to
be actually something that I believe I might never understand.
It kind of feels too complicated and extremely broad for me.
I’m having a look ahead to your subsequent publish, I’ll attempt
to get the dangle of it!
What’s up, everything is going nicely here and ofcourse every one
is sharing information, that’s genuinely fine, keep up writing.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a
sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She
placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a
hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never
wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to
tell someone!
Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance
from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to
start. Do you have any tips or suggestions? Cheers
Can I simply just say what a relief to uncover someone who genuinely understands what they are talking about on the
internet. You actually understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
More and more people ought to read this and understand this side of the story.
It’s surprising you’re not more popular given that
you most certainly have the gift.
Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar
one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses?
If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any help is very much
appreciated.
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but
good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or
understanding more. Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this information for my mission.
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful article.
Many thanks for supplying this info.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and
in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Just desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is simply great and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated
with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up
the rewarding work.
I really like what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and coverage!
Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve included you guys to my own blogroll.
It’s actually a great and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you shared this useful information with us.
Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that
I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I
hope you write again soon!
Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so
I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any tips for rookie blog writers? I’d
certainly appreciate it.
I seriously love your site.. Pleasant colors & theme.
Did you develop this site yourself? Please reply back
as I’m hoping to create my own site and would like to find out where you got this from or exactly what the theme is called.
Appreciate it!
We absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for.
Do you offer guest writers to write content for you personally?
I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a number of the subjects you write
concerning here. Again, awesome web site!
Hey! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward
to new posts.
I’m not sure where you are getting your information,
but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding
more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this info for my mission.
My partner and I stumbled over here coming
from a different web page and thought I might as well check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to looking at your web page for a second time.
It’s not my first time to pay a quick visit this web page, i
am browsing this website dailly and obtain fastidious information from
here daily.
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your site.
Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems?
A couple of my blog audience have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
Do you have any solutions to help fix this problem?
Hi there, this weekend is nice in favor of me, for the reason that
this point in time i am reading this impressive informative post
here at my house.
I do not even know how I ended up here, however I believed this post
was great. I do not realize who you are however definitely you’re going to a famous
blogger when you aren’t already. Cheers!
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of
your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
I used to be able to find good advice from your articles.
I am genuinely glad to glance at this website posts which includes plenty of helpful facts, thanks for providing these kinds of data.
Awesome things here. I am very glad to peer your post.
Thank you a lot and I’m taking a look ahead to contact you.
Will you please drop me a mail?
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It actually
was a leisure account it. Glance complicated to far
delivered agreeable from you! By the way, how could we be in contact?
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue with your site in web explorer,
could test this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a large
section of other people will pass over your excellent writing due to this problem.
These are in fact enormous ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some pleasant factors here. Any way keep up
wrinting.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same results.
Hello i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace, when i
read this post i thought i could also create comment
due to this sensible post.