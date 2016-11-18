Fecha de publicación: Viernes 18 de noviembre de 2016 -- 15:43

La Paz: Comienzan las protestas contra el racionamiento de agua

Queman los muñecos de dos ministros. (Fides)

Queman los muñecos de dos ministros. (Fides)

Centenares de personas protestaron mediodía en la ciudad de La Paz con la escases de agua y la falta de soluciones por parte de Gobierno en la que fue la primera acción ciudadana contra la actual crisis de desabastecimiento del líquido elemento .

La concentración fue convocada por las redes sociales con el nombre de “marcha por el agua” e indicó como punto de encuentro la esquina donde se edifica el nuevo edificio del Ministerio de Economía en pleno centro de la ciudad.

La mayoría de las personas llegó portando recipientes vacíos y pancartas en las llamaban la atención del Gobierno por su falta de previsión para cuidar el líquido elemento y la incapacidad de los ministros para resolver el tema.

La parte central se dio cuando un grupo de personas trajeron arrastrando dos muñecos que representaban a la ministra de Agua y Medio Ambiente, Alexandra Moreira y del ministro de Economía, Luis Arce Catacora. Los dos monigotes fueron quemados a gritos de la gente que pedía la renuncia de ambos funcionarios.

La concentración duró cerca de 45 minutos y reunió a personas de todas las clases sociales y de varias zonas que son afectadas con el corte y racionamiento de agua.

LA PAZ/Fides

