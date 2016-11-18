Fecha de publicación: Viernes 18 de noviembre de 2016 -- 10:21

Policía vuelve a desbloquear las vías en Cochabamba

Policías en la vía Cochabamba - Santa Cruz. (Fides)

Policías en la vía Cochabamba – Santa Cruz. (Fides)

Los vecinos de Sacaba por segundo día intentaron bloquear este viernes la carretera a Santa Cruz exigiendo que se solucione el desabastecimiento de agua en esta zona cochabambina, pero el corte de vía duro muy poco por la intervención de la Policía.

“Tenemos la instrucción de movilizar a todos los efectivos de Cochabamba y no permitir ningún tipo de bloqueo en la carretera a Santa Cruz o en otra carretera del departamento”, indicó el encargado del operativo, coronel Carlos Quispe.

El corte vía duro dos horas y comenzó a las 06.00 y la Policía intervino pasadas las 08.00.

Los vecinos reiteraron que sus bloqueos continuarán pese al control policial y verán las formas de continuar con sus protestas hasta conseguir que les den el agua de la represa “La Merced”.

Los vecinos se encuentran concentrados a la altura del río Chaquimayu en asamblea para determinar cómo continuar con su protesta iniciada el jueves pasado.

La Policía realiza un amplio cordón entre los kilómetros 4 y 5 de la carretera a Santa Cruz y este operativo se mantendrá todo el día y continuará durante el fin de semana.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

62 comments on “Policía vuelve a desbloquear las vías en Cochabamba

  2. Hello! This is my first visit to your blog!
    We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
    Your blog provided us useful information to work on.
    You have done a wonderful job!

    Responder

  3. Hey there! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone
    4! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look
    forward to all your posts! Keep up the excellent work!

    Responder

  6. Hi there! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do
    you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks weird when viewing from my iphone.
    I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.
    If you have any recommendations, please share. Many thanks!

    Responder

  9. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I
    find this topic to be really something that I think I would never understand.

    It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to
    get the hang of it!

    Responder

  11. Right here is the perfect webpage for everyone who really wants to understand
    this topic. You understand a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I personally will need to…HaHa).
    You definitely put a new spin on a subject which has been discussed for decades.
    Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!

    Responder

  12. Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you so much,
    However I am going through problems with your RSS.
    I don’t know why I am unable to subscribe to it.
    Is there anybody else having identical RSS problems?
    Anyone who knows the answer will you kindly respond? Thanks!!

    Responder

  13. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d
    certainly donate to this fantastic blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed
    to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and
    will share this blog with my Facebook group. Talk soon!

    Responder

  14. Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a
    amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from
    you! However, how can we communicate?

    Responder

  15. Thank you for some other fantastic post. The place else may
    anyone get that type of info in such an ideal approach
    of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m at the search
    for such info.

    Responder

  17. I blog quite often and I truly appreciate your content.
    Your article has truly peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark
    your site and keep checking for new information about
    once per week. I subscribed to your Feed as well.

    Responder

  18. Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be
    on the web the easiest thing to be aware
    of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries that they just don’t know
    about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined
    out the whole thing without having side effect , people
    could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.

    Thanks

    Responder

  20. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s
    a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me
    to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?

    Fantastic work!

    Responder

  23. Hello there! This blog post could not be written much better!
    Going through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He continually kept talking about this. I most certainly will send this post to him.

    Fairly certain he will have a good read.
    Thank you for sharing!

    Responder

  27. Having read this I thought it was very enlightening. I appreciate you finding the
    time and energy to put this information together. I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time both reading and commenting.
    But so what, it was still worth it!

    Responder

  30. I was curious if you ever thought of changing the layout
    of your website? Its very well written; I love what
    youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way
    of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for
    only having 1 or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

  31. What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered
    It positively useful and it has helped me out loads.
    I’m hoping to give a contribution & assist other users like its helped me.
    Good job.

    Responder

  39. It’s really a cool and useful piece of info. I’m glad that you
    simply shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us
    informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Responder

  40. Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to
    improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!

    Responder

  43. Thank you, I have recently been looking for info approximately this subject for a while and yours
    is the best I’ve came upon till now. But, what
    in regards to the bottom line? Are you certain in regards to the
    source?

    Responder

  49. I will immediately seize your rss as I can’t find your e-mail
    subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
    Do you’ve any? Kindly let me recognise so that I could subscribe.
    Thanks.

    Responder

  53. Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?

    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of
    hard work due to no backup. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?

    Responder

  55. You are so awesome! I do not believe I have read through a single thing like
    this before. So great to find someone with unique thoughts on this issue.
    Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This
    web site is something that is required on the web, someone with a little originality!

    Responder

  57. I feel that is among the so much vital info for me. And i’m satisfied studying your article.
    But should remark on few normal issues, The website style is wonderful, the
    articles is in reality great : D. Good activity,
    cheers

    Responder

  60. Just wish to say your article is as astounding.
    The clearness in your post is simply nice and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject.
    Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
    Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>