Policía vuelve a desbloquear las vías en Cochabamba

Los vecinos de Sacaba por segundo día intentaron bloquear este viernes la carretera a Santa Cruz exigiendo que se solucione el desabastecimiento de agua en esta zona cochabambina, pero el corte de vía duro muy poco por la intervención de la Policía.
“Tenemos la instrucción de movilizar a todos los efectivos de Cochabamba y no permitir ningún tipo de bloqueo en la carretera a Santa Cruz o en otra carretera del departamento”, indicó el encargado del operativo, coronel Carlos Quispe.
El corte vía duro dos horas y comenzó a las 06.00 y la Policía intervino pasadas las 08.00.
Los vecinos reiteraron que sus bloqueos continuarán pese al control policial y verán las formas de continuar con sus protestas hasta conseguir que les den el agua de la represa “La Merced”.
Los vecinos se encuentran concentrados a la altura del río Chaquimayu en asamblea para determinar cómo continuar con su protesta iniciada el jueves pasado.
La Policía realiza un amplio cordón entre los kilómetros 4 y 5 de la carretera a Santa Cruz y este operativo se mantendrá todo el día y continuará durante el fin de semana.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
