Tres delincuentes se llevan 180 mil bolivianos en El Alto

Tres delincuentes con armas de fuego ingresaron a una vivienda de Villa Tunari en la ciudad de El Alto el jueves en la noche y se llevaron 180 mil bolivianos en joyas y dinero en efectivo, informó el director Nacional de la Fuerza Especial Contra el Crimen (FELCC), Felipe Almaraz.
“Al promediar las 21.00 del jueves tres sujetos ingresaron a una vivienda en la zona Villa Tunari de la ciudad de El Alto y robaron 180 mil bolivianos en efectivo, joyas y mantas de vicuña”, informó el policía a los medios de comunicación.
Según relató el oficial del orden uno de los malhechores disparo al dueño de casa cuando intento salir de la habitación para alertar lo que pasaba en su hogar, el disparo no alcanzó a la persona, pero genero pánico entre los delincuentes que apresuraron su salida.
“Las victimas del robo se comunicaron de inmediato con la Policía y se comenzó un operativo en las ciudades de El Alto y La Paz para dar con los asaltantes, que por testimonio de las víctimas por lo menos dos ellos están armados”, indicó el coronel Almaraz.
LA PAZ/Fides
