Fecha de publicación: Sábado 19 de noviembre de 2016 -- 12:10

Evo suspende construcción de canchas para priorizar abastecimiento de agua

El presidente Evo morales en la Gobernación de Oruro, este sábado. (ABI)

El presidente Evo morales en la Gobernación de Oruro, este sábado. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales anunció este sábado que su Gobierno decidió suspender este año la construcción de las canchas sintéticas para priorizar el abastecimiento de agua pues varias regiones del país sufren por la escasez del líquido. Además habló de racionar agua en todo el país.

“Compañeros alcaldes no me pidan césped sintético, estoy prohibido por este año, (hay que) suspender cualquier construcción de césped sintético. Aquí hay que priorizar agua y suspender los campos deportivos, césped sintético”, dijo Morales en la recolección de proyectos de Mi Agua en Oruro.

Por otro lado, la autoridad también dijo que con la falta de agua en varias regiones se debería apuntar a racionar el agua en el país lo que debería ser coordinado entre los responsables del suministro y los beneficiarios.

“Si notamos que las lagunas o represas se están secando, es mejor reunirnos con regantes y compañeros beneficiarios, si estamos en las ciudades reunirnos con las autoridades para ver cómo podemos racionar”, indicó.

Las aseveraciones las realizó luego de que en pasados días hubo bloqueo en Cochabamba por el agua y que en La Paz haya racionamiento de aguas en 94 barrios. En otras regiones como Potosí y Oruro la gente también realizo plegarias y oraciones para que Dios nos mande lluvias.

En criterio del Mandatario, al menos el 22 por ciento de la población está levemente afectado por la sequía y al menos un 20 por ciento sufrió gravemente por el desabastecimiento.

Según Morales, de acuerdo a la primera evaluación, al momento el 46,67 por ciento de la población no ha sido afectada por la sequía y gracias a los programas, Mi Agua I, II y II.

LA PAZ/Fides

