Evo suspende construcción de canchas para priorizar abastecimiento de agua

El presidente Evo Morales anunció este sábado que su Gobierno decidió suspender este año la construcción de las canchas sintéticas para priorizar el abastecimiento de agua pues varias regiones del país sufren por la escasez del líquido. Además habló de racionar agua en todo el país.
“Compañeros alcaldes no me pidan césped sintético, estoy prohibido por este año, (hay que) suspender cualquier construcción de césped sintético. Aquí hay que priorizar agua y suspender los campos deportivos, césped sintético”, dijo Morales en la recolección de proyectos de Mi Agua en Oruro.
Por otro lado, la autoridad también dijo que con la falta de agua en varias regiones se debería apuntar a racionar el agua en el país lo que debería ser coordinado entre los responsables del suministro y los beneficiarios.
“Si notamos que las lagunas o represas se están secando, es mejor reunirnos con regantes y compañeros beneficiarios, si estamos en las ciudades reunirnos con las autoridades para ver cómo podemos racionar”, indicó.
Las aseveraciones las realizó luego de que en pasados días hubo bloqueo en Cochabamba por el agua y que en La Paz haya racionamiento de aguas en 94 barrios. En otras regiones como Potosí y Oruro la gente también realizo plegarias y oraciones para que Dios nos mande lluvias.
En criterio del Mandatario, al menos el 22 por ciento de la población está levemente afectado por la sequía y al menos un 20 por ciento sufrió gravemente por el desabastecimiento.
Según Morales, de acuerdo a la primera evaluación, al momento el 46,67 por ciento de la población no ha sido afectada por la sequía y gracias a los programas, Mi Agua I, II y II.
LA PAZ/Fides
Wonderful article! This is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared across the
web. Shame on the search engines for no longer positioning this put
up upper! Come on over and discuss with my site . Thanks =)
I am actually happy to glance at this website posts which includes plenty of useful information, thanks for
providing such statistics.
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems
of plagorism or copyright infringement? My website has a lot
of exclusive content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot
of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help reduce content
from being ripped off? I’d definitely appreciate it.
I simply couldn’t leave your site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard information an individual supply in your visitors?
Is gonna be again regularly to inspect new posts
Excellent pieces. Keep writing such kind of info on your blog.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hi there, You have performed a great job. I will certainly digg
it and individually recommend to my friends.
I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this web
site.
Excellent blog you have here.. It’s hard to find excellent writing
like yours nowadays. I really appreciate individuals like you!
Take care!!
I am sure this article has touched all the internet people, its really really
pleasant paragraph on building up new website.
Great post.
Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I’ve truly loved surfing around your weblog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing in your rss feed and
I’m hoping you write again very soon!
I am actually thankful to the owner of this site who has shared this
enormous piece of writing at at this time.
My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different web address and thought
I may as well check things out. I like what I see so
now i am following you. Look forward to looking over your web page yet again.
Excellent write-up. I absolutely appreciate
this site. Continue the good work!
Simply want to say your article is as surprising.
The clarity in your submit is simply nice and that i could assume you’re
knowledgeable on this subject. Well along
with your permission allow me to snatch your RSS feed to
keep up to date with approaching post. Thank you a million and please
carry on the rewarding work.
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both
equally educative and engaging, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the
head. The issue is something which not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy I found this during my search for something relating to this.
What i do not understood is if truth be told how you are now not actually a lot more neatly-preferred than you may be now.
You are so intelligent. You recognize thus considerably on the subject of this matter, made me for my part consider
it from a lot of varied angles. Its like women and men are not fascinated unless it’s
something to do with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs nice.
At all times maintain it up!
It’s actually very complicated in this active life to listen news on Television, therefore I only use
world wide web for that purpose, and get the hottest news.
Very rapidly this web page will be famous among all blog people, due to it’s pleasant articles or reviews
This website was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something that helped me.
Thanks!
I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and interesting, and
let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head.
The issue is something too few men and women are speaking intelligently about.
Now i’m very happy I stumbled across this during my search for
something relating to this.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is required
to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a
pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% certain.
Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks
wonderful submit, very informative. I ponder why the other
specialists of this sector do not realize this.
You should continue your writing. I’m confident, you have a huge readers’ base already!
Howdy are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own.
Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Nice replies in return of this query with solid arguments and
telling everything about that.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope
you write again very soon!
Good day! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new initiative
in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!
Hey there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Thank you