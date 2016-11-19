PGE 2017 destina Bs 2.281 millones para medioambiente y agua

El Presupuesto General del Estado (PGE) 2017 destinó alrededor de 2.281 millones de bolivianos para proyectos de medioambiente y agua para el próximo año, por lo que el problema del agua no se debe a la falta de recursos, sino de una buena gestión, aseguró el viceministro de Presupuesto y Contabilidad Fiscal, Jaime Durán.
Durán explicó, en un boletín institucional, que las mayores inversiones en agua y saneamiento básico se realizaron en el Gobierno del presidente Evo Morales.
Precisó que entre 2006 y 2015 se ejecutó una inversión de al menos 9.295 millones de bolivianos, monto superior en 84% al alcanzado en el periodo 1987 -2005, cuando se destinaron 5.028 millones de bolivianos.
“No es un problema de recursos, es un problema, fundamentalmente de gestión”, aseguró la autoridad.
Según la Ley Marco de Autonomías y Descentralización ‘Andrés Ibáñez’, es competencia de los Gobiernos municipales autónomos: “Proveer los servicios de agua potable y alcantarillado a través de entidades públicas, cooperativas, comunitarias o mixtas sin fines de lucro conforme a la Constitución Política del Estado y en el marco de las políticas establecidas en el nivel central del Estado”.
Sin embargo, de acuerdo a la competencia concurrente, el Gobierno nacional, de manera coordinada con las Entidades Territoriales Autónomas, desde 2006 asignó recursos por más de 8.417 millones de bolivianos, equivalente a 1.209 millones de dólares destinados a fortalecer las políticas de agua, alcantarillado y riego en todos los municipios del país.
Entre los principales programas y proyectos del sector se destacan “Más Inversión para el Agua Mi Agua I”, “Mi Agua II”, “Mi Agua III” y “Mi Agua IV”, “Agua y Riego Bolivia”, “Nacional de Riego I”, “Nacional de Riego con Enfoque de Cuenca II” y “Nacional de Riego con Enfoque de Cuenca III”, “Agua y Saneamiento en Áreas Periurbanas”, “Apoyo al Plan Sectorial de Desarrollo de Saneamiento Básico – Áreas Rurales”, “Mi Riego” y “Multipropósito de Agua Potable y Riego”, entre otros.
LA PAZ/Fides
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post
is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem.
You are wonderful! Thanks!
I like what you guys are usually up too.
This kind of clever work and exposure! Keep up
the awesome works guys I’ve included you guys to my blogroll.
You made some really good points there. I looked on the
net to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
I used to be suggested this web site by way of my cousin. I’m not certain whether or not this post is
written via him as no one else understand such precise approximately my difficulty.
You’re amazing! Thanks!
Unquestionably believe that which you said.
Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they plainly do not
know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could
take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thanks
Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she
can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and
she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but
I had to share it with someone!
Hi there, I check your blogs daily. Your humoristic
style is witty, keep it up!
I was suggested this blog through my cousin. I’m not
certain whether this post is written through him as nobody else recognise such detailed about my difficulty.
You are amazing! Thanks!
When some one searches for his essential thing, so he/she wants to be available
that in detail, so that thing is maintained over here.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit
my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all
that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say fantastic
blog!
hello there and thank you for your info – I have definitely picked up anything new
from right here. I did however expertise several technical
points using this site, since I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times
will often affect your placement in google and
can damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for
much more of your respective fascinating content.
Ensure that you update this again soon.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find
It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something
back and help others like you helped me.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a
amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how can we communicate?
Having read this I believed it was very enlightening.
I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this short article together.
I once again find myself personally spending way too much
time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still
worth it!
Having read this I thought it was extremely informative.
I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this short article together.
I once again find myself personally spending a significant
amount of time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was
still worth it!
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
Currently it sounds like Movable Type is the top blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?