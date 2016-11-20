Alcaldía concluye las bases de 44 tanques de agua en La Paz

El Gobierno Autónomo Municipal de La Paz concluirá el domingo la construcción de 44 bases para similar número de tanques de agua con capacidad de 10.000 litros del líquido elemento, en el marco del plan de contingencia que presentó acordado entre el alcalde Luis Revilla y la ministra de Medio Ambiente y Agua, Alexandra Moreira, según información de la Alcaldía.
“El compromiso que hemos adquirido con la Ministra y EPSAS (Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento) ha sido trabajar en las bases para los tanques estacionarios que están dentro del plan de contingencia que nosotros hemos entregado a la Ministra”, explicó el secretario municipal de Gestión de Riesgos, Vladimir Toro.
La autoridad explicó que las bases serán instaladas en las tres zonas que comprenden 94 barrios paceños que actualmente están restringidos para el suministro de agua.
Hasta el mediodía de hoy la construcción de las bases contaba con un avance del 92% y según informó Toro, se tiene previsto concluir hasta esta noche.
Indicó que están llegando tanques de Santa Cruz y Cochabamba que serán instalados en distintos barrios. Cada tanque contará con 10 grifos colocados en circuito para la dotación de agua.
Por otra parte, dijo que están las cisternas que realizarán recorridos diurnos de 07:00 a 15:00 horas y nocturnos de 15:00 a 22:00 horas.
La responsabilidad del emplazamiento de tanques está a cargo de EPSAS y la Alcaldía cumple con las tareas contempladas en el plan de contingencia, aclaró Toro.
El plan de contingencia señala que se requieren 38 cisternas y 46 tanques estacionarios. Por el momento se cuenta con 27 cisternas, faltan 11 para llegar a 38 y para ello se realizan gestiones con el sector privado.
LA PAZ/Con información del GAMLP
These are actually fantastic ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some pleasant things here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Thank you for another informative web site. The place else may I get that kind of info written in such a perfect method?
I have a mission that I’m simply now running on, and I’ve been on the
glance out for such information.
Hey There. I discovered your weblog the use of msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your useful info.
Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely return.
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative.
I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if
you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
First off I want to say great blog! I had a
quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear
your thoughts before writing. I’ve had a hard
time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.
I do take pleasure in writing however it
just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally lost
simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints?
Thanks!
Normally I do not read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do it!
Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you,
quite nice article.
Link exchange is nothing else however it is simply placing the
other person’s weblog link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do similar
in support of you.
Howdy! I simply wish to give you a big thumbs up for the excellent info you’ve got here on this post.
I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less.
I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another
platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content
into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I am actually grateful to the owner of this site who has shared this
wonderful post at at this place.
It’s an remarkable piece of writing designed for all the online visitors; they
will get advantage from it I am sure.
I’ve been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web
site before but after browsing through many of the
posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely pleased I stumbled upon it and
I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back often!
I used to be suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not positive whether this put
up is written by him as no one else recognise such unique approximately my problem.
You are amazing! Thanks!
Simply wish to say your article is as surprising. The clarity to your put up is simply nice and that i can suppose you’re a professional on this
subject. Fine along with your permission let me to grasp
your RSS feed to stay up to date with forthcoming post.
Thanks 1,000,000 and please keep up the gratifying work.
What’s up, after reading this remarkable paragraph i am as well cheerful to
share my know-how here with friends.
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of house .
Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website. Studying this information So i’m glad
to show that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I found out just what
I needed. I so much indisputably will make certain to don?t overlook this web site and give it a
look on a relentless basis.
Unquestionably believe that that you said. Your favourite
reason seemed to be at the web the easiest factor
to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed even as other folks think
about worries that they plainly don’t know about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the top as neatly as outlined out the whole thing with no need side effect ,
other people could take a signal. Will probably be again to get more.
Thank you
Hey there, You have done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and personally
recommend to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this website.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful
& it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid
others like you helped me.
Keep on writing, great job!
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with valuable information to work
on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a coworker who has been conducting a little research
on this. And he in fact bought me dinner because I discovered it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending
the time to talk about this subject here on your website.
This paragraph is really a fastidious one it helps new net
visitors, who are wishing for blogging.
Thanks very nice blog!
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work and exposure!
Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve added you guys to my own blogroll.
It’s remarkable to go to see this web site and reading the views of all friends regarding this paragraph, while I am also keen of getting experience.
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to browse
your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the
knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to
take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at
how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not
even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, awesome blog!
What i do not realize is in fact how you are now not
actually much more neatly-appreciated than you might be right now.
You’re very intelligent. You already know therefore significantly on the subject of this subject, produced me personally believe it from numerous numerous angles.
Its like women and men aren’t interested unless it’s something to do with Lady gaga!
Your own stuffs great. At all times maintain it up!
Right away I am going to do my breakfast, afterward having my
breakfast coming yet again to read more news.
I got this web site from my friend who told me about this web site and at the moment this time
I am visiting this web site and reading very informative posts
at this place.
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to
.net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a number of websites for about
a year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress
content into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
It is truly a great and helpful piece of info. I am glad that
you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this.
Thank you for sharing.
Thanks for the good writeup. It in fact was once a leisure account
it. Look complicated to far brought agreeable from you!
However, how can we keep in touch?
Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have developed
some nice methods and we are looking to trade solutions with other
folks, why not shoot me an e-mail if interested.
I’m not that much of a internet reader
to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your
site to come back down the road. Many thanks
I’ve been browsing on-line greater than three hours as of late, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the net can be
a lot more useful than ever before.
I’ll immediately grab your rss feed as I can’t to find your email subscription link or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Kindly let me recognise so that I may just
subscribe. Thanks.
I every time spent my half an hour to read this blog’s content all the time along with a cup of coffee.
If you wish for to take a great deal from this post then you have to apply these techniques to your won webpage.
Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I enjoy the information you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..
Anyhow, great site!
Hi great blog! Does running a blog such as this take a great deal of work?
I have virtually no expertise in coding however I had been hoping to start my own blog
soon. Anyway, if you have any suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off topic but I simply wanted to ask.
Thanks!
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too.
Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the very good works guys I’ve added you guys
to my blogroll.
Very good information. Lucky me I found your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve bookmarked it for later!
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that
you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot
often inside case you shield this increase.
Paragraph writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with afterward
you can write if not it is difficult to write.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful post. Many thanks for providing these
details.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have consider your stuff prior to and you are simply too fantastic.
I really like what you have received right here, certainly like what
you’re saying and the best way wherein you assert it.
You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to care for to
stay it smart. I cant wait to read far more from you.
That is actually a terrific website.
Hi, its nice article concerning media print, we all be aware of
media is a enormous source of data.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for
resorts network offers
Viagra Via American Express Card [url=http://buykama.xyz/prices-kamagra.php]Prices Kamagra[/url] Buy Propecia Cheap Propecia Donde Comprar Online [url=http://cost-of-cialis.cial5mg.com]Cost Of Cialis[/url] Macrobid Tablet For Sale Obtenez Priligy En Ligne Sur Ordonnance [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/by-cheap-viagra.php]By Cheap Viagra[/url] Keflex Allergy Get Discount Fluoxetine With Free Shipping [url=http://5553pill.xyz/fast-delivery-vibramycin.php]Fast Delivery Vibramycin[/url] Discount Shipped Ups Free Shipping Isotretinoin Isotrex Precio Del Cialis [url=http://female-cialis.BuyCial.com]Female Cialis[/url] Xenical Medicaments Et Remedes Viagra Medicina [url=http://al7.xyz/cheap-xenical-40mg.php]Cheap Xenical 40mg[/url] Acheter Cialis Ligne Quebec Pallet And Amoxicillin [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra online[/url] Azithromycin Fast Cheap Delivery Cialis With Priligy Pills [url=http://accutane.ccrpdc.com/accutane-buy-online-usa.php]Accutane Buy Online Usa[/url] Amoxicillin Dosaging Canadian Pharmacy Nizagara [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/clomiphene-buy.php]Clomiphene Buy[/url] Levitra 10 Mgen Bayer Acquisto Pillole Viagra [url=http://probuy1.xyz/generic-prozac.php]Generic Prozac[/url] Best Price For Fluconazole Amoxicillin Without Prescriptions [url=http://generic-cialis-pricing.cial5mg.com]Generic Cialis Pricing[/url] Reputable Online Pharmacies Canada Clomid Prix Forum [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/order-clomid-tablets.php]Order Clomid Tablets[/url] Provera Irregular Periods New York However it very well may be that they chose this line of work because they are unscrupulous and selfish people who would be best buried underneath the prison.irp Constantly then of expanding an broker on law they benefit forming less by the payday loans eugene or the personal loan hyd says disputed in. [url=http://easymoneyfast-24.com]loans with no credit check[/url] APR.How be so will early if from the.Compra Viagra Contrareembolso [url=http://buycheapind.xyz/inderal-online.php]Inderal Online[/url] Tadapox Pas Chere Levitra Miglior Prezzo [url=http://buyac.xyz/accutane-pills-for-acne.php]Accutane Pills For Acne[/url] Cialis Sans Ordonnance Belgique Cialis Montreal [url=http://cytobuy.xyz/cytotec-cost.php]Cytotec Cost[/url] Viagra Adolescent Dexamethasone No Prescription [url=http://cyto1.xyz/cytotec-free-offer.php]Cytotec Free Offer[/url] Viagra Vegetale It Viagra Mit 17 [url=http://antabusa.xyz/buy-cheap-antabuse-site.php]Buy Cheap Antabuse Site[/url] Viagra Bas Prix Water Pills For Bloating [url=http://prope1.xyz/buy-propecia-online-safe.php]Buy Propecia Online Safe[/url] For Sale Generic Stendra Viagra E Emicrania [url=http://bestindonline.xyz/buy-cheap-propranolol.php]Buy Cheap Propranolol[/url] Comprar Cialis Recomendado Amoxil Dosage For Cats [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/best-generic-viagra.php]Best Generic Viagra[/url] Prix Du Levitra Effets Secondaires Propecia Inghilterra [url=http://zol1.xyz]Buy Zoloft[/url] Buy Z Pack Over The Internet Buy Prednisone Online With No Prescription [url=http://las1.xyz/cheap-lasix.php]Cheap Lasix[/url] Propecia Hair Loss Treatment For Women Vendita Propecia Online [url=http://furos.xyz/tablet-lasix.php]Tablet Lasix[/url] Amoxicillin Chlamydia Single Dose Acheter Kamagra 100mg France [url=http://levicost.com]levitra 40 mg samples[/url] Remarkit Viagra Online Italia [url=http://propeus.xyz/propecia-order.php]Propecia Order[/url] Keflex Seismic Pipe Loop El Cialis Sirve Para La Mujer [url=http://buykama.xyz/buy-kamagra-online-100mg.php]Buy Kamagra Online 100mg[/url] Provera Triclofem Medication Visa Accepted Without Dr Approval Propecia En France Prix [url=http://buystrat.xyz]Buy Strattera[/url] Purchasing Zentel In Internet Order Without A Prescription [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis[/url] Viagra Pastillas Cialis Administracion [url=http://buyac.xyz/buy-claravis.php]Buy Claravis[/url] Amoxicillin And Daily Dosage Paranoica Propecia [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/zithromax-250mg.php]Zithromax 250mg[/url] Viagra Blu Buy Keyword Viagra [url=http://buycheapind.xyz/how-to-buy-inderal.php]How To Buy Inderal[/url] Priligy Au Sri Lanka Cialis E Viagra Online [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/cheap-viagra-generic.php]Cheap Viagra Generic[/url] Propecia De 10 Mg Generic Levitra Without Prescription [url=http://prope1.xyz/buying-propecia.php]Buying Propecia[/url] Cheap Genuine Kamagra Feline Dosage For Amoxicillin [url=http://buy-online-cialis.cial5mg.com]Buy Online Cialis[/url] Cialis Libido Cialis Viagra Pas Cher [url=http://buyac.xyz/accutane-30mg.php]Accutane 30mg[/url] Buy Doxycycline Paypal Cialis 5mg Tablets Australia [url=http://buystrat.xyz/strattera-online-buy.php]Strattera Online Buy[/url] Cialis E Prezzi Achat Vrai Kamagra [url=http://buynolva.xyz/nolvadex-tamoxifen-20mg.php]Nolvadex Tamoxifen 20mg[/url] Levitra Not Effective Combine Priligy Viagra [url=http://buyac.xyz/accutane-canada-buy.php]Accutane Canada Buy[/url] Samples Of Viagra And Cialis Buy Levitra Online 20mg [url=http://viag1.xyz/order-cheap-viagra.php]Order Cheap Viagra[/url] Kamagra 100mg Reputable Site Vipps Pharmacy Selling Viagra [url=http://bestindonline.xyz/low-price-inderal.php]Low Price Inderal[/url] Viagra Einzelne Pillen Kaufen Acquistare Sildenafil Francia [url=http://buylevi.xyz/comprar-levitra.php]Comprar Levitra[/url] Profesionalviagra Rx4u Pharmacy [url=http://doxyc.xyz/doxycycline-tablets.php]Doxycycline Tablets[/url] Acquistare Viagra On Line Italia Macrobid Buy Direct Free Shipping [url=http://buylevi.xyz/order-levitra-online.php]Order Levitra Online[/url] Cialis Ou Commander Depo [url=http://cial1.xyz/where-to-buy-cialis.php]Where To Buy Cialis[/url] Acheter Cialis A Lyon
Attractive part of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and
in accession capital to say that I get in fact enjoyed account
your weblog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing on your feeds or even I fulfillment
you get admission to constantly fast.
What’s up mates, how is all, and what you desire to say regarding
this post, in my view its really awesome designed for me.
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet viewers, its really really nice
post on building up new web site.
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Very helpful information particularly the last part
I care for such information much. I was looking for this certain information for a
long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Rx Pills [url=http://generic-cialis.BuyCial.com]Generic Cialis[/url] Priligy Se Necesita Receta Prank Call Fake Viagra Prescription [url=http://bestlevi.com/levitra-for-cheap.php]Levitra For Cheap[/url] Zithromax Full Or Empty Stomach Information On Keflex [url=http://bestlevi.com/levitra-in-usa.php]Levitra In Usa[/url] Discount Generic Accutane Order Amoxicillin Online [url=http://levipill.com/levitra-buy-online.php]Levitra Buy Online[/url] Mail Order Real Elocon Mastercard Accepted Comprar Cialis Valparaiso [url=http://cheapcial.com/need-to-order-cialis.php]Need To Order Cialis[/url] Vardenafil Warnings Clomid Cuisine D Action [url=http://cheapcial.com/low-price-cialis.php]Low Price Cialis[/url] Doxycycline Tablet In Germany Ivermectin 90 Pills [url=http://generic-viagra-buy.viasample.com]Generic Viagra Buy[/url] How Do I Ask My Doctor For Cialis buy accutane online reviews [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis online[/url] Last Longer During Intercourse Naturally Buy Amoxicillin Elixer [url=http://purchase-levitra.buylevi.com]Purchase Levitra[/url] Finasteride 10mg Skin Health Take Flomax At Night [url=http://dapoxetine-online-purchase.priliorder.com]Dapoxetine Online Purchase[/url] Pfizer Viagra Kaufen Rezeptfrei Generic Kamagra [url=http://dprixe.com]levitra plus Prezzo Kamagra 100 Prozac Free Sample [url=http://buy-real-viagra-online.viasample.com]Buy Real Viagra Online[/url] Viagra Senza Ricetta Germania Can Amoxicillin Make You Lightheaded [url=http://newisotretinoin.com/accutane-capsules.php]Accutane Capsules[/url] Diane 35 And Yasmin Pharma Online Kamagra Usa [url=http://cialis-online-prices.tadalaf.com]Cialis Online Prices[/url] Zithromax Dosage For Strep Viagra Effetti Sessuali [url=http://priligy-online-usa.prilipills.com]Priligy Online Usa[/url] Commander Kamagra Why Is Levitra So Expensive [url=http://levicost.com]orderviagra levitra[/url] Cialis Werbung Antibiotics Quick Wothout Prescription [url=http://mail-order-cialis.cial5mg.com]Mail Order Cialis[/url] Priligy And Cialis Together Comprar Viagra Autentica [url=http://cheapcial.com/generic-cialis-100mg.php]Generic Cialis 100mg[/url] Anti Depression Drugs Online El Amoxil [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis buy online[/url] Cheap Viagra Pe Cytotec 200 Sterilet [url=http://kamagorder.com/map.php]Oral Jelly Kamagra[/url] Baclofene Cerveau Viagra Prescription Nhs [url=http://cialusa.com]cheap cialis[/url] Propecia Rezeptfrei Deutschland Cialis 20mg Lilly 4st Fta [url=http://buy-cheap-usa.priliorder.com]Buy Cheap Usa[/url] Commander Du Cialis Pas Cher Achat Viagra Discount [url=http://cheap-viagra-100mg.viapill.com]Cheap Viagra 100mg[/url] Viagra Generika Gunstig Online Kaufen How To Buy Clomid On Line [url=http://viaprices.com]viagra prescription[/url] Cialis Hollande Order Effexor Without Perscription [url=http://dapoxetine-online-purchase.prilipills.com]Dapoxetine Online Purchase[/url] Flarex Without A Prescription