Fecha de publicación: Lunes 21 de noviembre de 2016 -- 11:13

Evo niega presencia de empresa china en el Illimani

Illimani. (Archivo)

Illimani. (Archivo)

El presidente Evo Morales negó el lunes la presencia de empresa mineras chinas en cercanías al nevado del Illimani, como se espelucó en redes sociales, y pidió a quienes afirman ese extremo que demuestren sus acusaciones.

En conferencia de prensa, Morales dijo que está dispuesto a acompañar a los afirman que existen mineras chinas en el Illimani, para comprobar esas aseveraciones.

“No hay ninguna empresa china en toda esta región, pregunté si alguna cooperativa minera estaría perjudicando La Paz, tampoco, no hay ninguna cooperativa minera que está perjudicando el curso del agua de los centros mineros hacia la ciudad de La Paz. Si algún opositor (afirma eso) que nos diga cuál es la empresa china, nombre y apellido, dónde está, quiero conocer personalmente”, enfatizó el Mandatario.

A su juicio, esas versiones sobre empresas chinas que consumen el agua que debe llegar a La Paz tienen una intencionalidad política.

LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI

“Hay algunas personas que están exagerando, en vez de que todos trabajemos y propongamos cómo resolver (el problema del agua). Nosotros tenemos un plan inmediato con cisternas y la captación de nuevos litros por segundo”, subrayó.

Ayer, el gerente interventor de la Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento (EPSAS) de La Paz, Marcel Humberto Claure, negó también que una empresa minera china opere y use las aguas de la represa de Hampaturi, como habría circulado en redes sociales.

Claure aclaró que las fotografías captadas del Google Earth, que circulan por las redes sociales, corresponden a la construcción de la nueva represa Hampaturi Alto y no a la supuesta empresa minera.

“Las imágenes que están usando son imágenes que han utilizado del Google Earth donde se ven claramente que son imágenes de la construcción de la represa Hampaturi Alto, que está en construcción”, dijo en la víspera.

LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI

60 comments on “Evo niega presencia de empresa china en el Illimani

  2. We are a group of volunteers and opening a brand new
    scheme in our community. Your site offered us with useful info to work on. You have performed an impressive process and
    our whole community shall be thankful to you.

    Responder

  3. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
    I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.

    I will certainly return.

    Responder

  6. Hello! I realize this is somewhat off-topic
    however I had to ask. Does building a well-established website like yours take
    a massive amount work? I am brand new to operating a blog but I do write in my journal on a
    daily basis. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my personal experience and feelings online.
    Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for brand new
    aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  8. I am not positive the place you’re getting your information,
    but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.

    Thanks for magnificent information I was in search of this information for my mission.

    Responder

  11. I like the valuable info you provide for your articles.
    I will bookmark your blog and take a look at again right here regularly.

    I’m reasonably certain I will be informed plenty of new stuff
    proper here! Good luck for the next!

    Responder

  12. It’s in point of fact a nice and useful piece of information. I’m glad that
    you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us
    informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Responder

  13. I seriously love your site.. Very nice colors & theme.
    Did you build this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m looking to create my very own blog and would love to find
    out where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named.
    Thanks!

    Responder

  14. Thanks for the marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back from now on. I want
    to encourage continue your great job, have a nice holiday weekend!

    Responder

  15. I just like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
    I will bookmark your blog and test once more here
    frequently. I’m reasonably certain I will be informed many new stuff right here!
    Good luck for the following!

    Responder

  16. Everything is very open with a really clear clarification of the challenges.
    It was definitely informative. Your website is extremely helpful.
    Thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  17. you’re really a excellent webmaster. The web site loading pace is amazing.

    It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
    In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed
    a great activity on this topic!

    Responder

  18. Thank you for some other informative web site. Where
    else could I get that type of information written in such an ideal means?
    I’ve a undertaking that I am simply now working on, and I have been on the glance out for
    such info.

    Responder

  21. Wonderful work! This is the kind of info that are meant to be
    shared across the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this publish higher!
    Come on over and consult with my site . Thank you =)

    Responder

  23. Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!

    Extremely helpful information specially the last part :) I care for such information much.
    I was looking for this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  28. Spot on with this write-up, I truly believe that this amazing
    site needs far more attention. I’ll probably be back again to see more, thanks for the advice!

    Responder

  30. Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that
    it is really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
    I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Many people
    will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

    Responder

  33. Thanks for some other informative web site. Where else could I get that type of information written in such an ideal approach?
    I’ve a mission that I am just now working on, and I have been on the glance out for such information.

    Responder

  34. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled
    blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great
    post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

    Responder

  40. hey there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up anything new from right
    here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this site, since I experienced to
    reload the site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly.
    I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
    Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will
    often affect your placement in google and could damage your
    high quality score if advertising and marketing with
    Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my email and can look out
    for much more of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you
    update this again soon.

    Responder

  42. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post.
    Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!

    Responder

  43. First of all I would like to say superb blog! I had a quick question that
    I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and
    clear your head before writing. I’ve had trouble clearing
    my mind in getting my thoughts out there. I truly do enjoy writing however it just
    seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted simply
    just trying to figure out how to begin. Any
    recommendations or tips? Appreciate it!

    Responder

  44. Pretty part of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to claim that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog
    posts. Any way I will be subscribing on your
    augment or even I achievement you get right of entry to constantly quickly.

    Responder

  46. I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of space .
    Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site.
    Studying this info So i’m glad to express that I have a very good uncanny feeling
    I found out exactly what I needed. I so much unquestionably will make certain to do not fail
    to remember this web site and provides it a glance regularly.

    Responder

  48. Hi there I am so happy I found your blog, I really found
    you by error, while I was browsing on Yahoo for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say cheers
    for a tremendous post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the
    moment but I have saved it and also added in your RSS
    feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a
    lot more, Please do keep up the awesome job.

    Responder

  49. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.

    The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be
    delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the
    same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.

    Responder

  51. Buy now isotretinoin [url=http://propeus.xyz/order-propecia.php]Order Propecia[/url] Buy Brand Viagra Online What All Is Valcylavore Perscribed For [url=http://buy-cheap-cialis-site.cial5mg.com]Buy Cheap Cialis Site[/url] My Cat Ate My Amoxicillin Vendita Cialis Originale [url=http://amoxi.xyz/generic-amoxil-usa.php]Generic Amoxil Usa[/url] Propecia Side Effect On Sale Provera Triclofem [url=http://prop1.xyz/generic-for-prozac.php]Generic For Prozac[/url] Viragra Paypal Tamoxifen Shopping [url=http://dprixe.com]levitra plus[/url] Il Cialis Funziona Sempre Propecia Ou Acheter [url=http://cytobuy.xyz/acheter-cytotec-ligne.php]Acheter Cytotec Ligne[/url] Viagra Tabletten Wirkung Come Acquistare Viagra Online [url=http://propeus.xyz/where-to-buy-propecia.php]Where To Buy Propecia[/url] Buy now isotretinoin Best Price 100mg Generic Viagra [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra[/url] Buy Propecia Fedex Synthriod Without A Script [url=http://cialusa.com]generic cialis[/url] Livraison Levitra Viagra Wirkung [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra[/url] Metoprolol No Prescription Canada Prescriptions Online Prices [url=http://clom1.xyz/cheap-clomiphene.php]Cheap Clomiphene[/url] Propecia Serious Side Effects Baclofene Fda [url=http://buyal.xyz/cheap-xenical-40mg.php]Cheap Xenical 40mg[/url] Acheter Cialis Avec Paypal Allergic To Amoxicillin Hereditary [url=http://buystrat.xyz/buy-strattera-online-usa.php]Buy Strattera Online Usa[/url] Levitra Tabs Viagra Kaufen Cialis Bestellen [url=http://antab1.xyz/get-antabuse-online.php]Get Antabuse Online[/url] Buy Generic Plavix 75 Mg Vendita Viagra Generico [url=http://furos.xyz/buy-lasix-cheap.php]Buy Lasix Cheap[/url] Amoxicillin 875 125 Propecia Discount Hair Loss [url=http://probuy1.xyz/how-to-order-prozac.php]How To Order Prozac[/url] Amitriptyline Kamagra Oral Jelly Review Forum [url=http://levicost.com]levitra 10 mg[/url] Dosage Amount For Amoxicillin For Uti Valtrex Online Uk [url=http://5553pill.xyz/vibramycin-online-fast.php]Vibramycin Online Fast[/url] Pillule Alli Shop Progesterone In Australia Luton [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra[/url] Opinion Propecia Cialis Experiencias [url=http://generic-cialis-usa.BuyCial.com]Generic Cialis Usa[/url] Using Expired Amoxicillin Canadian Medicine Shop [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/dapoxetine-priligy-buy.php]Dapoxetine Priligy Buy[/url] Cialis Livraison Rapide Belgique Nolvadex 20 Mg Effets Secondaires [url=http://need-to-order-cialis.cial5mg.com]Need To Order Cialis[/url] Pfizer Levitra Resultados Propecia [url=http://prope1.xyz/propecia-no-prescription.php]Propecia No Prescription[/url] Orlistat En Ligne Levitra Orosolubile Prezzo In Farmacia [url=http://las1.xyz/lasix-online-usa.php]Lasix Online Usa[/url] Generique Nolvadex Cialis Suisse [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/dapoxetina-priligy-comprar.php]Dapoxetina Priligy Comprar[/url] Comments Buy Lasix Without Prescription Osu Cialis Generico Italia [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/cheapest-cialis-online.php]Cheapest Cialis Online[/url] Cialis Farmacia Precio Nitroglycerin [url=http://kama1.xyz/low-price-kamagra.php]Low Price Kamagra[/url] Express Viagra Delivery Achat Kamagra Sans Risque [url=http://buyal.xyz/cheap-xenical-no-rx.php]Cheap Xenical No Rx[/url] Does Adovart Work In Black Men Side Affects To Amoxicillin [url=http://cialbuy.com]cialis[/url] Precio Cialis Viagra Cialis Generika Per Nachnahme Bestellen [url=http://viag1.xyz/online-generic-viagra.php]Online Generic Viagra[/url] Prix Viagra 25 Milligrams Levitra Cuanto Dura En El Cuerpo [url=http://buyzol.xyz/order-zoloft-without-script.php]Order Zoloft Without Script[/url] Acquistare Viagra Via Internet Effets Secondaires De Priligy [url=http://antab1.xyz/cheap-antabuse-usa.php]Cheap Antabuse Usa[/url] Prix Boite Cialis 5mg Pyridium 200mg For Sale Aberdeen [url=http://viaprices.com]viagra[/url] Amoxil Gouttes Pediatriques Where Can U Buy Black Rock Like Viagra [url=http://buyzol.xyz/zoloft-online-buy.php]Zoloft Online Buy[/url] Viagra Jus Torsemide No Prescription Australia [url=http://deltas.xyz/deltasone-tablet.php]Deltasone Tablet[/url] Force Viagra Torino [url=http://doxyc.xyz/buy-doxycycline-online.php]Buy Doxycycline Online[/url] Propecia En Exceso Viagra Et Previscan [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/internet-order-viagra.php]Internet Order Viagra[/url] Viagra Efectos Indeseables Original Kamagra Jelly [url=http://prop1.xyz/buy-online-prozac.php]Buy Online Prozac[/url] Amoxicillin Pet Prednisone India Pharmacy [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis online pharmacy[/url] Cheap Tadalis Sx Online Cialis For Sale Cheap [url=http://bestindonline.xyz/low-price-propranolol.php]Low Price Propranolol[/url] Kamagra Oral Jelly Richtig Einnehmen Nuit Cialis [url=http://propeus.xyz/propecia-pricing.php]Propecia Pricing[/url] How To Buy Ed Drugs From Canada Viagra En Allemand [url=http://al7.xyz/need-to-order-xenical.php]Need To Order Xenical[/url] Stendra (Avanafil) Tablets Crushable Amoxicillin [url=http://buycheapind.xyz/buy-generic-propranolol-online.php]Buy Generic Propranolol Online[/url] Isotretinoin price Propecia O Regaxidil [url=http://viag1.xyz/cheap-viagra-25mg.php]Cheap Viagra 25mg[/url] Propecia Cortes De Pelo Ambilfy Without Prescription [url=http://cyto1.xyz/generic-cytotec-buy.php]Generic Cytotec Buy[/url] Citrato De Sildenafila 50mg Canadian Rx Cialis Viagra Trial [url=http://buyizot.xyz/where-can-i-buy-accutane.php]Where Can I Buy Accutane[/url] 1286 Avanafil Cost Cout Du Cialis [url=http://prop1.xyz/generic-prozac-usa.php]Generic Prozac Usa[/url] Pfizer Patient Assistance Uses For Keflex [url=http://buycheapind.xyz/low-price-inderal.php]Low Price Inderal[/url] Achat Cialis Ligne France Differenza Tra Viagra E Levitra [url=http://furos.xyz/low-price-lasix.php]Low Price Lasix[/url] Comparatif Cialis Levitra Bentyl 20mg Ibs [url=http://shop-cialis-online.BuyCial.com]Shop Cialis Online[/url] Mail Order Elocon

    Responder

  53. Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
    I mean, what you say is valuable and all. However just imagine if you
    added some great images or video clips to give your
    posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this site could certainly be one of the most beneficial in its niche.
    Fantastic blog!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>