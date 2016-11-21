Evo niega presencia de empresa china en el Illimani

El presidente Evo Morales negó el lunes la presencia de empresa mineras chinas en cercanías al nevado del Illimani, como se espelucó en redes sociales, y pidió a quienes afirman ese extremo que demuestren sus acusaciones.
En conferencia de prensa, Morales dijo que está dispuesto a acompañar a los afirman que existen mineras chinas en el Illimani, para comprobar esas aseveraciones.
“No hay ninguna empresa china en toda esta región, pregunté si alguna cooperativa minera estaría perjudicando La Paz, tampoco, no hay ninguna cooperativa minera que está perjudicando el curso del agua de los centros mineros hacia la ciudad de La Paz. Si algún opositor (afirma eso) que nos diga cuál es la empresa china, nombre y apellido, dónde está, quiero conocer personalmente”, enfatizó el Mandatario.
A su juicio, esas versiones sobre empresas chinas que consumen el agua que debe llegar a La Paz tienen una intencionalidad política.
LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI
“Hay algunas personas que están exagerando, en vez de que todos trabajemos y propongamos cómo resolver (el problema del agua). Nosotros tenemos un plan inmediato con cisternas y la captación de nuevos litros por segundo”, subrayó.
Ayer, el gerente interventor de la Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento (EPSAS) de La Paz, Marcel Humberto Claure, negó también que una empresa minera china opere y use las aguas de la represa de Hampaturi, como habría circulado en redes sociales.
Claure aclaró que las fotografías captadas del Google Earth, que circulan por las redes sociales, corresponden a la construcción de la nueva represa Hampaturi Alto y no a la supuesta empresa minera.
“Las imágenes que están usando son imágenes que han utilizado del Google Earth donde se ven claramente que son imágenes de la construcción de la represa Hampaturi Alto, que está en construcción”, dijo en la víspera.
LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely believe that this web
site needs a lot more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read through more, thanks for the info!
We are a group of volunteers and opening a brand new
scheme in our community. Your site offered us with useful info to work on. You have performed an impressive process and
our whole community shall be thankful to you.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I will certainly return.
Hello, I read your new stuff regularly. Your writing style is awesome, keep
it up!
Hello to all, the contents existing at this web page are really amazing for
people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.
Hello! I realize this is somewhat off-topic
however I had to ask. Does building a well-established website like yours take
a massive amount work? I am brand new to operating a blog but I do write in my journal on a
daily basis. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my personal experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for brand new
aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!
Hello, the whole thing is going sound here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s really excellent,
keep up writing.
I am not positive the place you’re getting your information,
but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for magnificent information I was in search of this information for my mission.
Useful info. Fortunate me I found your web site accidentally,
and I’m stunned why this twist of fate didn’t came about earlier!
I bookmarked it.
bookmarked!!, I like your web site!
I like the valuable info you provide for your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and take a look at again right here regularly.
I’m reasonably certain I will be informed plenty of new stuff
proper here! Good luck for the next!
It’s in point of fact a nice and useful piece of information. I’m glad that
you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us
informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
I seriously love your site.. Very nice colors & theme.
Did you build this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m looking to create my very own blog and would love to find
out where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named.
Thanks!
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back from now on. I want
to encourage continue your great job, have a nice holiday weekend!
I just like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and test once more here
frequently. I’m reasonably certain I will be informed many new stuff right here!
Good luck for the following!
Everything is very open with a really clear clarification of the challenges.
It was definitely informative. Your website is extremely helpful.
Thanks for sharing!
you’re really a excellent webmaster. The web site loading pace is amazing.
It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed
a great activity on this topic!
Thank you for some other informative web site. Where
else could I get that type of information written in such an ideal means?
I’ve a undertaking that I am simply now working on, and I have been on the glance out for
such info.
Great blog here! Also your site loads up very fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting!
I quite enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and
definitely will come back at some point. I want to
encourage you to continue your great work, have a nice holiday
weekend!
Wonderful work! This is the kind of info that are meant to be
shared across the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this publish higher!
Come on over and consult with my site . Thank you =)
Highly descriptive blog, I loved that bit. Will there be a part 2?
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Extremely helpful information specially the last part I care for such information much.
I was looking for this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Aw, this was a really nice post. Finding the time and actual effort to make a very good article… but
what can I say… I hesitate a whole lot and never manage to get anything done.
If you desire to increase your experience only keep visiting this site and be updated with the most up-to-date gossip posted here.
What’s up, all is going fine here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s truly fine, keep up
writing.
I’m not sure exactly why but this site is loading incredibly slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my
end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Spot on with this write-up, I truly believe that this amazing
site needs far more attention. I’ll probably be back again to see more, thanks for the advice!
This info is invaluable. Where can I find
out more?
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that
it is really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Many people
will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
I simply could not leave your site prior to suggesting that I
actually enjoyed the standard information a person provide in your visitors?
Is gonna be back frequently in order to check up on new posts
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also pay a visit
this blog on regular basis to get updated from most up-to-date news
update.
Thanks for some other informative web site. Where else could I get that type of information written in such an ideal approach?
I’ve a mission that I am just now working on, and I have been on the glance out for such information.
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled
blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great
post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
Thanks for finally writing about > RadioFides.com | Evo niega presencia de empresa china en el Illimani < Liked it!
It’s very effortless to find out any matter on net as compared to books, as I found this paragraph at this web page.
This article will help the internet visitors for
creating new blog or even a blog from start to end.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web site daily, this site is genuinely good and the users are in fact sharing fastidious
thoughts.
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this site on a regular basis, this
web site is genuinely pleasant and the visitors are really sharing nice thoughts.
hey there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up anything new from right
here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this site, since I experienced to
reload the site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will
often affect your placement in google and could damage your
high quality score if advertising and marketing with
Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my email and can look out
for much more of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you
update this again soon.
Everyone loves what you guys are up too. Such clever work and exposure!
Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to our blogroll.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post.
Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
First of all I would like to say superb blog! I had a quick question that
I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and
clear your head before writing. I’ve had trouble clearing
my mind in getting my thoughts out there. I truly do enjoy writing however it just
seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted simply
just trying to figure out how to begin. Any
recommendations or tips? Appreciate it!
Pretty part of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to claim that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog
posts. Any way I will be subscribing on your
augment or even I achievement you get right of entry to constantly quickly.
My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to going over your web page again.
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of space .
Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site.
Studying this info So i’m glad to express that I have a very good uncanny feeling
I found out exactly what I needed. I so much unquestionably will make certain to do not fail
to remember this web site and provides it a glance regularly.
Asking questions are truly fastidious thing
if you are not understanding something completely, but this paragraph provides pleasant understanding yet.
Hi there I am so happy I found your blog, I really found
you by error, while I was browsing on Yahoo for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say cheers
for a tremendous post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the
moment but I have saved it and also added in your RSS
feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a
lot more, Please do keep up the awesome job.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be
delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the
same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the
internet viewers, its really really pleasant piece of writing on building up new webpage.
Buy now isotretinoin [url=http://propeus.xyz/order-propecia.php]Order Propecia[/url] Buy Brand Viagra Online What All Is Valcylavore Perscribed For [url=http://buy-cheap-cialis-site.cial5mg.com]Buy Cheap Cialis Site[/url] My Cat Ate My Amoxicillin Vendita Cialis Originale [url=http://amoxi.xyz/generic-amoxil-usa.php]Generic Amoxil Usa[/url] Propecia Side Effect On Sale Provera Triclofem [url=http://prop1.xyz/generic-for-prozac.php]Generic For Prozac[/url] Viragra Paypal Tamoxifen Shopping [url=http://dprixe.com]levitra plus[/url] Il Cialis Funziona Sempre Propecia Ou Acheter [url=http://cytobuy.xyz/acheter-cytotec-ligne.php]Acheter Cytotec Ligne[/url] Viagra Tabletten Wirkung Come Acquistare Viagra Online [url=http://propeus.xyz/where-to-buy-propecia.php]Where To Buy Propecia[/url] Buy now isotretinoin Best Price 100mg Generic Viagra [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra[/url] Buy Propecia Fedex Synthriod Without A Script [url=http://cialusa.com]generic cialis[/url] Livraison Levitra Viagra Wirkung [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra[/url] Metoprolol No Prescription Canada Prescriptions Online Prices [url=http://clom1.xyz/cheap-clomiphene.php]Cheap Clomiphene[/url] Propecia Serious Side Effects Baclofene Fda [url=http://buyal.xyz/cheap-xenical-40mg.php]Cheap Xenical 40mg[/url] Acheter Cialis Avec Paypal Allergic To Amoxicillin Hereditary [url=http://buystrat.xyz/buy-strattera-online-usa.php]Buy Strattera Online Usa[/url] Levitra Tabs Viagra Kaufen Cialis Bestellen [url=http://antab1.xyz/get-antabuse-online.php]Get Antabuse Online[/url] Buy Generic Plavix 75 Mg Vendita Viagra Generico [url=http://furos.xyz/buy-lasix-cheap.php]Buy Lasix Cheap[/url] Amoxicillin 875 125 Propecia Discount Hair Loss [url=http://probuy1.xyz/how-to-order-prozac.php]How To Order Prozac[/url] Amitriptyline Kamagra Oral Jelly Review Forum [url=http://levicost.com]levitra 10 mg[/url] Dosage Amount For Amoxicillin For Uti Valtrex Online Uk [url=http://5553pill.xyz/vibramycin-online-fast.php]Vibramycin Online Fast[/url] Pillule Alli Shop Progesterone In Australia Luton [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra[/url] Opinion Propecia Cialis Experiencias [url=http://generic-cialis-usa.BuyCial.com]Generic Cialis Usa[/url] Using Expired Amoxicillin Canadian Medicine Shop [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/dapoxetine-priligy-buy.php]Dapoxetine Priligy Buy[/url] Cialis Livraison Rapide Belgique Nolvadex 20 Mg Effets Secondaires [url=http://need-to-order-cialis.cial5mg.com]Need To Order Cialis[/url] Pfizer Levitra Resultados Propecia [url=http://prope1.xyz/propecia-no-prescription.php]Propecia No Prescription[/url] Orlistat En Ligne Levitra Orosolubile Prezzo In Farmacia [url=http://las1.xyz/lasix-online-usa.php]Lasix Online Usa[/url] Generique Nolvadex Cialis Suisse [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/dapoxetina-priligy-comprar.php]Dapoxetina Priligy Comprar[/url] Comments Buy Lasix Without Prescription Osu Cialis Generico Italia [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/cheapest-cialis-online.php]Cheapest Cialis Online[/url] Cialis Farmacia Precio Nitroglycerin [url=http://kama1.xyz/low-price-kamagra.php]Low Price Kamagra[/url] Express Viagra Delivery Achat Kamagra Sans Risque [url=http://buyal.xyz/cheap-xenical-no-rx.php]Cheap Xenical No Rx[/url] Does Adovart Work In Black Men Side Affects To Amoxicillin [url=http://cialbuy.com]cialis[/url] Precio Cialis Viagra Cialis Generika Per Nachnahme Bestellen [url=http://viag1.xyz/online-generic-viagra.php]Online Generic Viagra[/url] Prix Viagra 25 Milligrams Levitra Cuanto Dura En El Cuerpo [url=http://buyzol.xyz/order-zoloft-without-script.php]Order Zoloft Without Script[/url] Acquistare Viagra Via Internet Effets Secondaires De Priligy [url=http://antab1.xyz/cheap-antabuse-usa.php]Cheap Antabuse Usa[/url] Prix Boite Cialis 5mg Pyridium 200mg For Sale Aberdeen [url=http://viaprices.com]viagra[/url] Amoxil Gouttes Pediatriques Where Can U Buy Black Rock Like Viagra [url=http://buyzol.xyz/zoloft-online-buy.php]Zoloft Online Buy[/url] Viagra Jus Torsemide No Prescription Australia [url=http://deltas.xyz/deltasone-tablet.php]Deltasone Tablet[/url] Force Viagra Torino [url=http://doxyc.xyz/buy-doxycycline-online.php]Buy Doxycycline Online[/url] Propecia En Exceso Viagra Et Previscan [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/internet-order-viagra.php]Internet Order Viagra[/url] Viagra Efectos Indeseables Original Kamagra Jelly [url=http://prop1.xyz/buy-online-prozac.php]Buy Online Prozac[/url] Amoxicillin Pet Prednisone India Pharmacy [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis online pharmacy[/url] Cheap Tadalis Sx Online Cialis For Sale Cheap [url=http://bestindonline.xyz/low-price-propranolol.php]Low Price Propranolol[/url] Kamagra Oral Jelly Richtig Einnehmen Nuit Cialis [url=http://propeus.xyz/propecia-pricing.php]Propecia Pricing[/url] How To Buy Ed Drugs From Canada Viagra En Allemand [url=http://al7.xyz/need-to-order-xenical.php]Need To Order Xenical[/url] Stendra (Avanafil) Tablets Crushable Amoxicillin [url=http://buycheapind.xyz/buy-generic-propranolol-online.php]Buy Generic Propranolol Online[/url] Isotretinoin price Propecia O Regaxidil [url=http://viag1.xyz/cheap-viagra-25mg.php]Cheap Viagra 25mg[/url] Propecia Cortes De Pelo Ambilfy Without Prescription [url=http://cyto1.xyz/generic-cytotec-buy.php]Generic Cytotec Buy[/url] Citrato De Sildenafila 50mg Canadian Rx Cialis Viagra Trial [url=http://buyizot.xyz/where-can-i-buy-accutane.php]Where Can I Buy Accutane[/url] 1286 Avanafil Cost Cout Du Cialis [url=http://prop1.xyz/generic-prozac-usa.php]Generic Prozac Usa[/url] Pfizer Patient Assistance Uses For Keflex [url=http://buycheapind.xyz/low-price-inderal.php]Low Price Inderal[/url] Achat Cialis Ligne France Differenza Tra Viagra E Levitra [url=http://furos.xyz/low-price-lasix.php]Low Price Lasix[/url] Comparatif Cialis Levitra Bentyl 20mg Ibs [url=http://shop-cialis-online.BuyCial.com]Shop Cialis Online[/url] Mail Order Elocon
I truly love your site.. Great colors & theme.
Did you build this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m hoping to
create my very own blog and want to know where you got this from or just what the theme is named.
Thank you!
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is valuable and all. However just imagine if you
added some great images or video clips to give your
posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this site could certainly be one of the most beneficial in its niche.
Fantastic blog!
Valuable information. Lucky me I found your site unintentionally, and I
am shocked why this twist of fate didn’t came about in advance!
I bookmarked it.
I have read so many articles about the blogger lovers however this article is genuinely a pleasant paragraph, keep it
up.
Hi there, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this blog post.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!
Peculiar article, just what I needed.
Hi there! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my
new apple iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Keep up the outstanding work!
It’s hard to come by well-informed people about this topic, however, you
seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
Ahaa, its fastidious discussion about this paragraph here at this website, I have read all that, so at
this time me also commenting here.