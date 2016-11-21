Fecha de publicación: Lunes 21 de noviembre de 2016 -- 11:35

Gobierno pide a la Alcaldía resolver el problema de la basura

El de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada. (ABI).

El viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, pidió el lunes al alcalde de La Paz, Luis Revilla, resolver esta jornada el problema de la basura, ya que desde el viernes los trabajadores encargados de esa tarea ingresaron en huelga en demanda de estabilidad laboral y del respeto a su antigüedad.

“Le pedimos al alcalde Luis Revilla que resuelva en el día el tema del recojo de la basura y lo haga como debe ser”, dijo en una breve conferencia de prensa en Palacio de Gobienro.

En medio de una crisis por falta de agua, el viernes los trabajadores de Sabenpe, la empresa que actualmente se encarga del recojo de basura en La Paz, determinaron iniciar un paro general indefinido en defensa de sus beneficios laborales.

Los trabajadores exigen que la alcaldía intervenga en la solución de sus problemas con la nueva empresa ‘La Paz Limpia’, que comenzará a operar desde el 25 de noviembre.

Rada dijo que la mejor forma en que puede ayudar la alcaldía de La Paz, en el problema de desabastecimiento de agua en la ciudad, es resolviendo el problema del recojo de la basura, porque en dos días la calles se vieron colmadas de desechos.

“Invocamos, dentro de este marco de responsabilidades compartida, de unirnos para encarar esta situación conflictiva por la distribución del agua potable, dentro de ese marco de corresponsabilidad, pedimos al alcalde Luis Revilla que resuelva el tema de la basura”, subrayó.

LA PAZ/ABI

,
