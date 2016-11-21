Una avioneta se estrella en el norte de Potosí y deja un fallecido

Una avioneta se estrelló la mañana de este lunes en el municipio de Colquechaca, en el norte del departamento de Potosí, y dejó una persona fallecida y otra herida, informó a Radio Fides el comandante departamental de la Policía, coronel Marco Encinas.
“En el lugar, evidentemente, se corroboró la existencia de una avioneta, que se había estrellado, (se conoce que) está completamente calcinada y también se encontró un cuerpo”, dijo Encinas, en base a un informe preliminar del hecho.
El jefe policial indicó que el primer reporte del accidente aéreo se recibió a las 10.30 y después el personal policial de la zona con comunarios de Colquechaca comprobó el hecho.
Agregó que los pobladores de esa zona aseguraron que vieron a la avioneta llegar a tempranas horas de la mañana y después, cuando supuestamente intentó volver a despegar, se habría precipitado a tierra.
Además se conoce que “una persona habría resultado herida, pero supuestamente fue rescatada en una camioneta, que después se la habría llevado con destino desconocido. Al momento el personal policial fue a recabar más datos hasta la zona”, apuntó.
Al momento no se conoce más detalles del accidente, ni tampoco sobre quiénes son las personas involucradas.
