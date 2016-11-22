Fecha de publicación: Martes 22 de noviembre de 2016 -- 12:36

Avioneta siniestrada en Colquechaca llevaba cocaína

Avioneta siniestrada en Colquechaca. (Aclo)

La avioneta que se estrelló el lunes en el municipio de Colquechaca del norte de Potosí llevaba cocaína y estaba tripulada por brasileros y tenía como destino ese país, informó el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.

“Los tripulantes de la nave eran brasileros, la aeronave tenía procencia de ese país e tenía destino a este, según el informe de la Policía”, indicó Romero.

La aeronave habría aterrizado en una pista clandestina y el momento de alzar vuelo habría experimentado problemas mecánicos y se precipitó a tierra, explicó Romero.

Según el funcionario de inmediato dos vehículos se acercaron a la nave siniestrada y ayudaron a escapar a una segunda persona y de inmediato incendiaron los restos de la avioneta.

Algunos testigos aseguraron que la nave habría llegado a la zona en la mañana y trato de levantar vuelo cerca al mediodía pero a los segundos de dejar tierra cayo y se estrelló.

La Policía trata de encontrar al segundo tripulante de avión e identificar a los vehículos que lo auxiliaron de inmediato y que también habrían ayudado a cargar la droga.

También se investiga el origen de la nave y la identidad de los tripulantes.

El Ministro reconoció que la zona del norte de Potosí se ha convertido en un paso para el narcotráfico a vecinos países y se comenzará una estrategia para afrontar la lucha contra las drogas en esa área.

LA PAZ/Fides

