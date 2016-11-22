Industriales temen afectación por el racionamiento de agua

El gerente general de la Cámara Nacional de Industria (CNI) de La Paz, Fernando Hinojosa, informó este martes que industriales de la ciudad de El Alto temen ser afectadas por el racionamiento de agua. Sólo en la urbe alteña hay más de 10.000 unidades productivas.
Según Hinojosa, las principales industrias que tendrán problemas serán las que elaborar alimentos y bebidas, entre ellas las embotelladoras de gaseosa, además de la Cervecería Boliviana Nacional que está en La Paz.
“Los anuncios recientes, que el racionamiento se extendió a la ciudad de El Alto está generando preocupación. El día de ayer (por ejemplo) una de nuestras filiales más importantes que es la Cervecería Boliviana Nacional ya anunciado que está tratando de optimizar el uso de agua porque obviamente es un insumo esencial para ellos y creo que todos están en alerta, no estamos en una situación crítica pero en tanto eso no se solucione pueden generar problemas”, dijo.
Las empresas del sector industrial más importantes están ubicadas en la urbe alteña.
En criterio del representante, en la medida en que las industrias que producen bebidas y alimentos no cuenten con agua, que es el principal recurso que utilizan, se puede empezar a generar problemas de abastecimiento de productos.
“No queremos generar alarma pero estamos atentos porque en la medida en que la situación no se solucione habrá problemas”, sostuvo. Acotó que “hemos llegado a un punto en que nada se puede hacer”, pues solo se espera que llueva.
LA PAZ/Fides
This piece of writing will help the internet viewers for setting up new weblog
or even a blog from start to end.
Wonderful post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more
on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate
a little bit further. Thanks!
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after
browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back
often!
Hi to all, the contents present at this site are really amazing for people
experience, well, keep up the nice work fellows.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the favor”.I am
trying to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use
some of your ideas!!
You can definitely see your enthusiasm within the article you write.
The sector hopes for more passionate writers
like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe.
All the time go after your heart.
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of house .
Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site.
Studying this info So i am happy to exhibit that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I found
out exactly what I needed. I so much indisputably will make certain to do
not omit this web site and give it a look regularly.
always i used to read smaller articles which as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with
this paragraph which I am reading at this time.