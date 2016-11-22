Fecha de publicación: Martes 22 de noviembre de 2016 -- 21:01

Industriales temen afectación por el racionamiento de agua

El gerente general de la Cámara Nacional de Industria (CNI) de La Paz, Fernando Hinojosa.

El gerente general de la Cámara Nacional de Industria (CNI) de La Paz, Fernando Hinojosa.

El gerente general de la Cámara Nacional de Industria (CNI) de La Paz, Fernando Hinojosa, informó este martes que industriales de la ciudad de El Alto temen ser afectadas por el racionamiento de agua. Sólo en la urbe alteña hay más de 10.000 unidades productivas.

Según Hinojosa, las principales industrias que tendrán problemas serán las que elaborar alimentos y bebidas, entre ellas las embotelladoras de gaseosa, además de la Cervecería Boliviana Nacional que está en La Paz.

“Los anuncios recientes, que el racionamiento se extendió a la ciudad de El Alto está generando preocupación. El día de ayer (por ejemplo) una de nuestras filiales más importantes que es la Cervecería Boliviana Nacional ya anunciado que está tratando de optimizar el uso de agua porque obviamente es un insumo esencial para ellos y creo que todos están en alerta, no estamos en una situación crítica pero en tanto eso no se solucione pueden generar problemas”, dijo.

Las empresas del sector industrial más importantes están ubicadas en la urbe alteña.

En criterio del representante, en la medida en que las industrias que producen bebidas y alimentos no cuenten con agua, que es el principal recurso que utilizan, se puede empezar a generar problemas de abastecimiento de productos.

“No queremos generar alarma  pero estamos atentos porque en la medida en que la situación no se solucione habrá problemas”, sostuvo. Acotó que “hemos llegado a un punto en que nada se puede hacer”, pues solo se espera que llueva.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
8 comments on “Industriales temen afectación por el racionamiento de agua

  3. Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after
    browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
    Anyways, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back
    often!

    Responder

  7. I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of house .
    Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site.

    Studying this info So i am happy to exhibit that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I found
    out exactly what I needed. I so much indisputably will make certain to do
    not omit this web site and give it a look regularly.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>