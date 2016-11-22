Fecha de publicación: Martes 22 de noviembre de 2016 -- 09:03

Insulza renunciaría a ser agente de Chile para ser candidato

José Miguel Insulza, agente de Chile ante La Haya. (OEA)

Días cruciales vive la precandidatura presidencial del ex ministro José Miguel Insulza, actual agente de Chile para la demanda marítima de Bolivia ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya.

Fuentes del Partido Socialista consultadas por El Diario de Cooperativa dan por seguro que el también ex secretario general de la OEA comunicará entre jueves y viernes su renuncia al cargo para abocarse de lleno a la aventura presidencial.

Esta resolución se dará ad portas de la reunión del comité central del PS, que se llevará a cabo el sábado para discutir el cronograma de las definiciones presidenciales, pero donde se descarta que haya proclamaciones.

“Ya que él ha manifestado públicamente su intención de ser candidato del PS a la Presidencia de la República, lo ideal sería que esa decisión estuviese tomada antes del comité central del 26 (de noviembre)”, comentó a Cooperativa el secretario general del PS, Pablo Velozo.

“Aunque éste no es un comité central donde se vaya a decidir la cuestión presidencial, yo creo que ayudaría a que el debate sea más claro que él hubiese tomado una decisión de quedarse como agente o no”, agregó el dirigente.

Si bien no quiso adelantar su decisión, el propio Insulza señaló la importancia de que el PS presente un candidato presidencial propio definido mediante primarias.

“Yo espero que el pleno (del comité central) implemente la resolución de congreso del Partido de principios de año, de llevar un candidato o candidata que sea elegido por el Partido en su conjunto y no solamente por unos pocos”, comentó Insulza, que afirmó estar dispuesto a enfrentarse con cualquiera, incluido Ricardo Lagos Escobar.

“El que está dispuesto a competir tiene que competir con quien se ponga adelante, por cierto”, señaló el ex ministro del Interior de Lagos.

SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Agencias

