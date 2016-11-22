La fecha 16 de la liga se juega el miércoles y jueves

Para San José y Blooming la mirada está concentrada en los problemas económicos que atraviesan desde hace varias fechas, los jugadores de ambos equipos reclaman el pago de sueldos retrasados de hasta cuatro meses. Esos inconvenientes distraen el normal desarrollo de la décima sexta fecha que se jugará entre el miércoles y jueves, el Campeonato Apertura tiene como líder a Bolívar con 32 puntos y jugará ante el santo en La Paz.
La semana que se inicia deja en evidencia que el problema financiero es un punto de nunca acabar para los clubes profesionales, ya que estos inconvenientes se tropiezan hace muchas semanas, los futbolistas (según ellos) viven de promesas y todo es “insostenible”, de acuerdo con la declaración del jugador del santo, Gabriel Ríos quien junto a sus compañeros de equipo anunciaron que el día jueves cumplirán con la programación.
“Estamos entrenando, el cuerpo técnico dirige las prácticas, estos problemas nos afectan, hay futbolistas que están a punto de ser echados de sus viviendas porque no pagaron los alquileres, este es un mal momento. Como jugadores profesionales nos presentaremos para el partido”, subrayó el jugador de San José.
El caso de Blooming también tiene sus complicaciones, los futbolistas determinaron seguir trabajando y después del partido contra The Strongest el miércoles en Santa Cruz se reunirán para tomar una drástica medida, se anticipan que podrían declararse jugadores libres, pero también apelaron a Futbolistas Agremiados de Bolivia para que intervenga.
Estos no son los únicos inconvenientes que se presentaron para los partidos, pese a que se tiene el rol y horarios aprobados con antelación surgió más de una duda, la hora de los cotejos, después de idas y vueltas el Comité Técnico de la Liga determinó la modificación en dos cotejos que se jugarán el día miércoles, las razones fueron el sistema de iluminación de los estadio de Montero y Warnes, que causó molestia a los visitantes.
Con esos antecedentes se jugarán los partidos de la fecha XVI que arranca el día miércoles a las 15:30 en Montero en el escenario del Gilberto Parada se enfrentarán Guabirá con Petrolero, en otro cotejo a las 16:15, en el estadio Samuel Vaca Jiménez, se enfrentarán los equipos de Sport Boys y Universitario, mientras tanto en la ciudad de Santa Cruz el elenco de Blooming enfrentará The Strongest.
La fecha continuará el día jueves desde las 18.00 en la ciudad de Cochabamba el once de Wilstermann jugará contra Nacional Potosí (18.00), en tanto que en La Paz a las 20:00 en el estadio Hernando Siles se enfrentarán Bolívar con San José, finalmente en la Villa Imperial en la cancha del Víctor Agustín Ugarte jugarán Real Potosí con Oriente Petrolero (20.15).
LA PAZ/APG
