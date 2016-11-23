Crisis agua: Hoteleros dicen que un 20% de turistas cancelaron reservas

Los hoteleros del país están preocupados por la escasez de agua en diferentes regiones del país, pero en especial el que se tiene en la ciudad de La Paz. Luis Ampuero, presidente de la Cámara Boliviana de Hotelería, informó a radio Fides que al menor un 20 por ciento de los turistas que tenían previsto visitar el país o la urbe paceña cancelaron sus reservaciones catalogando a Bolivia como un país inestable e inseguro debido a crisis por el agua.
“Sin agua no hay hotelería, así como, sin agua no hay muchísimos otros servicios”, dijo el representante.
Además acotó que cuando los turistas escuchan la información de que se difundió a nivel internacional sobre la falta de agua, son conscientes que “en nuestra ciudad maravilla hay problemas de suministro de agua, principalmente en la zona sur de La Paz, también en Cochabamba y en otros departamentos, entonces tenemos casos de gente que reserva pero que anula sus reservas por el temor a llegar y sufrir una serie de contratiempos debido a la falta de agua”.
Indicó que se tiene muchas dificultades atendiendo a clientes que llegan a La Paz no sólo del exterior sino del interior del país ya que sin agua es casi imposible prestar algún tipo servicio.
Ampuero aseguró que en todo el país existen al menos 1.000 hoteles afiliados a la Cámara, de estos un 10 por ciento se encuentran en la sede de gobierno y de esta cantidad al menos el 50 por ciento está afectado por la falta de agua.
La suspensión de reservas, por la escases del líquido, elemento significa menos ingresos para el sector, menores utilidades y menor capacidad de inversión. Esta crisis va sembrando dudas en los turistas sobre cuál será el futuro del problema, si habrá agua o no.
En su criterio la hotelería está viviendo una experiencia dura que nadie se esperaba y para la que nadie se preparó, sin embargo considera que estas experiencias ayudarán a tomar previsiones en el futuro.
LA PAZ/Fides
