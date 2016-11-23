Multitudinaria marcha pide agua y renuncia de la ministra Moreira

Miles de vecinos de la ciudad de El Alto descendieron en una marcha hacia la ciudad de La Paz en demanda de una solución a la escasez del agua y el racionamiento que sufren al menos siete distritos de esa urbe y casi 100 barrios de la ciudad de La Paz. Además los marchistas no sólo piden la renuncia de las autoridades del área sino también el inicio de un juicio de responsabilidades.
Con los característicos estandartes y pancartas, miles de hombres, mujeres y jóvenes comenzaron su marcha desde las 08.15 y ya cuando llegaron hasta el Cementerio General otro grupo reducido de vecinos de La Paz se sumó.
Las pancartas que llevaban algunos vecinos tenían frases como: “¡Queremos agua!”, “¡Si hay bosques hay lluvias!”, “¡No planta nuclear, no hidroeléctricas, tenemos derechos al agua!”.
Los marchistas pidieron la renuncia de la ministra de Medio Ambiente y Aguas, Alexandra Moreira, además de los viceministros. También solicitaron el inicio de un juicio de responsabilidades para dichas autoridades y de los exgerentes de Epsas.
“No nos vamos a prestar a juegos políticos, nosotros sólo mostramos nuestras demandas cívicas, el agua es un derecho”, dijo a radio Fides el presidente de la Confederación de Juntas Vecinales de Bolivia (Conaljuve), Benjamín Cáceres.
El dirigente también pidió que el Gobierno garantice la construcción de nuevas represas para evitar el desabastecimiento.
Otro de los dirigentes de la Fejuve opositora al Gobierno dijo que “ésta es la fuerza y convocatoria masiva de la Fejuve contestataria”.
LA PAZ/Fides
