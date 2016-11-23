Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 23 de noviembre de 2016 -- 11:43

Multitudinaria marcha pide agua y renuncia de la ministra Moreira

Marcha de Fejuve El Alto. (Fides)

Marcha de Fejuve El Alto. (Fides)

Miles de vecinos de la ciudad de El Alto descendieron en una marcha hacia la ciudad de La Paz en demanda de una solución a la escasez del agua y el racionamiento que sufren al menos siete distritos de esa urbe y casi 100 barrios de la ciudad de La Paz. Además los marchistas no sólo piden la renuncia de las autoridades del área sino también el inicio de un juicio de responsabilidades.

Con los característicos estandartes y pancartas, miles de hombres, mujeres y jóvenes comenzaron su marcha desde las 08.15 y ya cuando llegaron hasta el Cementerio General otro grupo reducido de vecinos de La Paz se sumó.

Las pancartas que llevaban algunos vecinos tenían frases como: “¡Queremos agua!”, “¡Si hay bosques hay lluvias!”, “¡No planta nuclear, no hidroeléctricas, tenemos derechos al agua!”.

Los marchistas pidieron la renuncia de la ministra de Medio Ambiente y Aguas, Alexandra Moreira, además de los viceministros. También solicitaron el inicio de un juicio de responsabilidades para dichas autoridades y de los exgerentes de Epsas.

“No nos vamos a prestar a juegos políticos, nosotros sólo mostramos nuestras demandas cívicas, el agua es un derecho”, dijo a radio Fides el presidente de la Confederación de Juntas Vecinales de Bolivia (Conaljuve), Benjamín Cáceres.

El dirigente también pidió que el Gobierno garantice la construcción de nuevas represas para evitar el desabastecimiento.

Otro de los dirigentes de la Fejuve opositora al Gobierno dijo que “ésta es la fuerza y convocatoria masiva de la Fejuve contestataria”.

 LA PAZ/Fides

, ,
14 comments on “Multitudinaria marcha pide agua y renuncia de la ministra Moreira

  1. I absolutely love your blog.. Great colors & theme. Did you build
    this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as
    I’m attempting to create my own blog and would love to know where you got this
    from or just what the theme is called. Thank you!

    Responder

  4. Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this
    board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot.

    I hope to give something back and help others like you aided
    me.

    Responder

  7. Thanks for every other informative site. The place else may just I get that type
    of info written in such a perfect way? I have a mission that I’m just now operating on, and I
    have been on the look out for such information.

    Responder

  10. Great blog here! Also your website loads up fast!
    What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
    I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

    Responder

  14. Howdy very cool web site!! Guy .. Excellent ..

    Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take
    the feeds also? I’m satisfied to find so many helpful information here
    within the post, we want work out extra techniques on this regard, thank you
    for sharing. . . . . .

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>