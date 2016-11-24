Envian a la cárcel de Patacamaya a policía supuesto cómplice de exfiscal Saravia

El juez Segundo Anticorrupción de El Alto, Omar Monasterios, dispuso el jueves detención preventiva en el penal de Patacamaya para el mayor de Policía, Freddy Valda, implicado con el consorcio de jueces, fiscales, policías y abogados, en el caso del exfiscal Anghelo Saravia.
“La conducta del imputado (Freddy Valda) tenía la finalidad de buscar ventajas y beneficios a favor Saravia, por lo que se concluye que el ahora imputado es con probabilidad autor de la comisión del delito de uso indebido de influencias”, explicó Ramiro Jarandilla, parte de la comisión de fiscales que investiga al exfuncionario del Ministerio Público.
“El mayor Valda incurrió en la comisión de los dos delitos. Es así que la autoridad jurisdiccional determinó la detención preventiva, en apego a lo solicitado por el Ministerio Público”, señaló el fiscal Departamental de La Paz, Edwin Blanco Soria.
La comisión de fiscales, conformada por Javier Flores, Ruddy Terrazas y Ramiro Jarandilla, expuso la relación de los hechos registrados el pasado 12 de noviembre, cuando Saravia se comunicó telefónicamente con Valda para denunciar que era víctima de extorsión.
“Bajo este pretexto y tratando de dar cierta legitimidad a esta denuncia, Valda informó a su inmediato superior, solicitando supuestamente la intervención del personal de inteligencia”, argumentó el fiscal Jarandilla.
De acuerdo con el cuaderno de investigación, Saravia acudió directamente al funcionario policial, por la relación que mantenían, ya que el imputado fungía como director de la Dirección Especial de Lucha Contra la Corrupción (DELCC).
Según las declaraciones testificales, la denuncia de Saravia tenía la intención de coaccionar a sus denunciantes para que firmen un desistimiento a su favor, por lo que solicitó colaboración a Valda, quien coordinó el operativo directamente con personal del Grupo de Investigaciones de Casos Especiales (GICE) y de la División de Análisis Criminal e Inteligencia (DACI).
La investigación refiere que Valda instruyó que el personal del GICE se constituya en la ciudad de El Alto para verificar el caso de extorsión, cuando la denuncia debía ser atendida por su personal o caso contrario debía dar parte al Director Departamental de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC).
EL ALTO/Fides con información de la FGE
