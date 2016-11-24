Fecha de publicación: Jueves 24 de noviembre de 2016 -- 18:08

Envian a la cárcel de Patacamaya a policía supuesto cómplice de exfiscal Saravia

Anghelo Saravia. (Archivo)

Anghelo Saravia. (Archivo)

El juez Segundo Anticorrupción de El Alto, Omar Monasterios, dispuso el jueves detención preventiva en el penal de Patacamaya para el mayor de Policía, Freddy Valda, implicado con el consorcio de jueces, fiscales, policías y abogados, en el caso del exfiscal Anghelo Saravia.

“La conducta del imputado (Freddy Valda) tenía la finalidad de buscar ventajas y beneficios a favor Saravia, por lo que se concluye que el ahora imputado es con probabilidad autor de la comisión del delito de uso indebido de influencias”, explicó Ramiro Jarandilla, parte de la comisión de fiscales que investiga al exfuncionario del Ministerio Público.

“El mayor Valda incurrió en la comisión de los dos delitos. Es así que la autoridad jurisdiccional determinó la detención preventiva, en apego a lo solicitado por el Ministerio Público”, señaló el fiscal Departamental de La Paz, Edwin Blanco Soria.

La comisión de fiscales, conformada por Javier Flores, Ruddy Terrazas y Ramiro Jarandilla, expuso la relación de los hechos registrados el pasado 12 de noviembre, cuando Saravia se comunicó telefónicamente con Valda para denunciar que era víctima de extorsión.

“Bajo este pretexto y tratando de dar cierta legitimidad a esta denuncia, Valda informó a su inmediato superior, solicitando supuestamente la intervención del personal de inteligencia”, argumentó el fiscal Jarandilla.

De acuerdo con el cuaderno de investigación, Saravia acudió directamente al funcionario policial, por la relación que mantenían, ya que el imputado fungía como director de la Dirección Especial de Lucha Contra la Corrupción (DELCC).

Según las declaraciones testificales, la denuncia de Saravia tenía la intención de coaccionar a sus denunciantes para que firmen un desistimiento a su favor, por lo que solicitó colaboración a Valda, quien coordinó el operativo directamente con personal del Grupo de Investigaciones de Casos Especiales (GICE) y de la División de Análisis Criminal e Inteligencia (DACI).

La investigación refiere que Valda instruyó que el personal del GICE se constituya en la ciudad de El Alto para verificar el caso de extorsión, cuando la denuncia debía ser atendida por su personal o caso contrario debía dar parte al Director Departamental de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC).

EL ALTO/Fides con información de la FGE

65 comments on “Envian a la cárcel de Patacamaya a policía supuesto cómplice de exfiscal Saravia

  8. Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing
    a blog post or vice-versa? My website goes over a lot of the same subjects as yours and I think
    we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested
    feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you!
    Fantastic blog by the way!

    Responder

  11. Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your website in internet explorer,
    may check this? IE nonetheless is the market leader and a good portion of folks will pass over your wonderful writing due to this problem.

    Responder

  12. Heya excellent blog! Does running a blog similar to this take
    a great deal of work? I have no knowledge of coding however I was hoping to start my
    own blog in the near future. Anyway, should you have any recommendations
    or techniques for new blog owners please share.
    I know this is off topic however I simply wanted to ask.
    Thank you!

    Responder

  14. hello!,I love your writing so so much! percentage we communicate more about your article on AOL?
    I need an expert in this house to solve my problem. May
    be that is you! Looking ahead to peer you.

    Responder

  16. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something that I think I
    would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me.
    I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll
    try to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  17. Hi, I do think this is an excellent web site. I
    stumbledupon it 😉 I will revisit yet again since i have bookmarked it.
    Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and
    continue to guide others.

    Responder

  19. Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
    Extremely helpful information specially the last part :) I care for such information much.
    I was seeking this particular info for a long time.
    Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  20. Link exchange is nothing else except it is simply placing the other person’s blog link
    on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do similar in favor of you.

    Responder

  21. I every time used to read paragraph in news papers but now as I am a
    user of web therefore from now I am using net
    for articles or reviews, thanks to web.

    Responder

  25. Hello, I do believe your web site could be having web browser compatibility issues.
    Whenever I look at your site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
    it has some overlapping issues. I just wanted to provide you with a quick
    heads up! Besides that, wonderful blog!

    Responder

  28. Admiring the hard work you put into your blog
    and detailed information you offer. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information.
    Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your
    RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  32. What i do not understood is in reality how you are no longer actually much more smartly-favored than you
    may be now. You’re very intelligent. You recognize therefore considerably relating to this matter, produced me personally imagine
    it from numerous numerous angles. Its like women and men are not fascinated except it is something to do with Lady gaga!
    Your own stuffs excellent. Always deal with it up!

    Responder

  37. Fantastic blog! Do you have any suggestions for
    aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid
    option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed
    .. Any recommendations? Kudos!

    Responder

  40. Hi there! Quick question that’s entirely off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when browsing
    from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this issue.
    If you have any recommendations, please
    share. Cheers!

    Responder

  42. Greate article. Keep writing such kind of info on your site.

    Im really impressed by your blog.
    Hello there, You’ve done an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and individually suggest
    to my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this website.

    Responder

  43. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as
    though you relied on the video to make your
    point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something enlightening to
    read?

    Responder

  45. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say
    that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any
    case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I am hoping you write once more very soon!

    Responder

  49. Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you
    will be a great author.I will always bookmark
    your blog and will eventually come back someday. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great work, have a nice
    holiday weekend!

    Responder

  50. Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am
    a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have
    developed some nice procedures and we are looking
    to exchange methods with others, please shoot me an email if interested.

    Responder

  51. you are really a just right webmaster. The site loading speed is incredible.
    It seems that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
    Also, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done a great task on this
    subject!

    Responder

  53. Have you ever considered about including a little bit more
    than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important
    and everything. However think about if you added some great
    photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
    Your content is excellent but with images and clips,
    this site could certainly be one of the very best in its field.

    Fantastic blog!

    Responder

  55. Thanks for the marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it,
    you will be a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and may come
    back down the road. I want to encourage continue your great work, have a
    nice evening!

    Responder

  56. I must thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this
    website. I am hoping to see the same high-grade content from you in the future as well.

    In fact, your creative writing abilities has
    inspired me to get my own site now 😉

    Responder

  57. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker who was doing a little
    research on this. And he in fact ordered me dinner because I discovered
    it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!

    But yeah, thanks for spending time to talk about this topic
    here on your site.

    Responder

  58. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer
    to create your theme? Excellent work!

    Responder

  59. I have been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all site owners
    and bloggers made good content as you did, the web
    will be much more useful than ever before.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>