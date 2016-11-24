Escasez de agua no paraliza producción ni aumenta precios de productos

La Confederación de Empresarios Privados de Bolivia (CEPB) aseguró este jueves en conferencia de prensa que ninguna empresa boliviana se aprovechará de la ciudadanía que sufre de la carencia de agua potable elevando los precios de los productos, además indicó que ninguna empresa, pese a los problemas que pueda tener, paralizó sus actividades.
El presidente de la Confederación, Ronald Nostas, lamentó que algunos comerciantes se estén aprovechando de la coyuntura para incrementar precios y pidió a las autoridades correspondientes que realicen controles y apliquen sanciones. Las empresas de bebidas y alimentos seguirán abasteciendo a la población.
“Es rol del Estado controlar para eso tiene las instancias pertinentes para hacerlo y en ningún caso la empresa privada va hacer usufructo en una crisis como esta, más bien condenamos cualquier actitud de comerciantes inescrupulosos que puedan estar usando esta situación para poder beneficiarse económicamente y pedimos al Gobierno que tome las medidas necesarias para acabar con esto de un plumazo, es inconcebible que en una coyuntura como esta estemos viviendo este tipo de situaciones”, sostuvo.
Explicó que si bien se reportó algunos problemas en algunos sectores empresariales como ser en empresas de bebidas, alimentos y farmacéuticos, en ningún caso se puede decir “que estamos en crisis todavía”.
“Ninguna empresa ha suspendido actividades (…) todos estamos siendo afectados pero no suspendieron actividades, por la falta de agua”, indicó Nostas.
En su criterio, el Ejecutivo actuó de forma rápida y efectiva, y espera que siga con ese ímpetu para poder dar solución a esta problemática. Además dijo que en caso de que se requiera de la atención de las autoridades a alguna necesidad que pueda surgir entonces requerirán de su ayuda.
LA PAZ/Fides
