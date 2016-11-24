Fecha de publicación: Jueves 24 de noviembre de 2016 -- 22:45

Wilstermann se regala tres puntos

wilstermann__nacional_potosi_320161124Con goles de Thomas Santos y Marcos Pirchio, Wilstermann ganó por 2-0 después de tres semanas de su anterior triunfo en el torneo Apertura de la Liga. Los aviadores obtuvieron estos tres puntos a costa de Nacional Potosí la noche de este jueves, en el estadio Félix Capriles, en acciones válidas por el complemento de la décima sexta fecha.

Los tantos de los rojos llegaron en el complemento, en ambos casos con dos derechazos que pudieron superar al arquero Juan Carlos Robles, luego de un primer tiempo que mostró una balanza equilibrada hasta que esta igualdad fue quebrada con la puntería de los aviadores.

Santos convirtió el 1-0 a los 46´ con un disparo dentro del área tras continuar una jugada iniciada por Marcelo Bergese, quien quedó incomodo después de encarar a dos defensores, y sin dudar el volante brasileño continuó el ataque antes de perder la posesión de la pelota y su remate mandó el esférico a la parte superior izquierda de Robles.

El elenco rojo tuvo una carga ofensiva a los 77´ con un centro al área grande que no alcanzó a conectar Edward Zenteno, pero el peligro proseguía y fue Pirchio quien se quedó con la pelota para mandarla contra las redes con un derechazo dirigido hacia la parte inferior derecha del guardameta.

Estos goles colocaron la balanza a favor del elenco cochabambino, con esa diferencia la carga del partido fue menor y pudo quedarse con esta ventaja hasta el final después de un primer tiempo con complicaciones y en estos minutos estuvo cerca de perder este compromiso.

Las jugadas que estremecieron a los rojos se dieron en la etapa inicial con un disparo de Bruno Pascua que fue a impactar en el palo (9´) y hubo un avance en diagonal de Dustin Maldonado, después de una habilitación de Darwin Lora, y cuando el mediocampista estuvo delante de Raúl Olivares envió la pelota por línea de meta a sólo centímetros del gol (17´).

Con estas llegadas del elenco de la banda roja, Wilstermann pagó una alta tarifa por adelantarse en procura de resolver el cotejo temprano. Esas dos llegadas enfriaron los ánimos del once del entrenador Julio Zamora y con la pelota bajo su custodia se vio un fútbol más coordinado, produciendo oportunidades para marcar con la firme de Bergese, Santos y Mauricio Saucedo.

La formación de la Villa Imperial concluyó este compromiso con 10 hombres tras la tarjeta roja que recibió Lora, a los 85´. El equipo visitante estaba inquieto por las situaciones que falló en los primeros 45 minutos.

La victoria ayuda a los aviadores a despegar y pasar por encima de Nacional Potosí en la tabla de posiciones y estos tres puntos pasan a ser un regalo por el aniversario de la fundación de la institución valluna (24 de noviembre de 1949).

COCHABAMBA/APG

