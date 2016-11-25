Fecha de publicación: Viernes 25 de noviembre de 2016 -- 19:38

Comienza la migración del norte de Potosí por falta de agua

Pobladores del norte de Potosí. (Seed)

Pobladores del norte de Potosí. (Seed)

“En el norte de Potosí la gente ha comenzado a irse a la ciudades, porque no tenemos agua ni alimentos y el ganado se está muriendo, solo están dejando a los abuelitos para cuidar las casas”, indicó este viernes a Radio Fides, Francisco López, Ejecutivo de la Federación Única de Trabajadores Originarios Campesinos del Norte de Potosí (FUTOCNP).

Según el dirigente la migración comenzó a principios de noviembre cuando no llegaron las primeras lluvias y afecto de manera directa a 92 comunidades en los  municipios de Ucuri, Macha, Pocoata.

“La mayoría ha decidido irse a Santa Cruz, Cochabamba y La Paz, ya que no llovió al principio de mes y el año pasado tampoco, entonces la comida se ha terminado y los animales se han muerto por falta de comida ni pasto hay”, explicó López.

Una mayoría de los comunarios adoptó la decisión de migrar porque no tienen agua para preparar la siembra y no ha llovido y “entonces no habrá producción de papa, ni de oca ni maíz”, dijo el dirigente mientras esperaba en la puerta de la Gobernación de Potosí.

El dirigente dijo que están buscando una solución con el Gobernador de Potosí y también verán la forma de reunirse con el presidente Evo Morales para plantearle el problema que afecta a las comunidades nortepotosinas.

Recordó que desde la falta de agua a principios de año, advirtieron a las autoridades departamentales, pero aún no tuvieron una respuesta.

La primera migración masiva de nortepotosinos fue en 1984 a causa de la sequía que afectó a todo el departamento, por el primer fenómeno del “Niño” que afrontó Bolivia.

POTOSÍ/Fides

