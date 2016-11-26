El Tigre golea al Toro

Sin mayores complicaciones y ante un equipo desconocido, el plantel de The Strongest le ganó a Sport Boys por 3-0, el sábado en el estadio Hernando Siles, de La Paz en el partido que correspondió a la décima séptima fecha del Campeonato Apertura de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano.
Con la victoria el equipo atigrado se frota las manos y espera que el domingo Bolívar sufra un traspié en Montero, pues de esa manera seguirá acortando distancias para continuar en la pelea por el título, objetivo que tienen claro, los jugadores aseguraron que pelearan hasta la última fecha para cumplir con su objetivo del que consideran no están lejos.
Los atigrados ingresaron al gramado del Siles con una sola idea, ganar o ganar, para ese fin comenzó a armar sus líneas, analizó al rival que no mostró casi nada los jugadores estaban perdidos lo que generó la molestia del técnico Xabier Azkargorta quien después del segundo gol del Tigre prefirió quedarse en la banca y dar instrucciones desde su sector.
Para el Tigre era la tarde noche de Diego Bejarano, le salió todas las jugadas sólo falto convertir un tanto más para que el día sea perfecto, mostró contundencia, reaccionó en el momento preciso y estuvo en el lugar exacto para dar la seguridad que estaba buscando su equipo, aunque no fue el único hombre iluminado mostró que puliendo su juego podría ser otro de los futbolistas desequilibrantes del equipo.
La goleada en contra del Toro comenzó en el minuto 26, un remate directo al arco de Pablo Escobar de pelota quieta permitió a Diego Bejarano anotar el primer gol para el equipo de Achumani, el jugador ganó al arquero Yadín Salazar quien nada puede hacer sólo pues la defensa se había quedado en un enredo del que no pudo salir.
Pasaron 14 minutos para que Marvín Bejarano anote el segundo gol para los atigrados (40´), el jugador aprovecha el pase perfecto de Pablo Escobar al corazón del área, el jugador se eleva toca la pelota con pierna derecha adelantada y con la izquierda complementa la acción para asegurar el 2 a 0 que ya dejaba a los jugadores del Toro son el ánimo en el piso.
La tercera conquista es convertida en el segundo tiempo también por Diego Bejarano (era el día de los bejaranos) el jugador recibe otro pase como con la mano de Matías Alonso (que ingresó en el segundo tiempo), observa el arco y sin dudar remata sólo como él sabe, era el 3 a 0 que celebra junto con la hinchada y una mascota que se había entrado al reducto del Siles, transcurría el minuto 71.
Después de ese gol hubo más llegadas de peligro, pero el encuentro finalizó con un resultado que favorece más a los atigrados para que puedan cumplir con su objetivo, en tanto que Sport Boys dejó muchas interrogantes, no es el equipo que en pasadas temporadas se coronó campeón y ahora pelea por obtener una mejor ubicación en la tabla liguera.
LA PAZ/APG
