Fallece Peter-Hans Kolvenbac exgeneral de los jesuitas

Peter-Hans Kolvenbach, que fue Padre General de la Compañía de Jesús durante 24 años, ha fallecido este sábado por la tarde en Beirut (El Líbano) a los 87 años de edad, según ha informado la orden religiosa en un comunicado.
Kolvenbach fue elegido Superior General de los Jesuitas el 13 de septiembre 1983, después de la celebración de la Congregación General 33, convocada debido al grave problema de salud del padre Arrupe, su antecesor en el cargo.
Tras más de 20 años al frente de la Compañía de Jesús, el 7 de enero de 2008 se aceptó su renuncia en la primera sesión formal de la Congregación General 35. Le sucedió en el puesto el Padre Adolfo Nicolás y regresó a Líbano, donde residió durante más de dos décadas y donde ha estado viviendo sus últimos años.
Peter-Hans Kolvenbach nació en 1928 en Druten (Países Bajos) e ingresó en la Compañía de Jesús en 1948, en el noviciado de Mariëndaal, en Grave. Cursó estudios de Filosofía y Lingüística y también de Teología en la Universidad de San José de Beirut, donde ejerció como profesor.
En 1958 fue enviado al Líbano, donde pasó más de 20 años que marcaron profundamente su formación y personalidad. Fue responsable de los estudiantes jesuitas de la Universidad de San José; ejerció como profesor en el Instituto de Filosofía de esta universidad y como profesor de lingüística general y armenio en el Instituto de Lenguas Orientales de Beirut.
BEIRUT, LIBANO/Agencias
