Fecha de publicación: Sábado 26 de noviembre de 2016 -- 21:11

Fallece Peter-Hans Kolvenbac exgeneral de los jesuitas

Peter-Hans Kolvenbac. (Archivo)

Peter-Hans Kolvenbac. (Archivo)

Peter-Hans Kolvenbach, que fue Padre General de la Compañía de Jesús durante 24 años, ha fallecido este sábado por la tarde en Beirut (El Líbano) a los 87 años de edad, según ha informado la orden religiosa en un comunicado.

Kolvenbach fue elegido Superior General de los Jesuitas el 13 de septiembre 1983, después de la celebración de la Congregación General 33, convocada debido al grave problema de salud del padre Arrupe, su antecesor en el cargo.

Tras más de 20 años al frente de la Compañía de Jesús, el 7 de enero de 2008 se aceptó su renuncia en la primera sesión formal de la Congregación General 35. Le sucedió en el puesto el Padre Adolfo Nicolás y regresó a Líbano, donde residió durante más de dos décadas y donde ha estado viviendo sus últimos años.

Peter-Hans Kolvenbach nació en 1928 en Druten (Países Bajos) e ingresó en la Compañía de Jesús en 1948, en el noviciado de Mariëndaal, en Grave. Cursó estudios de Filosofía y Lingüística y también de Teología en la Universidad de San José de Beirut, donde ejerció como profesor.

En 1958 fue enviado al Líbano, donde pasó más de 20 años que marcaron profundamente su formación y personalidad. Fue responsable de los estudiantes jesuitas de la Universidad de San José; ejerció como profesor en el Instituto de Filosofía de esta universidad y como profesor de lingüística general y armenio en el Instituto de Lenguas Orientales de Beirut.

BEIRUT, LIBANO/Agencias

13 comments on “Fallece Peter-Hans Kolvenbac exgeneral de los jesuitas

  1. hello!,I really like your writing so much! percentage we keep up
    a correspondence more approximately your post on AOL?
    I need a specialist on this area to solve my problem.
    Maybe that’s you! Taking a look ahead to look you.

    Responder

  4. Hi there, I think your web site might be having internet browser compatibility problems.
    Whenever I look at your website in Safari, it looks
    fine however when opening in I.E., it has some overlapping issues.
    I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up!
    Aside from that, great website!

    Responder

  5. First of all I would like to say superb blog! I had a
    quick question that I’d like to ask if you do not mind.

    I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to writing.
    I have had a hard time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out there.
    I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems
    like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted just trying to figure
    out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints?

    Kudos!

    Responder

  6. Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out
    your site on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the info
    you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.

    I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded
    on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..
    Anyways, very good blog!

    Responder

  7. Thanks for a marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it,
    you happen to be a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back someday.

    I want to encourage you to continue your great job, have a nice morning!

    Responder

  8. Great article! That is the type of info that are supposed to be
    shared across the web. Shame on the seek engines for no
    longer positioning this publish higher! Come on over and
    consult with my site . Thanks =)

    Responder

  9. This is really attention-grabbing, You are an overly skilled blogger.
    I have joined your rss feed and stay up for
    in quest of more of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>