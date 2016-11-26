Habilitan la línea 800-10-8990 para reclamos de abastecimiento de agua

El ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar, anunció que el “Gabinete del Agua” habilitó la línea gratuita 800-10-8990 para la atención en el abastecimiento de agua a las zonas o barrios afectados por el racionamiento en La Paz, a los que no llega oportunamente los camiones cisterna.
“Se ha logrado instalar un Centro de Llamadas que está habilitando el número 800-10-8990 que comenzará a funcionar desde las 06.30 de la mañana de este sábado, va a habilitar 10 teléfonos para la parte que hemos denominado ´Cisternas Epsa`. este teléfono va a estar disponible para atender todas las llamadas de cisterna”, explicó en conferencia de prensa.
Aguilar informó que las llamadas se introducirán en un sistema computarizado, para que en la pantalla se establezca la frecuencia de llamadas de cada zona o barrio con dificultades en el abastecimiento.
“Sí es una zona con una llamada, probablemente en ese momento no sea atendida, pero si ya presenta 20, 30 llamadas de la misma zona, de la misma calle, del mismo lugar, inmediatamente se tomará en cuenta esta referencia para disponer un operativo de emergencia o informar la ruta que está siguiendo o dónde va a llegar el carro cisterna”, puntualizó.
Dijo que las líneas funcionarán desde las 06.00 hasta las 23.00 y remarcó que las personas que llamen a esa línea se tienen que identificar, dejar su número telefónico para constatar la procedencia de la llamada y el lugar exacto donde se requiere un camión cisterna.
Aclaró que los números de EPSAS solo atenderán los casos de rotura de cañerías u otras emergencias
“EPSAS tiene su central que ahora podrá atender las llamadas de emergencia en la parte de lo que corresponde a red de distribución, allá van a atender las llamadas por rotura de cañerías principalmente”, remarcó.
LA PAZ/Agencias
Good post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this subject?
I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
Many thanks!
I visited multiple sites but the audio quality for audio songs existing at this web page is genuinely superb.
Have you ever thought about adding a little
bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything.
Nevertheless think about if you added some great photos or
videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with
images and video clips, this site could certainly be one
of the best in its niche. Wonderful blog!
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do
with internet browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Thanks
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thanks, However I am going
through troubles with your RSS. I don’t understand why I am unable to subscribe to it.
Is there anyone else having the same RSS problems? Anyone
that knows the solution can you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Thanks
Hi, after reading this remarkable article i
am too delighted to share my knowledge here with mates.
of course like your web-site however you need to
test the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife
with spelling issues and I to find it very bothersome to inform the truth on the other hand I’ll surely come back again.
I wanted to thank you for this excellent read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it.
I have got you bookmarked to look at new things you post…
You have made some really good points there. I checked on the web to find
out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your
views on this web site.
This is a topic which is close to my heart…
Cheers! Exactly where are your contact details though?
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this website regularly, this website is really nice and the
viewers are genuinely sharing fastidious thoughts.
I am actually delighted to glance at this web site posts which contains
lots of valuable data, thanks for providing these kinds of data.
I savour, lead to I found just what I used
to be taking a look for. You have ended my four day long hunt!
God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you so
much, However I am having troubles with your RSS. I don’t understand why I can’t subscribe to it.
Is there anyone else getting identical RSS issues?
Anyone that knows the solution will you kindly respond? Thanks!!
Hi there to all, the contents existing at this web page are actually amazing
for people knowledge, well, keep up the nice work fellows.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog web site?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had
been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
Hello there, You have done a fantastic job. I will certainly digg
it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from
this web site.
Hi i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace, when i read
this paragraph i thought i could also make comment due to this sensible post.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for ig
Very good article. I will be experiencing
many of these issues as well..
Hello, I would like to subscribe for this
weblog to obtain latest updates, thus where can i do it please help out.
Outstanding quest there. What occurred after? Good luck!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering
if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter
updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and
was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like
this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to
your new updates.
Hi there I am so glad I found your website, I really found
you by error, while I was browsing on Askjeeve for something else, Anyways I am here now and would
just like to say cheers for a marvelous post and a all round enjoyable blog (I
also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to
browse it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and
also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time
I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the great job.
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on websites
I stumbleupon everyday. It’s always interesting to read through articles from other writers and use
a little something from their websites.
You ought to take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the net.
I am going to recommend this blog!
I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this website.
I’m hoping to check out the same high-grade blog posts by
you later on as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own, personal site now
😉
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right
here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you
shield this hike.
Hi! This post could not be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this page to him.
Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you
for sharing!
I read this piece of writing completely concerning the difference of latest and previous technologies, it’s awesome article.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could
add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe
you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your
new updates.
Hi to all, it’s actually a pleasant for me to pay a
quick visit this site, it consists of useful Information.
I was able to find good info from your blog posts.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about different home security.
Regards
You could certainly see your expertise in the article you write.
The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe.
At all times go after your heart.
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Firefox.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do
with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The layout look great though! Hope you get the problem fixed soon. Cheers
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com
| Habilitan la línea 800-10-8990 para reclamos de abastecimiento de agua < Liked it!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all
is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% positive.
Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you
Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog based upon on the same subjects you discuss and would really like to
have you share some stories/information. I know my audience would
enjoy your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.
whoah this blog is magnificent i really like studying your posts.
Keep up the good work! You recognize, lots of persons are hunting around for this information, you
could help them greatly.
Hi there to every one, for the reason that I am really eager of reading this website’s
post to be updated daily. It carries nice stuff.
Piece of writing writing is also a excitement, if you know then you can write or
else it is complex to write.