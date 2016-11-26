Fecha de publicación: Sábado 26 de noviembre de 2016 -- 10:16

Habilitan la línea 800-10-8990 para reclamos de abastecimiento de agua

Cisternas distribuyen agua. (APG)

Cisternas distribuyen agua. (Archivo)

El ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar, anunció que el “Gabinete del Agua” habilitó la línea gratuita 800-10-8990 para la atención en el abastecimiento de agua a las zonas o barrios afectados por el racionamiento en La Paz, a los que no llega oportunamente los camiones cisterna.

“Se ha logrado instalar un Centro de Llamadas que está habilitando el número 800-10-8990 que comenzará a funcionar desde las 06.30 de la mañana de este sábado, va a habilitar 10 teléfonos para la parte que hemos denominado ´Cisternas Epsa`. este teléfono va a estar disponible para atender todas las llamadas de cisterna”, explicó en conferencia de prensa.

Aguilar informó que las llamadas se introducirán en un sistema computarizado, para que en la pantalla se establezca la frecuencia de llamadas de cada zona o barrio con dificultades en el abastecimiento.

“Sí es una zona con una llamada, probablemente en ese momento no sea atendida, pero si ya presenta 20, 30 llamadas de la misma zona, de la misma calle, del mismo lugar, inmediatamente se tomará en cuenta esta referencia para disponer un operativo de emergencia o informar la ruta que está siguiendo o dónde va a llegar el carro cisterna”, puntualizó.

Dijo que las líneas funcionarán desde las 06.00 hasta las 23.00 y remarcó que las personas que llamen a esa línea se tienen que identificar, dejar su número telefónico para constatar la procedencia de la llamada y el lugar exacto donde se requiere un camión cisterna.

Aclaró que los números de EPSAS solo atenderán los casos de rotura de cañerías u otras emergencias

“EPSAS tiene su central que ahora podrá atender las llamadas de emergencia en la parte de lo que corresponde a red de distribución, allá van a atender las llamadas por rotura de cañerías principalmente”, remarcó.

LA PAZ/Agencias

