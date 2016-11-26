Fecha de publicación: Sábado 26 de noviembre de 2016 -- 21:00

Juan Carlos Cremata:”Las personas que rinden homenaje a la familia Castro tienen negocios con ellos”

88025120160812“Las personas que apoyan  y rinden homenaje a la familia Castro o son unos ignorantes  políticos o tienen negocios con ellos” es la respuesta de Juan Carlos Cremata Malberti, cineasta, disidente político cubano y autoexiliado en Miami desde hace un par de meses que conversó con Radio Fides este sábado.

Cremata, dice que al enterarse de la muerte de Fidel Castro la noche del viernes “sentí un alivio y también esperanza de que llegue de una vez una verdadera democracia a Cuba, pero estoy conciente que aún falta. Raúl no cambio nada y solo hizo algunos arreglos para seguir mostrando una realidad falsa a los turistas”.

“Creo que para mucha gente en Cuba, sobre todo los jóvenes, Fidel Castro no les dice nada, no lo conocen, no lo sienten, no se identifican. Nosotros sí, yo nací en 1971, porque lo veíamos hablando cada día horas por la televisión, escuchando mentiras de una realidad que nunca existió. Creo que Fidel tiene un record  mundial de hablar en público por horas y horas”.

Después agrega “no te olvides que soy un exiliado de Raúl Castro y que estoy en Miami por la fuerte censura y represión que continúa en la isla, y te pongo como constancia la recogida de opositores que hubo esta mañana (sábado) en La Habana y la activación de  los sistemas de seguridad”.

Para Cremata las cosas cambiaron muy poco entre  las administraciones de Fidel a Raúl Castro, pese a la apertura que se consiguió con el presidente Barack Obama, que fue una necesidad antes que un deseo de apertura o cambio político.

“El presidente Obama fue quien se dio cuenta, aunque un poco tarde, que el principal argumento de los hermanos Castro  para no cambiar nada en Cuba era el bloqueo económico, y comenzó a desmontarlo con muchas medidas pero no las suficientes”.

El cineasta agrega que la medidas conseguidas por los acuerdos con Obama, solo sirvieron para profundizar más las diferencia entre la Cuba de los turistas y la del cotidiano que cada día tiene su “lucha libre” para conseguir las cosas indispensables para vivir cada día.

“La Cuba diaria, es aquella donde no tienes médicos, porque están en misiones  en otros países como Bolivia, Brasil, Venezuela, para conseguir recursos para el régimen y los que están algunos son para la gente y otros para la imagen exterior”, explica cineasta.

La puesta en escena de la obra “El rey se muere” de Eugene Ionesco,  que  dirigía Juan Carlos Cremata Malberti fue  prohibida en La Habana en 2015, lo que comenzó una amplia discusión en los círculos artísticos y también políticos sobre la apertura política en el arte y la cultura cubana . La discusión hizo que, el también dramaturgo ,fuera hostigado por los servicios de seguridad de Cuba lo que forzó su salida de la isla a mediados de 2016.  Cremata fue considerado uno de los renovadores del cine cubano por los funcionarios del régimen castrista, pero al mostrar criticas con sus obras fue censurado.

LA PAZ/Fides

