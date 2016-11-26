Juan Carlos Cremata:”Las personas que rinden homenaje a la familia Castro tienen negocios con ellos”

“Las personas que apoyan y rinden homenaje a la familia Castro o son unos ignorantes políticos o tienen negocios con ellos” es la respuesta de Juan Carlos Cremata Malberti, cineasta, disidente político cubano y autoexiliado en Miami desde hace un par de meses que conversó con Radio Fides este sábado.
Cremata, dice que al enterarse de la muerte de Fidel Castro la noche del viernes “sentí un alivio y también esperanza de que llegue de una vez una verdadera democracia a Cuba, pero estoy conciente que aún falta. Raúl no cambio nada y solo hizo algunos arreglos para seguir mostrando una realidad falsa a los turistas”.
“Creo que para mucha gente en Cuba, sobre todo los jóvenes, Fidel Castro no les dice nada, no lo conocen, no lo sienten, no se identifican. Nosotros sí, yo nací en 1971, porque lo veíamos hablando cada día horas por la televisión, escuchando mentiras de una realidad que nunca existió. Creo que Fidel tiene un record mundial de hablar en público por horas y horas”.
Después agrega “no te olvides que soy un exiliado de Raúl Castro y que estoy en Miami por la fuerte censura y represión que continúa en la isla, y te pongo como constancia la recogida de opositores que hubo esta mañana (sábado) en La Habana y la activación de los sistemas de seguridad”.
Para Cremata las cosas cambiaron muy poco entre las administraciones de Fidel a Raúl Castro, pese a la apertura que se consiguió con el presidente Barack Obama, que fue una necesidad antes que un deseo de apertura o cambio político.
“El presidente Obama fue quien se dio cuenta, aunque un poco tarde, que el principal argumento de los hermanos Castro para no cambiar nada en Cuba era el bloqueo económico, y comenzó a desmontarlo con muchas medidas pero no las suficientes”.
El cineasta agrega que la medidas conseguidas por los acuerdos con Obama, solo sirvieron para profundizar más las diferencia entre la Cuba de los turistas y la del cotidiano que cada día tiene su “lucha libre” para conseguir las cosas indispensables para vivir cada día.
“La Cuba diaria, es aquella donde no tienes médicos, porque están en misiones en otros países como Bolivia, Brasil, Venezuela, para conseguir recursos para el régimen y los que están algunos son para la gente y otros para la imagen exterior”, explica cineasta.
La puesta en escena de la obra “El rey se muere” de Eugene Ionesco, que dirigía Juan Carlos Cremata Malberti fue prohibida en La Habana en 2015, lo que comenzó una amplia discusión en los círculos artísticos y también políticos sobre la apertura política en el arte y la cultura cubana . La discusión hizo que, el también dramaturgo ,fuera hostigado por los servicios de seguridad de Cuba lo que forzó su salida de la isla a mediados de 2016. Cremata fue considerado uno de los renovadores del cine cubano por los funcionarios del régimen castrista, pero al mostrar criticas con sus obras fue censurado.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site
before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Hey there, You’ve done an incredible job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
I’m sure they will be benefited from this site.
Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Firefox, it looks fine
but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, superb blog!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a
famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board
and I find It really useful & it helped me out much.
I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
Hi! I realize this is somewhat off-topic however I had to ask.
Does managing a well-established website such as yours take a lot of
work? I’m completely new to running a blog however I do write in my diary daily.
I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my personal experience and thoughts online.
Please let me know if you have any recommendations
or tips for new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and
I will be waiting for your next write ups thanks once again.
Thanks for another informative website. The place else may just I am getting
that type of info written in such a perfect way? I have a project that I am
simply now working on, and I’ve been at the look out for
such information.
I’d like to find out more? I’d love to find out some additional information.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for
you? Plz respond as I’m looking to construct my
own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
thanks a lot
Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re
just extremely magnificent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and
the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and
you still care for to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you.
This is really a tremendous site.
I have read a few excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how so much attempt you set to make any such fantastic informative site.
I will right away grasp your rss feed as I can not to find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please let me realize so that
I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Normally I don’t read post on blogs, but I wish to
say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so!
Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you,
very great post.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your
efforts and I am waiting for your next post thank you once again.
We stumbled over here from a different page and thought I may as well check things
out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to finding out about
your web page for a second time.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I’m not sure
whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble.
You’re wonderful! Thanks!
Greetings! I’ve been reading your weblog for some time now and finally got the courage to
go ahead and give you a shout out from Lubbock Tx!
Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic job!
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading
it, you might be a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will
come back in the future. I want to encourage continue your great work,
have a nice morning!
This text is invaluable. When can I find out more?
hi!,I love your writing very a lot! proportion we keep in touch extra about your post on AOL?
I need an expert in this area to resolve my problem.
Maybe that’s you! Looking ahead to look you.
It’s not my first time to go to see this website, i am browsing this site dailly and take nice information from here everyday.
This article is in fact a fastidious one it assists
new net visitors, who are wishing for blogging.
I really like reading an article that will make people think.
Also, thank you for permitting me to comment!
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your web site offered us with helpful information to work on. You have performed a formidable task and
our whole community will probably be grateful to you.
Just want to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity
in your post is simply nice and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.
What’s up, yes this article is in fact nice and I have learned lot of things from it on the topic of blogging.
thanks.
Amazing issues here. I am very satisfied to peer your article.
Thanks so much and I am having a look ahead to contact
you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
Spot on with this write-up, I seriously believe that this web site needs much more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read more, thanks for the advice!
Excellent blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so
many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed ..
Any tips? Cheers!
Thankfulness to my father who shared with me concerning this blog,
this weblog is actually amazing.
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re
working with? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
If you would like to get a good deal from this article then you have to apply such methods to
your won webpage.
If some one wants expert view on the topic of blogging
and site-building afterward i recommend him/her to visit this webpage,
Keep up the nice work.
Hi there! This blog post couldn’t be written much better!
Going through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept preaching about this.
I most certainly will send this post to him. Fairly certain he’s going to have a great read.
Many thanks for sharing!
Hey! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site
mobile friendly? My blog looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue.
If you have any recommendations, please share. Cheers!
I’m not sure exactly why but this site is loading incredibly slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Your method of describing everything in this paragraph is really
pleasant, every one can simply be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I
provide credit and sources back to your website? My blog is
in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would genuinely benefit from some of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this ok with you. Thanks a lot!
Hi there Dear, are you in fact visiting this web site regularly, if so after that you will definitely take fastidious experience.
Heya exceptional blog! Does running a blog like this require a great
deal of work? I’ve no knowledge of coding but
I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyhow, if you have any ideas or tips for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject however I just wanted
to ask. Cheers!
I go to see day-to-day a few websites and information sites
to read content, however this website presents quality based articles.
What i don’t understood is actually how you are now
not really much more well-favored than you may be right now.
You’re so intelligent. You understand therefore considerably when it comes to this subject, made me in my opinion consider it from numerous numerous angles.
Its like men and women are not fascinated except it is one thing to do
with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs great. At all times care for it up!
Why users still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is presented on net?
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that
service? Many thanks!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as
though you relied on the video to make your point.
You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your
site when you could be giving us something enlightening
to read?
Unquestionably imagine that which you said. Your favourite justification seemed
to be at the web the simplest thing to be mindful of.
I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while other people think
about concerns that they just do not recognise about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the highest as smartly as defined out the whole thing with no need side-effects
, other people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get
more. Thank you
I just could not depart your site before suggesting that I
really loved the standard information an individual supply in your guests?
Is gonna be back incessantly to investigate cross-check new posts
Thanks for finally writing about > RadioFides.com | Juan Carlos Cremata:
”Las personas que rinden homenaje a la familia
Castro tienen negocios con ellos” < Liked it!
Genuinely no matter if someone doesn’t be aware of
afterward its up to other visitors that they will
assist, so here it takes place.
It’s actually a great and helpful piece of info.
I’m glad that you just shared this helpful info with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
After I initially left a comment I seem to have clicked on the -Notify
me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I recieve 4 emails
with the same comment. Is there a way you can remove me from that
service? Kudos!
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Many thanks
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s
articles or reviews daily along with a cup of coffee.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems
of plagorism or copyright infringement? My site has a lot of
exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot
of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement.
Do you know any ways to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok
to use some of your ideas!!
This article is genuinely a good one it assists new web users,
who are wishing for blogging.
What’s up colleagues, how is everything, and what you want
to say on the topic of this paragraph, in my view its actually awesome designed for me.
Hi there to all, since I am truly eager of reading this website’s post to be updated regularly.
It carries fastidious data.
I do not even understand how I finished up right here,
but I assumed this publish was great. I don’t realize who you are but definitely you’re going
to a well-known blogger in case you are not already.
Cheers!
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail.
I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog
you might be interested in hearing. Either way,
great site and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Hi there, the whole thing is going perfectly here and ofcourse every one
is sharing data, that’s actually good, keep up writing.
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you will be a great author.I will
make certain to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back someday.
I want to encourage yourself to continue your great writing, have a nice evening!
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this site, because
i wish for enjoyment, for the reason that this this website
conations actually nice funny data too.
Terrific article! This is the type of info that should be shared around the net.
Disgrace on Google for no longer positioning this submit upper!
Come on over and talk over with my website . Thanks =)