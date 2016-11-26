La UMSA distribuirá información sobre formar de potabilizar el agua

La Universidad Mayor de San Andrés (UMSA) comenzará los próximos días a distribuir cartillas con información sobre las formas de potabilizar el agua, ante la falta de calidad del líquido que varios barrios reciben en medio de la crisis del agua. Además, la casa superior de estudios realizará un estudio técnico y científico sobre el cambio climático y la forma de evitar otra escasez del líquido elemento a futuro.
Son varias Facultades de la UMSA que coordinaron la formación del Comité del Aguas para realizar las dos tareas fundamentales.
En el primer caso las cartillas comenzarán a ser distribuidas tanto física y digitalmente por las redes sociales y apelando a los medios de comunicación.
“Será una cartilla orientadora y educativa hacia la ciudadanía para que mediante diferentes mecanismos se difunda y pueda servirle a la población con información de cómo se puede depurar las agua, cómo filtrar las aguas, qué debe usar, en qué condiciones, bajo qué características, es una cartilla muy sencilla”, explicó el rector electo de la UMSA, Waldo Albarracín.
“El segundo punto es un estudio que se va hacer a profundidad sobre el tema del calentamiento global y de la escasez de agua, para plantearle al Estado alternativas como Universidad”, indicó. Aclaró que el trabajo que realizarán será científico y no pretenden politizarlo.
Por su parte el director del Instituto de Ingeniería Sanitaria y Ambiental de la UMSA, Carlos España Vásquez, dijo que en las cartillas la gente podrá conocer la forma de purificar y desinfectar las aguas con el uso de material casero.
“Usando materiales de uso doméstico que no tiene costo y que llegue a la gente de bajos recursos económicos, pues los filtros son costosos”, sostuvo.
LA PAZ/Fides
