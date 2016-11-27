Nuevo agente de Chile en La Haya: “No existía una obligación de negociar acceso soberano”

Claudio Grossman es el nuevo agente chileno para la demanda boliviana en la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya. En entrevista con diario chileno El Mercurio, publicada este domingo, señaló que se enfocará de lleno y exclusivamente en el caso y que desde un principio “no existía obligación de negociar acceso soberano”.
Explicó que en primer lugar se deberá “presentar ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia nuestra narrativa con solidez jurídica, recalcando que no existía una obligación de negociar acceso soberano“. Agregó que “esta narrativa jurídica también tiene un componente político del cuál es encargado el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores, desde luego asesorado por nuestro equipo jurídico”.
El abogado y ex presidente de la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos, que reemplazó a José Miguel Insulza luego de que éste decidiera postular para ser candidato presidencial del PS, explicó también que tendrán que elaborar la respuesta de Chile a la réplica de Bolivia, a fines de marzo.
“Después de esa réplica, tenemos seis meses para presentar nuestro último escrito y, unos meses después, vendrán los alegatos orales. Ya estamos abocados exclusivamente a pensar en posibles argumentos adicionales de Bolivia para usar eficientemente nuestro tiempo. No voy a dar detalles de nuestros argumentos por razones obvias”.
Por otro lado, defendió a Felipe Bulnes y el propio Insulza, quienes ocuparon el cargo antes que él, a pesar de que ellos no se dedicaron en exclusividad a la defensa.
“Permítame señalar, en primer lugar, que en la acción ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia mis antecesores contribuyeron a la defensa jurídica, aportando sus valiosos conocimientos y experiencias y formulando profesionalmente nuestros argumentos”, señaló.
“Este es el momento de que todos estemos unidos en la defensa jurídica de nuestras posiciones“, agregó, explicando que dejó de lados otros proyectos y labores por esto: “Después de 21 años renuncié al decanato universitario en que me desempeñaba y no tengo conflicto alguno de intereses. No hay límite alguno a mi desempeño profesional. Mi único caso es y será este”.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Con datos del Mercurio
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
Very quickly this site will be famous amid all blogging visitors,
due to it’s fastidious content
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him
as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You’re amazing!
Thanks!
I just like the valuable information you provide for
your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and take a look
at again here frequently. I am reasonably sure I’ll
be informed plenty of new stuff proper here! Good luck for the next!
Hi there! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Many thanks
for sharing!
Hi there, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this article.
It was practical. Keep on posting!
I am really impressed together with your writing talents and also with
the format on your weblog. Is this a paid subject or did
you customize it your self? Either way stay up the excellent quality writing, it’s uncommon to peer a nice weblog like
this one nowadays..
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought
this post was great. I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉
Cheers!
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get
a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as
yours and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!
I visited multiple sites but the audio feature for audio songs present at this website is actually
fabulous.
each time i used to read smaller content that also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this paragraph which I am reading at this place.
This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found
something that helped me. Appreciate it!
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of hard work due to
no backup. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?
My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was entirely right.
This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much
time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
It’s actually a great and useful piece of info.
I am satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us
up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Wonderful work! This is the type of information that should
be shared around the web. Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this post upper!
Come on over and consult with my website . Thank you =)
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to your blog
before but after browsing through many of the
posts I realized it’s new to me. Regardless, I’m certainly happy I found it and I’ll be
book-marking it and checking back regularly!
After I originally commented I appear to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox
and now each time a comment is added I receive 4 emails with the same comment.
Is there an easy method you can remove me from that
service? Many thanks!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful &
it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
Superb website you have here but I was curious about if you knew
of any community forums that cover the same topics discussed here?
I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get suggestions from other
knowledgeable people that share the same interest. If you have
any suggestions, please let me know. Kudos!
Hello all, here every one is sharing such experience, so it’s good to read this blog, and I used to pay a quick visit this web site every day.
Pretty great post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed
browsing your weblog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to
your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve visited this web site before but
after browsing through some of the posts I realized
it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely pleased I found it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back often!
It’s an amazing piece of writing in support of all the internet users; they will get benefit from
it I am sure.
What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve
discovered It positively useful and it has aided me out loads.
I hope to contribute & help other users like its aided me.
Great job.
Hurrah! Finally I got a website from where I can genuinely take
useful information regarding my study and knowledge.
Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have developed some nice methods and we are
looking to trade solutions with others, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Hey are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do
with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to
let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Thanks
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and
I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something
back and aid others like you aided me.
Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess
I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any tips and hints for beginner blog writers?
I’d definitely appreciate it.
It’s really very complicated in this full of activity life to listen news on TV,
thus I only use internet for that purpose, and take the
hottest information.
It’s remarkable designed for me to have a web page, which is beneficial designed for my knowledge.
thanks admin
Aw, this was an extremely good post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to create
a great article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and never seem to get anything done.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your weblog.
You have some really good posts and I think I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write
some articles for your blog in exchange for a
link back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested.
Regards!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my site!I
suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established
blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal
but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m
thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where
to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? With thanks
Thankfulness to my father who shared with me on the topic of this website, this webpage
is genuinely amazing.
Can I just say what a relief to uncover an individual who really understands what they’re discussing on the web.
You definitely understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
A lot more people ought to look at this and understand this side of
your story. It’s surprising you’re not more popular given that you most certainly
possess the gift.
It’s actually a nice and useful piece of information. I’m happy that you just shared this helpful
information with us. Please stay us informed like this.
Thanks for sharing.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website
and in accession capital to assert that
I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be
subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
If you desire to get a good deal from this paragraph then you have to apply these techniques to
your won web site.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The
words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility
but I figured I’d post to let you know. The style
and design look great though! Hope you get the problem fixed
soon. Thanks
I couldn’t resist commenting. Perfectly written!
Asking questions are actually pleasant thing if you are
not understanding anything entirely, however this
post gives pleasant understanding even.
I like the valuable information you supply to your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and take a look at again right here regularly.
I am relatively sure I’ll be told a lot of new
stuff proper right here! Best of luck for the next!
I’m not sure why but this weblog is loading extremely slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem
on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still
exists.
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon every day.
It’s always helpful to read through content from other authors and
practice a little something from other web sites.
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this article is awesome, great written and come with approximately all
significant infos. I would like to peer more posts like this .
Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with
hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and
I ended up losing months of hard work due to no back up.
Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert
that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be
subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
It’s awesome for me to have a website, which is useful designed
for my knowledge. thanks admin
This site was… how do I say it? Relevant!!
Finally I have found something that helped me.
Thank you!
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable experience about unpredicted feelings.
What i don’t realize is in reality how you’re now not actually much more
smartly-favored than you may be right now. You’re very intelligent.
You already know therefore significantly on the subject of this subject,
made me personally imagine it from so many varied angles.
Its like men and women are not involved unless it’s something to do with
Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs great. At all times take care of it up!
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit
my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over
again. Anyways, just wanted to say superb blog!
You actually make it seem so easy along with your presentation however I find this topic to
be actually one thing that I believe I’d never understand.
It sort of feels too complex and extremely vast for me. I am having a look forward in your subsequent submit, I will try to get the hang of it!
What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious knowledge regarding unpredicted feelings.
Great site you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any forums that cover the same
topics talked about in this article? I’d really love to be a part
of online community where I can get responses from
other knowledgeable people that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Kudos!
Wow, this paragraph is fastidious, my younger sister is analyzing these things, thus I am going
to let know her.
I read this article fully about the difference of most up-to-date and preceding technologies, it’s remarkable article.
Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am a blogger,
and I was curious about your situation; we have created
some nice methods and we are looking to trade techniques
with others, please shoot me an email if interested.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added
I get three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Thanks!
I have fun with, result in I found just what I was having a look for.
You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day.
Bye
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like
you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with
a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that,
this is great blog. A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely useful info specifically the last part :
) I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this particular info for a very long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation however I
to find this matter to be really something that I think I’d never understand.
It seems too complex and extremely extensive for me. I am having a look forward in your next submit, I’ll attempt to get the grasp of it!
Unquestionably consider that that you stated. Your favourite reason appeared
to be at the web the easiest factor to remember of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider concerns that
they just don’t understand about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the entire thing with
no need side effect , folks could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
Thanks
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable
know-how concerning unpredicted emotions.