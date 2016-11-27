Fecha de publicación: Domingo 27 de noviembre de 2016 -- 16:40

Nuevo agente de Chile en La Haya: “No existía una obligación de negociar acceso soberano”

Claudio Grossman , agente de Chile en La Haya. (Publimetro)

Claudio Grossman , agente de Chile en La Haya. (Publimetro)

Claudio Grossman es el nuevo agente chileno para la demanda boliviana en la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya. En entrevista con diario chileno El Mercurio, publicada este domingo, señaló que se enfocará de lleno y exclusivamente en el caso y que desde un principio “no existía obligación de negociar acceso soberano”.

Explicó que en primer lugar se deberá “presentar ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia nuestra narrativa con solidez jurídica, recalcando que no existía una obligación de negociar acceso soberano“.  Agregó que “esta narrativa jurídica también tiene un componente político del cuál es encargado el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores, desde luego asesorado por nuestro equipo jurídico”.

El abogado y ex presidente de la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos, que reemplazó a José Miguel Insulza luego de que éste decidiera postular para ser candidato presidencial del PS, explicó también que tendrán que elaborar la respuesta de Chile a la réplica de Bolivia, a fines de marzo.

“Después de esa réplica, tenemos seis meses para presentar nuestro último escrito y, unos meses después, vendrán los alegatos orales. Ya estamos abocados exclusivamente a pensar en posibles argumentos adicionales de Bolivia para usar eficientemente nuestro tiempo. No voy a dar detalles de nuestros argumentos por razones obvias”.

Por otro lado, defendió a Felipe Bulnes y el propio Insulza, quienes ocuparon el cargo antes que él, a pesar de que ellos no se dedicaron en exclusividad a la defensa.

“Permítame señalar, en primer lugar, que en la acción ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia mis antecesores contribuyeron a la defensa jurídica, aportando sus valiosos conocimientos y experiencias y formulando profesionalmente nuestros argumentos”, señaló.

“Este es el momento de que todos estemos unidos en la defensa jurídica de nuestras posiciones“, agregó, explicando que dejó de lados otros proyectos y labores por esto: “Después de 21 años renuncié al decanato universitario en que me desempeñaba y no tengo conflicto alguno de intereses. No hay límite alguno a mi desempeño profesional. Mi único caso es y será este”.

SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Con datos del Mercurio

