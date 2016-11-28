Fecha de publicación: Lunes 28 de noviembre de 2016 -- 10:17

Afectados por el racionamiento no pagarán tarifas por el agua

El presidente Evo Morales en conferencia esta mañana en Palacio de Gobierno. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales en conferencia esta mañana en Palacio de Gobierno. (ABI)

El Gobierno decidió que los afectados por la escasez de agua y que teniendo el sistema red no tiene el líquido elemento y lo reciben de cisternas no pagarán la factura que emite la Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento (Epsas).

“Esa familias de esos barrios donde no tienen agua no van a pagar tarifas de agua potable, son muy diferentes especialmente los barrios de algunas laderas”, dijo ésta mañana el presidente Evo Morales, en conferencia de prensa.

La decisión fue asumida por el Ejecutivo luego de más de 20 días de crisis por el agua que se vive casi en 100 barrios de la ciudad de La Paz. La determinación fue asumida tras una reunión con los representantes de Epsas y la Autoridad del Agua.

“Por eso anoche, esta mañana, estamos reunidos con Epsas, con la Autoridad del Agua para analizar y quiero reiterarles a los lugares afectados y los que tiene el sistema de red y no tienen agua, esas familias no van a pagar nada”, indicó.

LA PAZ/Fides

