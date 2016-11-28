Fecha de publicación: Lunes 28 de noviembre de 2016 -- 12:29

Cierra operaciones la fábrica Aceros Tesa de Oruro

En Oruro se cierra otra empresa más. (Internet)

La Fábrica Aceros Tesa, del ya fallecido Freddy Tejerina, exprefecto y exsenador por Oruro, ha terminado virtualmente con su existencia, víctima de la falta de incentivos a las inversiones locales, la falta de seguridad jurídica y lamentablemente una mala administración de los herederos de su visionario fundador.

Ya en los últimos días se supo de la agonía de esta empresa qua acogía a casi 25 trabajadores. Aceros Tesa, virtualmente ha cerrado operaciones confirmó, a Fides Oruro, el presidente de la Federación de Empresarios Privados de Oruro, Fernando Dehnne Franco.

“La Aceros Tesa ya ha suspendido sus actividades, es una empresa que poco a poco no tenía la posibilidad de seguir, creo que ha habido mala administración, los últimos herederos del señor Tejerina no han sabido manejar adecuadamente esta empresa”, explicó.

En su tiempo fue una de las empresas pujantes y estaba entre las más reconocidas del país, recordó con nostalgia, el líder de los empresarios orureños.

La situación es crítica y preocupante, ya que detrás de Aceros Tesa existen muchas otras empresas orureñas que están también a punto de cerrar. “Esperemos no llegar a esto y que la situación se pueda revertir”, sostuvo Dehnne Franco.

ORURO/Fides

