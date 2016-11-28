Fecha de publicación: Lunes 28 de noviembre de 2016 -- 11:54

Cuatro muertos en Tomina por diferentes causas

El municipio de Tomina del departamento de Chuquisaca. (Internet)

El comandante de la Policía Rural y Fronteriza, Juan Pablo Seoane, informó hoy que en las últimas 48 horas, cuatro personas fallecieron en el municipio de Tomina del departamento de Chuquisaca. La cauda de dos de los fallecidos fue por descargas eléctricas y los otros dos murieron ahogados en un río.

“Dos hechos lamentables sucedidos el día sábado en el municipio de Tomina, donde se lamentaron a cuatro personas fallecidas en diferentes circunstancias que fueron atendidas por la Policía Rural y Fronteriza”, dijo en conferencia de prensa según la estatal ABI.

El primer accidente que fue por descarga eléctrica se produjo el sábado en la comunidad Uropunta de Arquillos, dos hombres murieron, uno de 58 años y el otro de 18, además tres resultaron heridos con quemaduras de primer grado.

El otro hecho que se produjo en la quebrada de la comunidad de Otorongo cobró la vida de madre (28) e hija (1) quienes intentaban cruzar el río de dicha comunidad.

“En la misma noche se logra rescatar el cuerpo de la madre y en la madrugada del domingo se rescató en cuerpo de la niña”, expresó.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
