Los líderes del mundo que asistirán al funeral de Fidel Castro

Esta semana se llevarán a cabo los funerales de Fidel Castro, fallecido el pasado viernes por la noche. Por ese motivo, decenas de dirigentes políticos de todo el mundo se trasladarán hacia La Habana en las próximas horas para despedir los restos del ex dictador cubano.
Uno de los presidentes latinoamericanos que confirmó su presencia es el mandatario ecuatoriano Rafael Correa, según informó el diario estatal El Telégrafo.
Aunque no trascendieron informaciones oficiales, se espera que Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela), Evo Morales (Bolivia) y Daniel Ortega (Nicaragua), también formen parte de los líderes que digan presente en la capital cubana, debido a su estrecha relación con el régimen castrista.
Por su parte, el presidente del Senado de Chile, Ricardo Lagos Weber, afirmó este domingo que la delegación chilena que viajará a Cuba para los funerales será encabezada por él y por el presidente de la Cámara de Diputados, Osvaldo Andrade.
El gobierno argentino, en tanto, informó que su canciller, Susana Malcorra, viajará a La Habana.
Los funerales del líder de la revolución cubana también tendrán representación europea. Entre ellos se destaca la presencia del rey emérito de España Juan Carlos I, quien asistirá el martes a uno de los eventos programados por el comité organizador de las exequias, una reunión que se prevé “multitudinaria” en la Plaza de la Revolución de La Habana.
Don Juan Carlos estará acompañado en representación de España por el secretario de Estado de Cooperación Internacional y para Iberoamérica, Jesús Gracia, ha informado la Oficina de Información Diplomática.
El régimen iraní, de estrecha relación con el castrismo, también anunció que enviará una comitiva hacia la capital de Cuba.
“Una delegación de la República Islámica de Irán asistirá a los funerales del líder fallecido de la Revolución de Cuba”, informó el portavoz de la cancillería persa, Bahram Qasemi.
El ex presidente yemení, Ali Abdullah Saleh pidió a Naciones Unidas que le permita viajar a Cuba para rendir homenaje al fallecido Fidel Castro, según un comunicado de su partido.
Saleh tiene hoy fuerzas peleando junto a los hutíes respaldados por Irán, que enfrentan a una coalición liderada por Arabia Saudita. En la guerra han muerto al menos 10.000 personas.
El Consejo de Seguridad de Naciones Unidas impuso en 2014 sanciones a Saleh por amenazar la paz y obstruir el proceso político en Yemen, por lo que tiene prohibición de viajar y sus activos están congelados.
Tomado de Infobae
