Un fallecido y cuatro heridos en accidente en ruta La Paz-Oruro

El director regional de Transito, Rodolfo Montero, informó el lunes que el fin de semana se registró un vuelco en la ruta La Paz-Oruro con el saldo de un fallecido y cuatro heridos.
“El vehículo que tuvo el accidente estaba circulando en la ruta La Paz-Oruro y con el saldo de una persona fallecida y cuatro heridos”, dijo.
Montero precisó que ese hecho se suscitó a la altura Leque Apacheta, 3 kilómetros antes de llegar a la tranca de Vila Vila, y fue protagonizado por Alfredo Rueda Nina de 28 años, conductor de una vagoneta Nissan con placa 2302 CGH.
Según Tránsito, la persona fallecida es Edwin Sevillado Chuca (32) y los heridos Francisco Rojas Condori (59), Cristina Taracachi (30), Juana Mamami Mamani (65) y Nora Castro Vargas (38).
LA PAZ/ABI
