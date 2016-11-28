Fecha de publicación: Lunes 28 de noviembre de 2016 -- 19:33

Un fallecido y cuatro heridos en accidente en ruta La Paz-Oruro

La doble vía La Paz-Oruro. (ABI)

El director regional de Transito, Rodolfo Montero, informó el lunes que el fin de semana se registró un vuelco en la ruta La Paz-Oruro con el saldo de un fallecido y cuatro heridos.

“El vehículo que tuvo el accidente estaba circulando en la ruta La Paz-Oruro y con el saldo de una persona fallecida y cuatro heridos”, dijo.

Montero precisó que ese hecho se suscitó a la altura Leque Apacheta, 3 kilómetros antes de llegar a la tranca de Vila Vila, y fue protagonizado por Alfredo Rueda Nina de 28 años, conductor de una vagoneta Nissan con placa 2302 CGH.

Según Tránsito, la persona fallecida es Edwin Sevillado Chuca (32) y los heridos Francisco Rojas Condori (59), Cristina Taracachi (30), Juana Mamami Mamani (65) y Nora Castro Vargas (38).

LA PAZ/ABI

