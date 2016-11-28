Una riada deja un muerto y 120 familias afectadas en Tipuani

Una riada, con mucha tierra y escombros, que se registró esta madrugada en dos comunidades: Cangalli y La Ronconada, del municipio de Tipuani del departamento de La Paz, dejó al menos una persona muerta y 120 familias damnificadas que se quedaron sin nada.
El alcalde de Tipuani, Roger Vaca, informó a radio Fides que la “avalancha o mazamorra” de escombros fue producto de la crecida de dos pequeños ríos que hay en esas comunidades producto de las intensas lluvias que se registraron en el sector.
La persona que falleció es una profesora de 23 años identificada como Mariela Mayta, era maestra de la unidad educativa San Juanito Montecarlos.
“Una profesora que llegaba de la ciudad de La Paz, al pasar con el taxi que le transportaba a la vivienda de los maestros que se encuentra en La Rinconada ha sido sorprendida por la avalancha y salió del carro y le arrastró”, relató Vaca.
El hecho que se registró pasada las 03.00 afectó con mayor fuerza a la comunidad de Cangalli pues hizo desaparecer casi al 70 por ciento de comunidad. “Sus viviendas no sirven para nada, es una población que cuenta con tres calles por donde ha pasado la mazamorra que ha traído la aguas ocasionadas por las lluvias (…) Estamos hablando de unas 80 familias”, indicó el Alcalde.
Por otro lado informó que en La Rinconada se tiene unas 40 viviendas damnificadas, de las cuales 15 pertenecen a las 120 viviendas solidarias que nos hizo entrega el pasado domingo 20 de este mes.
Vaca pidió la ayuda de todos los paceños y de las autoridades para las familias damnificadas.
LA PAZ/Fides
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found
any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth
enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers
made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
It is appropriate time to make a few plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have read this submit and if I may I want to suggest you few fascinating issues or tips.
Perhaps you could write subsequent articles
relating to this article. I wish to learn more issues
approximately it!
Hey There. I discovered your blog the usage of msn.
That is a really smartly written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more
of your useful information. Thank you for the post.
I’ll definitely comeback.
Hello, I read your blog daily. Your story-telling style is
witty, keep doing what you’re doing!
Thanks to my father who stated to me about this weblog, this weblog is really
awesome.
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Thank you
Hi there, You’ve done an excellent job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this website regularly, this web
page is truly nice and the users are in fact sharing
nice thoughts.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and
I in finding It really helpful & it helped me out a lot.
I’m hoping to offer one thing again and aid others such as
you helped me.
If you would like to take much from this post then you have
to apply such strategies to your won weblog.
Hiya! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a theme or
plugin that might be able to correct this
issue. If you have any recommendations, please share.
Appreciate it!
Post writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with then you can write
if not it is complex to write.
Greetings! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community
in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have
done a outstanding job!
Hi there, this weekend is pleasant in favor of me, as this moment i am reading this enormous educational post here at my house.
Hi colleagues, how is the whole thing, and what you want to say concerning this piece of writing, in my view its
in fact amazing for me.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any
widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time
and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I
look forward to your new updates.
Quality articles or reviews is the secret to be a focus for the viewers
to go to see the web page, that’s what this web page is providing.
Hello! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers
and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us useful information to
work on. You have done a wonderful job!
What’s up, just wanted to say, I loved this article.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a totally
different subject but it has pretty much the same
page layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
Exceptional post however I was wanting to know if you
could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could
elaborate a little bit more. Bless you!
It’s amazing to pay a quick visit this web page
and reading the views of all colleagues regarding this piece of
writing, while I am also keen of getting know-how.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that
you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come
more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield
this hike.
Hi there, just wanted to tell you, I liked this blog post.
It was funny. Keep on posting!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing for your feed and I am hoping you write once more soon!
I always emailed this blog post page to all my associates, for the reason that if like to read it then my friends will too.
Hi there would you mind letting me know which web host
you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different
browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price?
Thanks, I appreciate it!
Actually no matter if someone doesn’t be aware of then its up to other viewers that they will assist, so here it occurs.
This post is in fact a pleasant one it helps new internet
visitors, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very
often inside case you shield this hike.
This post is truly a good one it helps new web visitors, who are
wishing in favor of blogging.
No matter if some one searches for his essential thing, thus he/she desires to be available that in detail, so
that thing is maintained over here.
Hi to every body, it’s my first go to see of this weblog; this webpage
contains remarkable and in fact good data in support of readers.