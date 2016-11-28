Fecha de publicación: Lunes 28 de noviembre de 2016 -- 17:09

Una riada deja un muerto y 120 familias afectadas en Tipuani

Una anterior riada en Tipuani. (Internet)

Una anterior riada en Tipuani. (Internet)

Una riada, con mucha tierra y escombros, que se registró esta madrugada en dos comunidades: Cangalli y La Ronconada, del municipio de Tipuani del departamento de La Paz, dejó al menos una persona muerta y 120 familias damnificadas que se quedaron sin nada.

El alcalde de Tipuani, Roger Vaca, informó a radio Fides que la “avalancha o mazamorra” de escombros fue producto de la crecida de dos pequeños ríos que hay en esas comunidades producto de las intensas lluvias que se registraron en el sector.

La persona que falleció es una profesora de 23 años identificada como Mariela Mayta, era maestra de la unidad educativa San Juanito Montecarlos.

“Una profesora que llegaba de la ciudad de La Paz, al pasar con el taxi que le transportaba a la vivienda de los maestros que se encuentra en La Rinconada ha sido sorprendida por la avalancha y salió del carro y le arrastró”, relató Vaca.

El hecho que se registró pasada las 03.00 afectó con mayor fuerza a la comunidad de Cangalli pues hizo desaparecer casi al 70 por ciento de comunidad. “Sus viviendas no sirven para nada, es una población que cuenta con tres calles por donde ha pasado la mazamorra que ha traído la aguas ocasionadas por las lluvias (…) Estamos hablando de unas 80 familias”, indicó el Alcalde.

Por otro lado informó que en La Rinconada se tiene unas 40 viviendas damnificadas, de las cuales 15 pertenecen a las 120 viviendas solidarias que nos hizo entrega el pasado domingo 20 de este mes.

Vaca pidió la ayuda de todos los paceños y de las autoridades para las familias damnificadas.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
34 comments on “Una riada deja un muerto y 120 familias afectadas en Tipuani

  1. I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found
    any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth
    enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers
    made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  2. It is appropriate time to make a few plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
    I have read this submit and if I may I want to suggest you few fascinating issues or tips.
    Perhaps you could write subsequent articles
    relating to this article. I wish to learn more issues
    approximately it!

    Responder

  3. Hey There. I discovered your blog the usage of msn.
    That is a really smartly written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more
    of your useful information. Thank you for the post.
    I’ll definitely comeback.

    Responder

  6. Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group?
    There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
    Please let me know. Thank you

    Responder

  9. Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading?
    I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
    Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.

    Responder

  10. Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and
    I in finding It really helpful & it helped me out a lot.
    I’m hoping to offer one thing again and aid others such as
    you helped me.

    Responder

  12. Hiya! Quick question that’s completely off topic.

    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?

    My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a theme or
    plugin that might be able to correct this
    issue. If you have any recommendations, please share.
    Appreciate it!

    Responder

  14. Greetings! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community
    in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have
    done a outstanding job!

    Responder

  17. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any
    widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.

    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time
    and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I
    look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

  19. Hello! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers
    and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.

    Your blog provided us useful information to
    work on. You have done a wonderful job!

    Responder

  24. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that
    you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come
    more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield
    this hike.

    Responder

  28. Hi there would you mind letting me know which web host
    you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different
    browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
    Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price?

    Thanks, I appreciate it!

    Responder

  31. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very
    often inside case you shield this hike.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>