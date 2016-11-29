Fecha de publicación: Martes 29 de noviembre de 2016 -- 11:30

El rescate de los cuerpos y sobrevivientes del accidente del avión boliviano

En el momento del rescate de los cuerpos y sobrevivientes. (Infobae)

En el momento del rescate de los cuerpos y sobrevivientes. (Infobae)

El accidente que sufrió un avión de la compañía aérea boliviana LAMIA con 81 personas a bordo, dejó más de 70 muertos, entre ellos, jugadores del equipo brasileño Chapecoense.

Los pasajeros rescatados con vida por los servicios de emergencia que acudieron al lugar presentaban lesiones de distinta gravedad y fueron trasladados a hospitales y clínicas de la región.

Según la Aeronáutica Civil de Colombia (Aerocivil), además de los 22 futbolistas, en la aeronave viajaban 28 dirigentes, miembros del cuerpo técnico e invitados especiales del club brasileño, así como 22 periodistas y 9 tripulantes que, según la aerolínea, eran de nacionalidad boliviana.

Numerosas personalidades del mundo deportivo expresaron su pesar por el accidente aéreo. Entre ellas, Gianni Infantino, presidente de la FIFA, señaló que es “un día muy triste para el fútbol” y dirigió sus “profundas condolencias” a las familias de las víctimas.

El presidente brasileño, Michel Temer, decretó tres días de luto nacional, y la Confederación Brasileña de Fútbol (CBF) pospuso la final de la Copa de Brasil, que debían disputar el miércoles en Porto Alegre, en el sur del país, Gremio y Atlético Mineiro.

En Colombia, el presidente Juan Manuel Santos, compartió el siguiente mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter: “Una tragedia que nos enluta. Lamentamos accidente de avión que transportaba al Chapecoense. Solidaridad con familia de víctimas y con Brasil”.

Tomado de Infobae

