La sequía se ceba con los barrios más acomodados de La Paz

Algunas familias de La Paz reciben agua en sus casas solo tres horas cada tres días. Otras, las que habitan los barrios más periféricos, no reciben ni una gota desde hace 20 días. Mientras tanto, sobre la capital boliviana solo caen episódicos aguaceros, inservibles para llenar sus represas, exhaustas después de un año de terrible sequía. El altiplano boliviano vive la peor carestía de agua de los últimos 35 años, con precipitaciones que están entre el 10% y el 30% de la cantidad normal. El sistema de agua potable de la urbe estaba funcionando al límite de su capacidad desde hace mucho tiempo, mientras que las obras para ponerlo al día se hallan retrasadas desde hace décadas.
El Gobierno trata de aliviar la situación de los damnificados trasladando millones de litros de agua en cisternas de un lado a otro de la ciudad. Algunos barrios cuentan con un sistema de suministro que todavía funciona, porque se alimenta del deshielo de las grandes montañas que rodean La Paz. La llegada de las cisternas a cada barrio, así como el momento en que el agua llega por cañería, no se conocen con anticipación, lo que obliga a la gente a vivir pendiente de las noticias. Los vecinos han creado grupos de Whatsapp para pasarse datos. Con frecuencia alguien escribe de Facebook: “¡Hay una cisterna en la esquina de…!”. Los camiones, muchos conducidos por el Ejército, solo están autorizados a llenar dos recipientes por persona.
El incumplimiento de los cronogramas agrava el desprestigio de la empresa estatal de agua, Epsas, acusada de negligencia por haber permitido que la situación llegara tan lejos sin tomar medidas preventivas. Epsas fue nacionalizada por el Gobierno de Evo Morales y luego administrada por un “movimiento social” cercano al oficialismo —las juntas vecinales de El Alto (ciudad que agrupa a los barrios populares e indígenas de la metrópoli paceña)—, y ahora la crisis del agua pone en duda el modelo de Gobierno. Sin embargo, los analistas cercanos a la izquierda protestan por que se culpe a los movimientos sociales, cuando funcionarios como la ministra del Agua, una profesional de clase media, se mantiene en su cargo. En cambio, el presidente Evo Morales despidió al gerente de Epsas y el responsable de la supervisión del servicio, ambos parte de la “cuota” de las juntas vecinales.
La polémica no deja de tener, como casi siempre ocurre en Bolivia, un matiz de disputa étnica. Los barrios más afectados por la carestía de agua son los más ricos de la ciudad, donde viven las clases medias acomodadas, generalmente blancas o que pretenden serlo. “Nos han devuelto al medio Evo”, posteó con ironía un profesor universitario.
Los ciudadanos expresan su indignación sobre todo por la priorización gubernamental de los gastos estatales. En las dos pequeñas marchas que se han dado en los barrios con carestía, se ha gritado “agua sí, palacios no”, en rechazo a las grandes obras que está realizando el Ejecutivo para ampliar y mejorar sus oficinas, que tienen un valor más elevado que las inversiones realizadas en agua en el último periodo. El Gobierno señala, en cambio, que no hizo más inversiones porque no sabía que éstas serían necesarias.
El malestar de la población es agudo, pero no ha encontrado un canal político para expresarse. Algunos cuadros medios de los partidos de oposición intentaron organizar a los vecinos, lo que fue denunciado por los servicios de seguridad. El Gobierno pide a la oposición que no se aproveche del drama que vive la gente. En el año 2000, el Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), que dirige el presidente Morales, dio un salto en su influencia con la llamada “guerra del agua” que enfrentó a los vecinos de Cochabamba con el Ejecutivo de entonces en torno al precio del líquido elemento. Hoy un grave enfrentamiento callejero no parece probable, ya que el problema apenas afecta a los vecinos más pobres y mejor organizados.
Acuerdos agrícolas
Sin embargo, los costos electorales para el MAS son enormes. La crisis que sufre La Paz es el asunto de mayor preocupación para todo el país y una ocasión no sólo de criticar al Gobierno, sino de diferenciarse de él. El gobernador opositor Rubén Costas sacó a relucir la priorización del agua en su programa de Gobierno. Sin embargo, tanto Costas como los demás actores de la región de Santa Cruz, la más rica del país, han llegado a un acuerdo con el Gobierno central para alentar planes agrícolas que implican la deforestación de millones de hectáreas de bosques tropicales, contribuyendo a la que los especialistas consideran la principal causa de la falta crónica de lluvias que afecta a las zonas altas del país.
La carestía está creando un conjunto de negocios para emprendedores espontáneos, que venden tanques de agua y bombas, o que trasladan turriles de agua en camiones. Las empresas proveedoras de agua embotellada no dan abasto por el vertiginoso crecimiento de la demanda. Al mismo tiempo, algunas compañías de alimentación y hotelería han tenido que detener sus operaciones y muchos restaurantes siguen funcionando sin baños para sus clientes.
El Ejecutivo se esfuerza en montar el mecanismo de repartición de agua por cisternas y en encontrar nuevas fuentes que se puedan conectar al sistema de provisión por cañerías, pero a pocos se les esconde que la solución al problema no está cerca y que depende, en última instancia, de lo que en Bolivia se llama “la voluntad de San Pedro”, es decir, de que la naturaleza dé a los paceños un respiro.
Tomado de El País/Fernando Molina
