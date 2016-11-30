Fiscal Sarmiento investigará el caso Epsas por la crisis del agua

El Ministerio Público designó al fiscal Edwin Sarmiento para que investigue a ex y actuales ejecutivos de la Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento (EPSAS) por la crisis del agua, según informó a radio Fides Juan Carlos Camacho, abogado de los vecinos de la zona Sur que sufren de la escasez de agua potable.
“Ya esta mañana lo publiqué, ya está radicado en la Fiscalía, al doctor Edwin Sarmiento, el hecho que radique la denuncia en la Fiscalía ya implica que se inicien los actos investigativos, ya se ha dado el inicio formal en la investigación”, dijo.
Según Camacho, al iniciarse la investigación por un lado se tiene que ratificar la denuncia y por otro se debe citar a las partes denunciadas para que presten su declaración. “Se va ratificar una vez que se asigne investigador lo que va ser en el transcurso del día o mañana, una vez que tengamos un oficial encargado para los actos se va ratificar el proceso”, sostuvo.
El abogado indicó que la acusación que presentaron es en contra de las exautoridades Benecio Quispe y Ruddy Rojas, y las actuales: Marcelo Humberto Claure y Víctor Hugo Rico.
A los cuatro se los acusa de los delitos de: asociación delictuosa, delitos contra la función pública, incumplimiento de deberes y delitos contra la salud pública.
LA PAZ/Fides
