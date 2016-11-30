Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 30 de noviembre de 2016 -- 19:43

Fiscal Sarmiento investigará el caso Epsas por la crisis del agua

Las nuevas autoridades que fueron posesión recientemente serán procesadas. (Internet)

Las nuevas autoridades que fueron posesión recientemente serán procesadas. (Internet)

El Ministerio Público designó al fiscal Edwin Sarmiento para que investigue a ex y actuales ejecutivos de la Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento (EPSAS) por la crisis del agua, según informó a radio Fides Juan Carlos Camacho, abogado de los vecinos de la zona Sur que sufren de la escasez de agua potable.

“Ya esta mañana lo publiqué, ya está radicado en la Fiscalía, al doctor Edwin Sarmiento, el hecho que radique la denuncia en la Fiscalía ya implica que se inicien los actos investigativos, ya se ha dado el inicio formal en la investigación”, dijo.

Según Camacho, al iniciarse la investigación por un lado se tiene que ratificar la denuncia y por otro se debe citar a las partes denunciadas para que presten su declaración. “Se va ratificar una vez que se asigne investigador lo que va ser en el transcurso del día o mañana, una vez que tengamos un oficial encargado para los actos se va ratificar el proceso”, sostuvo.

El abogado indicó que la acusación que presentaron es en contra de las exautoridades Benecio Quispe y Ruddy Rojas, y las actuales: Marcelo Humberto Claure y Víctor Hugo Rico.

A los cuatro se los acusa de los delitos de: asociación delictuosa, delitos contra la función pública, incumplimiento de deberes y delitos contra la salud pública.

LA PAZ/Fides

, ,
49 comments on “Fiscal Sarmiento investigará el caso Epsas por la crisis del agua

  2. Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating
    it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog
    you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing
    it expand over time.

    Responder

  3. This is really fascinating, You are a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and sit up for in the hunt
    for more of your great post. Also, I have shared your website
    in my social networks

    Responder

  7. Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found
    that it’s really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
    I will be grateful if you continue this in future.
    A lot of people will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  8. Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i
    came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to
    improve my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!

    Responder

  10. This is a really good tip especially to those fresh to
    the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate information… Many
    thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!

    Responder

  11. Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Many thanks, However I am experiencing troubles with your RSS.
    I don’t know the reason why I can’t subscribe to it.
    Is there anybody getting identical RSS problems?
    Anybody who knows the solution can you kindly respond?
    Thanx!!

    Responder

  12. Awesome site you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any
    forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article?
    I’d really like to be a part of community where I
    can get opinions from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
    If you have any suggestions, please let me know.

    Thanks!

    Responder

  14. obviously like your web site however you have to take a
    look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with
    spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to inform the reality then again I will certainly come again again.

    Responder

  18. I am curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be utilizing?
    I’m having some small security issues with my latest blog and I’d like to find something more secure.
    Do you have any solutions?

    Responder

  20. I just could not go away your website before suggesting that
    I extremely enjoyed the usual info an individual supply on your visitors?
    Is going to be back incessantly to check up on new posts

    Responder

  27. My partner and I stumbled over here different page and thought I
    might check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
    Look forward to going over your web page again.

    Responder

  29. I’m not sure why but this website is loading extremely slow for me.
    Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue
    on my end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.

    Responder

  30. Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube
    sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.

    I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

  32. Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely
    wonderful. I actually like what you’ve acquired here,
    really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it.

    You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart.
    I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a terrific web site.

    Responder

  33. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though
    you relied on the video to make your point.
    You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

    Responder

  34. Hey! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to
    make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks weird when viewing from my iphone4.

    I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct
    this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share.
    Thank you!

    Responder

  36. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something that I think I would never understand.
    It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post,
    I will try to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  39. hi!,I like your writing so so much! share we communicate extra about your post on AOL?

    I need an expert on this house to unravel my problem. Maybe that’s you!
    Having a look forward to look you.

    Responder

  43. Good day! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
    There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
    Please let me know. Thank you

    Responder

  44. That is really attention-grabbing, You are a very skilled blogger.
    I have joined your rss feed and stay up for in the hunt for extra of your fantastic post.

    Additionally, I’ve shared your website in my social
    networks

    Responder

  45. I am really loving the theme/design of your website.
    Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
    A number of my blog readers have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox.

    Do you have any tips to help fix this issue?

    Responder

  48. I feel this is one of the most vital info for me. And i am glad studying your article.

    However should remark on some normal things, The website
    style is ideal, the articles is actually excellent : D.

    Good activity, cheers

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>