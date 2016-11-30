Fiscalía investigará más ausencias de López a su fuente laboral

El Ministerio Público decidió ampliar la investigación a 18 viajes internacionales que realizó el presidente de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF), Rolando López, dejando de dictar clases en la Universidad Mayor de San Simón (UMSS), donde es docente, pero cobrando su salario.
La información la dio a conocer a radio Fides Cochabamba el abogado Rolando Ramos que patrocina al presidente de la Asociación de Fútbol de Cochabamba, José Equilea.
“ha sido ampliado (la investigación) por el señor representante del Ministerio Público por los 18 vuelos internacionales entre Chile, Colombia, México, Estados Unidos, Argentina, Paraguay y Uruguay, que el señor López ha realizado. La mayoría del tiempo el señor López estaba viajando, no trabajaba pero cobraba sus salario religiosamente”, dijo.
López es acusado de cuatro delitos: incumplimiento de deberes, conducta antieconómica, falsedad ideológica y uso de instrumento falsificado.
Según Ramos lo que aún no se está investigando son los viajes interdepartamental que realizaba. “Ya nos van a certificar las autoridades de BoA, de Ecojet y Amazonas que para nosotros va ser un aspecto que va complementar la información que tenemos”, sostuvo.
La audiencia cautelar comenzó después de las 10.00 horas de hoy en el Tribunal Departamental de Justicia.
LA PAZ/Fides
