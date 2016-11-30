Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 30 de noviembre de 2016 -- 10:39

Inicia caravana que recorrerá Cuba con las cenizas de Fidel

Las cenizas de Fidel Castro. (Infobae)

Las cenizas de Fidel Castro. (Infobae)

Las cenizas del cubano Fidel Castro, fallecido el viernes a los 90 años, emprendieron este miércoles su viaje final desde La Habana hasta Santiago de Cuba, donde serán inhumadas el domingo.

La urna de cedro con las cenizas, cubierta por una bandera cubana, protegida por una campana de cristal y colocada en un armón militar con flores blancas, partió a las 07:16 (12:16 GMT) desde el Ministerio de las Fuerzas Armadas, en la Plaza de la Revolución.

Altos dirigentes del gobierno, del Partido Comunista y Dalia Soto del Valle, viuda de Fidel, asistieron a la ceremonia militar de despedida de la caravana, que recorrerá 13 de las 15 provincias de la isla.

Cientos de miles de personas, situadas tras largos cordones a ambos de las calles de La Habana, agitaban banderitas cubanas y lanzaban “¡vivas!” al líder para despedir la caravana de siete vehículos, escoltada por motos de la policía.

La comitiva recorrerá unos 1.000 kilómetros hasta Santiago de Cuba, ciudad considerada la “Cuna de la Revolución”, en una ruta que desandará el camino que hizo Fidel en 1959 junto a sus guerrilleros revolucionarios, conocidos como los barbudos, en la llamada “Caravana de la libertad” tras derrocar la dictadura de Fulgencio Batista.

Este martes, el presidente de Cuba, Raúl Castro, encabezó una ceremonia en memoria de su hermano. El actual jefe de Estado rindió tributo al líder de la revolución cubana en un acto que congregó a miles de personas en la Plaza de la Revolución, en La Habana.

El presidente de Ecuador, Rafael Correa, fue el primero de 20 oradores. En su discurso destacó la “lucha” de Castro durante más de medio siglo y repudió a quienes “atacan” al régimen.

En tanto, el presidente boliviano, Evo Morales, reconoció que “extrañará” al líder cubano pero añadió que “no ha muerto” y que está “más vivo que nunca, más necesario que nunca”.

En la ceremonia oficial también se destacaron la presencia de Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela) y Daniel Ortega (Nicaragua), principales aliados regionales del régimen castrista.

“(Fidel Castro) se queda invicto entre nosotros, absolutamente absuelto por la historia grande de la patria”, dijo Maduro.

Tomado de Infobae

25 comments on “Inicia caravana que recorrerá Cuba con las cenizas de Fidel

  2. When I originally commented I appear to have clicked the -Notify me
    when new comments are added- checkbox and now whenever a comment is added I get 4 emails with the exact same comment.
    There has to be a way you are able to remove me from that service?
    Many thanks!

    Responder

  4. Hi there very nice website!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Wonderful ..
    I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also?
    I am glad to search out so many helpful info right here in the submit, we need
    work out extra strategies in this regard, thank you for
    sharing. . . . . .

    Responder

  5. Its such as you learn my mind! You seem to know a
    lot about this, like you wrote the e-book in it or something.
    I feel that you simply can do with some p.c.
    to pressure the message home a little bit, however instead of that, that is great blog.
    A great read. I’ll certainly be back.

    Responder

  7. I’m extremely impressed with your writing abilities and also with the layout for your weblog.
    Is this a paid topic or did you customize it your self?
    Anyway stay up the nice quality writing, it is rare to look a nice blog like this one today..

    Responder

  8. Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited this web site before but after looking at some of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
    Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!

    Responder

  13. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes
    it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you
    hire out a designer to create your theme? Great work!

    Responder

  16. I have been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and
    bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever
    before.

    Responder

  19. An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a friend who
    was doing a little homework on this. And
    he actually ordered me dinner due to the fact that I stumbled upon it for him…
    lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
    But yeah, thanx for spending time to talk about this
    topic here on your blog.

    Responder

  21. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment
    but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr…
    well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say superb blog!

    Responder

  22. After looking into a number of the articles on your web page, I honestly
    like your way of blogging. I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark site list and will
    be checking back soon. Please check out my web site as well and let me know your opinion.

    Responder

  23. you’re really a excellent webmaster. The web site loading pace is amazing.
    It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
    Also, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a excellent activity on this subject!

    Responder

  24. I was curious if you ever thought of changing the structure of your site?
    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.

    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content
    so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two images.
    Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>