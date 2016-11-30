Inicia caravana que recorrerá Cuba con las cenizas de Fidel

Las cenizas del cubano Fidel Castro, fallecido el viernes a los 90 años, emprendieron este miércoles su viaje final desde La Habana hasta Santiago de Cuba, donde serán inhumadas el domingo.
La urna de cedro con las cenizas, cubierta por una bandera cubana, protegida por una campana de cristal y colocada en un armón militar con flores blancas, partió a las 07:16 (12:16 GMT) desde el Ministerio de las Fuerzas Armadas, en la Plaza de la Revolución.
Altos dirigentes del gobierno, del Partido Comunista y Dalia Soto del Valle, viuda de Fidel, asistieron a la ceremonia militar de despedida de la caravana, que recorrerá 13 de las 15 provincias de la isla.
Cientos de miles de personas, situadas tras largos cordones a ambos de las calles de La Habana, agitaban banderitas cubanas y lanzaban “¡vivas!” al líder para despedir la caravana de siete vehículos, escoltada por motos de la policía.
La comitiva recorrerá unos 1.000 kilómetros hasta Santiago de Cuba, ciudad considerada la “Cuna de la Revolución”, en una ruta que desandará el camino que hizo Fidel en 1959 junto a sus guerrilleros revolucionarios, conocidos como los barbudos, en la llamada “Caravana de la libertad” tras derrocar la dictadura de Fulgencio Batista.
Este martes, el presidente de Cuba, Raúl Castro, encabezó una ceremonia en memoria de su hermano. El actual jefe de Estado rindió tributo al líder de la revolución cubana en un acto que congregó a miles de personas en la Plaza de la Revolución, en La Habana.
El presidente de Ecuador, Rafael Correa, fue el primero de 20 oradores. En su discurso destacó la “lucha” de Castro durante más de medio siglo y repudió a quienes “atacan” al régimen.
En tanto, el presidente boliviano, Evo Morales, reconoció que “extrañará” al líder cubano pero añadió que “no ha muerto” y que está “más vivo que nunca, más necesario que nunca”.
En la ceremonia oficial también se destacaron la presencia de Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela) y Daniel Ortega (Nicaragua), principales aliados regionales del régimen castrista.
“(Fidel Castro) se queda invicto entre nosotros, absolutamente absuelto por la historia grande de la patria”, dijo Maduro.
Tomado de Infobae
