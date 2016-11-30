Juez determina detención domiciliaria para Rolando López

A la conclusión de la audiencia de medidas cautelares del presidente de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF), Rolando López, la juez Sandra Parra del juzgado de Instrucción Penal Nº1 de Cochabamba determinó su detención domiciliaria sin derecho a trabajo y con custodio, lo que significa que no podrá dar docencia en la UMSS ni acudir a la Federación.
“Se ha determinado que el señor López asuma defensa a través de una medida cautelar de detención domiciliaria”, informó Hernán Soria, abogado del acusado, según un reporte de radio Fides Cochabamba.
El Ministerio Público imputó a Rolando López, presidente de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF) y docente de la Universidad Mayor de San Simón (UMSS), por los delitos de conducta antieconómica e incumplimiento de deberes. Se lo acusa de cobrar salario de la casa superior de estudios a pesar de no haber cumplido con su tarea de decente por acudir a viajes de la Federación.
“La juez ha negado que salga a trabajar, seguramente para los viajes para poder representar a la Federación van requerir autorización de la juez”, sostuvo Soria.
La defensa de López adelantó que pedirá modificación a la medida cautelar.
Ante el proceso que se le inició la UMSS se presentó como víctima.
