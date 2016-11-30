La azafata que sobrevivió: “Las luces se apagaron y no recuerdo más”

Ximena Suárez, la azafata que sobrevivió al trágico vuelo que transportaba al plantel de Chapecoense y cayó en Colombia, llegó a contar qué fue lo último que vio antes de perder la conciencia por el fortísimo impacto que terminó con las vidas de 71 personas.
“Las luces se apagaron y no recuerdo más hasta ahora”, expresó la mujer, de nacionalidad boliviana, a una funcionaria del gobierno de Antioquia en el momento del rescate.
Según agregó el gobernador del departamento, Luis Pérez, Suárez reveló que las fallas comenzaron casi un minuto antes de que el avión toque tierra. “Lo poco que ella habló fue que se empezaron a apagar las luces paulatinamente y que a los 40 a 50 segundos sintió el estallido. Hasta ahí se acuerda”, indicó.
Además, Pérez resaltó que es el único testimonio con el que se cuenta, por lo que no quiere “agrandarlo ni empequeñecerlo” para no obstaculizar la investigación. Posteriormente, se sumó el relato de Erwin Tumiri.
Aunque Suárez, de 28 años, fue encontrada entre el fuselaje por los rescatistas, pudo ser identificada rápidamente debido a que portaba su credencial laboral de LAMIA, empresa con un irregular pasado.
La azafata sufrió fracturas en los brazos, piernas y cuello, pero su familia informó que se encuentra fuera de peligro.
La falla eléctrica es una de las hipótesis que trascendió a los medios en las primeras horas tras la tragedia, y luego se sumó la posibilidad de que el avión se haya quedado sin combustible, opciones que no son incompatibles entre sí.
Además de la auxiliar de vuelo, los otros sobrevivientes son los jugadores Jackson Folman, Alan Ruschel y Hélio Neto, el técnico de la aeronave Edwin Tumiri, y el periodista Rafael Henzel.
Tomado de infobae
