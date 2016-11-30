Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 30 de noviembre de 2016 -- 18:16

Un análisis concluye que el agua de vertientes no es apta para consumo humano

El agua de vertiente fue analizada por el Inlasa. (Foto referencial)

El agua de vertiente fue analizada por el Inlasa. (Foto referencial)

La ministra de Salud, Ariana Campero, informó este miércoles que un análisis del Instituto Nacional de Laboratorios de Salud (Inlasa) a las aguas de vertientes de las zonas afectadas por la crisis del agua concluyó que no son aptas para el consumo humano, ya que se encontró la presencia de la bacteria Escherichia coli que es nocivo para la salud, sin embargo se puede utilizar para otros fines.

“Es variable la situación de cada vertiente pero en la totalidad se ha establecido, laboratotialmente, que no se recomienda para al consumo humano”, dijo en conferencia de prensa.

Indicó que el Inlasa realizó un estudio a las aguas de vertientes tomadas en las zonas afectadas por el racionamiento en la ciudad de La Paz y dio positivo, se encontró la presencia de la bacteria Escherichia coli.

“(El Inlasa) Ha realizado estudios en diferentes puntos de vertientes de la zonas afectadas en la ciudad de La Paz, de estas zonas, de estas vertientes, se ha establecido de que no están aptas para el consumo humano por eso nuestra recomendación desde hace un tiempo ha sido que se pueden consumir las aguas de la vertientes pero si utilizarlas para otras actividades”, sostuvo.

La Escherichia coli es una bacteria que al consumirse puede causar nauseas o vómitos, fuertes cólicos abdominales, diarrea o deposiciones con mucha sangre, cansancio y fiebre.

El Inlasa también realizó el mismo estudio al agua que es distribuido por la Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento (Epsas) y estableció que está libre de bacterias. El análisis se realizó en cumplimiento de la Ley 512 de calidad del agua.

LA PAZ/Fides

, ,
23 comments on “Un análisis concluye que el agua de vertientes no es apta para consumo humano

  1. Having read this I thought it was extremely enlightening.
    I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this short article together.

    I once again find myself personally spending a lot
    of time both reading and leaving comments.
    But so what, it was still worth it!

    Responder

  2. Right here is the perfect web site for everyone who
    really wants to understand this topic. You understand so much its almost hard to
    argue with you (not that I really will need to…HaHa).
    You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic which has been discussed for a long time.
    Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!

    Responder

  3. Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off the
    screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser
    compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The style and
    design look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Kudos

    Responder

  4. I blog quite often and I truly thank you for your information. This great article
    has truly peaked my interest. I will take a note of your blog
    and keep checking for new information about once per
    week. I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.

    Responder

  6. Hey! Quick question that’s completely off
    topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
    My website looks weird when browsing from my
    apple iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to correct this problem.
    If you have any suggestions, please share. Thank you!

    Responder

  7. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance.
    I must say you have done a superb job with this.

    In addition, the blog loads very fast for me on Firefox. Excellent Blog!

    Responder

  8. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really
    something that I think I would never understand.
    It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next
    post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  10. Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles?
    I mean, what you say is important and everything. However think of if
    you added some great visuals or video clips to give
    your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with
    images and clips, this blog could certainly be one of the most beneficial in its niche.
    Superb blog!

    Responder

  12. You could certainly see your enthusiasm within the article you write.
    The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they
    believe. At all times go after your heart.

    Responder

  18. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to
    this brilliant blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking
    and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group.

    Chat soon!

    Responder

  20. Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website,
    how can i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account aided me a applicable deal.
    I had been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast offered bright transparent idea

    Responder

  21. We’re a group of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community.
    Your site offered us with valuable information to work
    on. You’ve performed an impressive process and our whole group can be grateful to you.

    Responder

  23. Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across
    this board and I to find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.
    I hope to provide something again and help others such as you helped
    me.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>