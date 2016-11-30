Un análisis concluye que el agua de vertientes no es apta para consumo humano

La ministra de Salud, Ariana Campero, informó este miércoles que un análisis del Instituto Nacional de Laboratorios de Salud (Inlasa) a las aguas de vertientes de las zonas afectadas por la crisis del agua concluyó que no son aptas para el consumo humano, ya que se encontró la presencia de la bacteria Escherichia coli que es nocivo para la salud, sin embargo se puede utilizar para otros fines.
“Es variable la situación de cada vertiente pero en la totalidad se ha establecido, laboratotialmente, que no se recomienda para al consumo humano”, dijo en conferencia de prensa.
Indicó que el Inlasa realizó un estudio a las aguas de vertientes tomadas en las zonas afectadas por el racionamiento en la ciudad de La Paz y dio positivo, se encontró la presencia de la bacteria Escherichia coli.
“(El Inlasa) Ha realizado estudios en diferentes puntos de vertientes de la zonas afectadas en la ciudad de La Paz, de estas zonas, de estas vertientes, se ha establecido de que no están aptas para el consumo humano por eso nuestra recomendación desde hace un tiempo ha sido que se pueden consumir las aguas de la vertientes pero si utilizarlas para otras actividades”, sostuvo.
La Escherichia coli es una bacteria que al consumirse puede causar nauseas o vómitos, fuertes cólicos abdominales, diarrea o deposiciones con mucha sangre, cansancio y fiebre.
El Inlasa también realizó el mismo estudio al agua que es distribuido por la Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento (Epsas) y estableció que está libre de bacterias. El análisis se realizó en cumplimiento de la Ley 512 de calidad del agua.
LA PAZ/Fides
Having read this I thought it was extremely enlightening.
I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this short article together.
I once again find myself personally spending a lot
of time both reading and leaving comments.
But so what, it was still worth it!
Right here is the perfect web site for everyone who
really wants to understand this topic. You understand so much its almost hard to
argue with you (not that I really will need to…HaHa).
You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic which has been discussed for a long time.
Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off the
screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser
compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The style and
design look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Kudos
I blog quite often and I truly thank you for your information. This great article
has truly peaked my interest. I will take a note of your blog
and keep checking for new information about once per
week. I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.
What’s up, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to take newest updates, thus where can i do
it please help.
Hey! Quick question that’s completely off
topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My website looks weird when browsing from my
apple iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to correct this problem.
If you have any suggestions, please share. Thank you!
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance.
I must say you have done a superb job with this.
In addition, the blog loads very fast for me on Firefox. Excellent Blog!
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really
something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next
post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Hello colleagues, how is all, and what you would like to say on the topic of this paragraph, in my view its really remarkable in support of me.
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is important and everything. However think of if
you added some great visuals or video clips to give
your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with
images and clips, this blog could certainly be one of the most beneficial in its niche.
Superb blog!
Post writing is also a fun, if you be familiar with then you can write otherwise
it is complex to write.
You could certainly see your enthusiasm within the article you write.
The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they
believe. At all times go after your heart.
This is a topic which is near to my heart… Many thanks! Exactly where are your contact details though?
Hurrah! Finally I got a webpage from where I be able to actually obtain valuable data concerning my study and knowledge.
always i used to read smaller content that as well clear their
motive, and that is also happening with this paragraph which I am reading at this place.
This piece of writing will assist the internet visitors
for building up new website or even a weblog from start to end.
If you want to take a good deal from this piece of writing then you have to apply these
techniques to your won web site.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to
this brilliant blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking
and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
What’s up, after reading this amazing article i am as well glad to
share my know-how here with colleagues.
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website,
how can i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account aided me a applicable deal.
I had been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast offered bright transparent idea
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable information to work
on. You’ve performed an impressive process and our whole group can be grateful to you.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across
this board and I to find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to provide something again and help others such as you helped
me.